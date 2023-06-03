Eat pie, raise money at Duluth church Sunday

It’s pies, pies, pies this weekend at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

The parish, located at 325 E. Third St., is hosting a pie social from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Expect a selection of six different pies, including a gluten-free option; a raffle and a silent auction. Coffee, tea and lemonade will be available.

The event is free, but donations are welcome to help raise funds to repair the church’s 117-year-old stained glass windows.

At 3 p.m., the Rev. Tony Wroblewski will talk about the church’s art and history.

Polish immigrants started the church in 1883, and the parish’s current building was erected in 1906 after a fire destroyed the original property. Polish-American families donated several windows, and wall and ceiling paintings.

"Many of the original Polish-speaking members are passing away and unfortunately that history is dying out," then-president of the church's Rosary Society, Renee Zurn, said in a 2015 News Tribune story .

St. Mary Star of the Sea is clustered with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.

According to The Diocese of Duluth, "star of the sea" emphasizes Mary's role as a sign of hope and a guiding star for Christians.

More info: https://duluthcathedral.com/