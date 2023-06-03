99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Eat pie, raise money at Duluth church Sunday

St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church hosts pie social from 2-4:30 p.m.

A cherry pie rests on a red and white gingham napkin with two cups of coffee in the frame.
St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Duluth is having a pie social on Sunday from 2-4:30 p.m.
Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune / TNS
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 1:01 PM

It’s pies, pies, pies this weekend at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

The parish, located at 325 E. Third St., is hosting a pie social from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Expect a selection of six different pies, including a gluten-free option; a raffle and a silent auction. Coffee, tea and lemonade will be available.

The event is free, but donations are welcome to help raise funds to repair the church’s 117-year-old stained glass windows.

A church steeple in front of gray skies.
St. Mary Star of the Sea is hosting a pie social Sunday from 2-4:30 p.m. at 325 E. Third St.
Steve Kuchera / 2011 file / Duluth News Tribune

At 3 p.m., the Rev. Tony Wroblewski will talk about the church’s art and history.

Polish immigrants started the church in 1883, and the parish’s current building was erected in 1906 after a fire destroyed the original property. Polish-American families donated several windows, and wall and ceiling paintings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many of the original Polish-speaking members are passing away and unfortunately that history is dying out," then-president of the church's Rosary Society, Renee Zurn, said in a 2015 News Tribune story .

St. Mary Star of the Sea is clustered with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.

According to The Diocese of Duluth, "star of the sea" emphasizes Mary's role as a sign of hope and a guiding star for Christians.

More info: https://duluthcathedral.com/

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
