Duluth's New Scenic Cafe takes Scenic 61 trailer to State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at Scenic 61 will serve your Minnesota State Fair food. If need be, they'll serve it twice.

"We've got the chute. That is super fun, especially when it takes a little air," said employee Shelly Culver. "People will be like, 'Woo!' when they're Instagramming. They're like, 'Do it again!' We'll send their taco back up so they can take a video of it."

The food chute provides transport for as many as 1,000 orders of sashimi tuna tacos and lobster rolls each day of the fair, said owner Scott Graden. "Our goal is to go past 10,000 or 12,000 items" over the course of the 12-day fair, Graden said Thursday.

The Scenic 61 trailer set-up at the Minnesota State Fair on machinery hill near the Ferris wheel on Thursday, Aug. 24. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

This year marks the third annual State Fair appearance of Scenic 61, an Airstream trailer operated by Duluth's New Scenic Cafe. "We want this to have its own identity," said Graden, "so we could partially be released from the concepts of the cafe, but carry the brand and some of its values with us."

Amelia Crawford checks on the rolls toasting on the stove in the Scenic 61 trailer at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

It took nearly 17 years for the restaurant, located at 5461 North Shore Drive just beyond Duluth's city limits, to land a State Fair presence. Food offerings are juried, "so you don't have every stand doing Pronto Pups," Graden explained. "We started with our sashimi tuna tacos. That was our initial idea, and that's what got us in. Then we kind of grew from there with our lobster rolls."

Culver, a St. Paul resident who works as a cheesemonger for most of the year, has been with Scenic 61 for all three fairs.

"It's been a favorite destination of mine for many, many years," she said about the Lake Superior shore. When she saw the Scenic 61 job posting, "I just jumped. I was like, 'Please, please, please!'"

ABOUT THE GREAT Minnesota GET-TOGETHER





Graden said he wanted to introduce menu items that were "a touch on the healthy side," by State Fair standards. "Having fish that was not deep-fried, having some avocado and some slaw, something that's a little more refreshing."

Both the Scenic 61 menu items have earned thumbs-up reviews from fair food connoisseurs.

"These are perfect," wrote Minnesota Monthly about the sashimi tuna tacos in 2021, "simple, beautiful tuna and a slice of fresh avocado in a crispy wonton shell. A hint of sesame soy deepens the flavor and it’s served alongside a nice ginger slaw with shaved pickled ginger."

Last year, Mpls.St.Paul magazine called the lobster rolls "just the Goldilocks-right lobster roll: Not too fussy, not too overbuilt, just right."

A lobster roll is prepared for a customer at Scenic 61 at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

At $25, the Scenic 61 lobster roll is one of the pricier foods at the fair, but lobster isn't cheap.

"That is actually, fairly, a break-even value," said Graden. "I'm not suggesting that $25 is inexpensive, but for that product, it actually is."

Delivering a steady stream of savory snacks to hungry fairgoers takes a well-honed process. "It's a lot of prepping," said Culver.

"Constant running back and forth. We have a walk-in cooler that's maybe two, three city blocks (away). Feels like six, when you're trying to walk through 10,000 people."

The silver trailer also makes regular appearances at events throughout the Northland.

"I've always liked Airstreams," said Graden. "I used to have a camper version of an Airstream, and we made the decision to just pursue that concept."

Scenic 61 has two food options available at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair: sashimi tuna tacos and a lobster roll. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

At the State Fair, the trailer is parked next to a stand for Baba's Hummus. "We've actually developed a friendship," said Graden. One result of the eateries' Great Minnesota Get-Together bonding is that that Baba's products have become part of the New Scenic Cafe menu.

People "definitely" mention past visits to the New Scenic Cafe when visiting the trailer, said Graden. If some Northlanders choose to patronize the restaurant and skip the fair, Graden understands.

"It is hotter than heck down here," he said. Duluthians also tend to balk at the idea of parking, then taking a shuttle, then walking to get to a destination.

Scott Graden helps a customer at Scenic 61 at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

"A lot of people in Duluth enjoy a smaller community, and maybe a faster entrance from your parked car to a business," Graden said.

Among the nearly 2 million people who do attend the State Fair each year, Scenic 61's offerings have proved a hit. Graden said he plans to keep coming back indefinitely.

"That is the plan and the goal," he said. "Hopefully, we just keep ratcheting up those sales and refining what we do and making it better every year."