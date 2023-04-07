Duluth's Spring Gardening Extravaganza takes a cue from Netflix

DULUTH — This year’s Spring Gardening Extravaganza takes a cue from Netflix.

“Designing Your Own Cottage Garden — Blame it on the Bridgertons” is this year’s St. Louis County Extension Service event theme, referring to “Bridgerton,” Netflix’s historical fiction series .

Cottage gardens are an opportunity for informal flowing design that fits nicely with minimal maintenance, said Bob Olen, longtime county extension agent.

Bob Olen sells carrots at an October 2009 farmers market in Lake Superior Plaza. Olen is one of the organizers behind this year's Spring Gardening Extravaganza. File / Duluth News Tribune

The Spring Gardening Extravaganza runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15, at the Depot, 506 West Michigan Street, Duluth. Admission is $30, register at z.umn.edu/slcgarden or by calling 218-733-2870. Registration covers a light lunch, a reference book and a 2023 fruit and vegetable variety lists.

Former master gardener and breeder of the award-winning climbing rose , Cherry Frost, Julie Overom will present on the history and components of cottage gardens, which date back to medieval England.

They were commonly made up of a small cottage, surrounded by a patch of land cared for by poor farmers.

These were not extensive spaces — think 1.5 acres of potatoes only, Overom said — and folks were lucky if they could afford to grow a fruit tree or keep a pig. “It wasn’t about gardening, it was about feeding themselves,” she said.

If flowers were grown in a cottage garden, they needed to serve a purpose. An easy addition might be calendula, which works as a salve, food colorant and a soup thickener, she said.

Local master gardener Julie Overom leads a session with Katherine Ahlgren on propagating roses in 2018. Overom will present on the history of cottage gardens during this year's Spring Gardening Extravaganza at the Depot in Duluth. Clint Austin / 2018 file / Duluth News Tribune

Cottage gardens shifted with the economy, opening up to more flowers and decorative pieces as folks began to have disposable incomes.

Also on deck: Expect workshops and speakers on cottage garden design principles; flowering shrubs; self-seeding annuals, and much more.

Breakout sessions will cover pollinator gardens, soil fertility, new flowers and colored cauliflower, among others, and if time permits, participants can receive a personal landscape design consultation.

Past Spring Gardening Extravaganza presentations: "Living off the Land: Your Edible Landscape," "Butterflies, Blooms and Bees" and "Mind, Body and Spirit."

As for selecting the theme, Duluth is in sync with trends in the area and the world, and these programs reflect that, said Olen in a 2019 News Tribune story.

Overom said this event is important in spreading education. “Choose wisely, plant wisely, and you will have a garden reward that will last,” she added.

If you go

What: Spring Gardening Extravaganza, sponsored by the St. Louis County Extension Service

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15

Where: 506 West Michigan Street, Duluth

Cost: $30

Register at z.umn.edu/slcgarden , 218-733-2870