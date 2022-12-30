99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
Duluth youth leads holiday stuffed animal drive for hospitals

They got some shrimp and crab stuffies the size of Sophie Roazen's fist, and others, such as a stuffed St. Bernard dog, came as tall as her 5-foot, 5-inch frame.

Sophie Roazen solo stuffies.jpg
Sophie Roazen, center in Santa hat, led a stuffed animal donation drive this holiday season with the help from her mother, Lisa Roazen, left of center. They collected more than 100 items from Marshall School, Many Rivers Montessori and toy manufacturer Jellycat.
Contributed / Lisa Roazen
By Melinda Lavine
December 30, 2022 08:00 AM
DULUTH — Sophie Roazen wasn’t thrilled her mom was scheduled to work the holiday. “I wanted to spend Christmas morning with her,” said the 13-year-old.

Lisa Roazen, an ER doctor at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, reminded her daughter there’s an opportunity to help others. “She looked at me and said, ‘Are there kids at the hospital on Christmas?” Lisa recalled.

On Dec. 23, the mother-daughter duo dropped off more than 100 stuffed animal donations to St. Luke’s and Essentia hospitals. “It was a wonderful idea that she came up with on her own and I was delighted to help facilitate,” Lisa said.

Sophie had never led an effort like this before, but she hit the ground running. She emailed leadership at Marshall School and Many Rivers Montessori in Duluth. She contacted toy manufacturer Jellycat , which gave some of their earliest donations of about 40 animals.

She brought a large gift-wrapped box to school to collect donations and announced the stuffie drive during Marshall’s community meeting.

She said it helped that she had a model to go by: The school was already conducting a warm clothing drive for CHUM.

The donation drive was included in the school’s weekly email to families, said Lisa, and for weeks, Sophie monitored donations coming in, she said.

They got some shrimp and crab stuffies the size of Sophie’s fist, and others, such as a St. Bernard dog, came as tall as her 5-foot, 5-inch frame. They also got penguins, elephants, rabbits, a lion and a dinosaur.

They had to use the AV cart to wheel donations out of Marshall, and from Many Rivers Montessori, they hauled them out in plastic bags.

It was tricky sneaking these treasures past her younger brothers, ages 11 and 8. “Especially with the little one, I worried about the jealousy element, but they were really on board with why the stuffies had to be collected,” Lisa said.

Sophie Roazen Lisa Roazen.jpeg
Sophie Roazen (center in Santa hat) led a stuffed animal donation drive this holiday season with the help from her mother Lisa Roazen (left of center). They collected more than 100 items from Marshall School, Many Rivers Montessori and toy manufacturer Jellycat. “It can’t be fun to spend one of the biggest holidays in the hospital, no matter how long they’re there. Having a friend who you can hug and hold onto would be helpful,” said Sophie, 13.
Contributed / Jules Roazen

On Friday, the pair dropped donations to the St. Luke’s Foundation and Essentia Health. During Roazen’s shift, she heard some stuffed animals went to patients on the pediatric floor and some went to kids coming in as patients to the ER or as family members in the waiting room.

“Most of the time when people see me at my job, they’re having one of the worst days,” Lisa said. It’s a scary, unfamiliar environment, and kids are often afraid.

“It can’t be fun to spend one of the biggest holidays in the hospital, no matter how long they’re there. Having a friend who you can hug and hold onto would be helpful,” said Sophie.

Stuffed animals are “a big thing” in the Roazen home. Sophie and her siblings have spots in their rooms dedicated to their piles of stuffed animals, she said, and the significance of one runs deep in the family.

Sophie’s go-to’s: a “mama bunny,” a stuffed mouse and “Daddy Bear" — her “protector against the darkness."

Lisa keeps a stuffed bunny named Zeedee, a hand-me-down from her great-grandmother, and a bear wearing reindeer antlers, given during her ER residency from a family that “knew it was hard for the staff to be working the holidays as well. “That little guy still lives on my bed," she said.

Sophie has plans for next year’s stuffie donation drive, which she has named Christmas Cuddles. She’s creating a website and an Amazon wishlist, so folks may donate remotely, and she wants to involve more schools and begin the process earlier, so she might be able to interact with recipients. “I wish I could've done a little bit more and seen more reactions from it,” she said.

As for Lisa, she said she has been involved in volunteer and charitable work for many years. “Having Sophie on board with her own project has been extremely gratifying,” she said.

By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
