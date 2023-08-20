Duluth youth keeps Lincoln Park stocked in Kool-Aid

DULUTH — Jameson “JJ” Smith secured his lock box, checked his supply, and waved his Kool-Aid sign back and forth, using a fire hydrant as a leaning post.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

When a semitrailer drove by, Jameson pumped a fist up and down, the driver answering with a deep blast of the horn.

“Things pick up around 5 o’clock,” said the soon-to-be-middle-schooler, and the trick is to adjust the sign to the height of the driver.

Jameson is keeping commuters and pedestrians hydrated this summer on the corner of West Third and Restormel streets in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He chose this spot because it’s next to a busy street near a laundromat, the Harrison Community Center and events like the farmers market.

It’s a friends and family operation, with Jameson's mother, Nicole Smith, brother, Emmett, 8, and his pals pitching in.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Nicole is in charge of mixing the juice. “It was always a cup of sugar,” she said, and she aims to make two flavors whenever her sons go out.

They shift between customer-favorite tropical punch, black cherry or regular cherry, with some lime days in the mix.

Nicole is impressed with her son’s consistency and work ethic. “He used to set an alarm, saying he had to go to work — that’s what’s really cool about this kid," she said.

During the News Tribune’s visit, JJ and Emmett Smith sported Kool-Aid mustaches. JJ managed the stand solo, as Emmett bustled around the Harrison Park jungle gym, with irregular check-ins.

JJ said a good setup is to have one person waving the sign and another managing the sales. It’s also important to think about what you charge. “Two dollars is a little too pricey,” he said.

For this stand, a big cup of Kool-Aid costs $1, and a small cup is 50 cents. Jameson sells chips for a buck apiece, and he’s testing a “spin the wheel” app that would allow customers to possibly earn a discount on a cup or a free bag of chips per spin.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Jason Bittner, of Princeton, Minnesota, parked his truck and crossed West Third Street to snag a cup.

Asked about his least-favorite flavor, Bittner said: “I would’ve given the kid money no matter what. I like youngsters doing this.”

As Jameson waited for business to pick up, he talked about that time a bus driver stopped to buy a cup of Kool-Aid, and the other time he was shot by a water gun-toting commuter. “For a second, I thought it was rain,” he said.

He’s seen his fair share of dogs in cars, a doorless SUV, police cruisers and vehicles that look like his mom’s.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Kiara Franzen took a detour when she spotted the Kool-Aid stand. “I was driving by, I saw it and I needed it,” the Superior woman said.

"She whipped the car around so fast," Brooklynn Crary said with a laugh. The two waited to pay, as Jameson emptied the ice-cold drink into red Solo cups — two for Franzen, one for Crary.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

On foot, Marie Shetler, of Duluth, stopped at the stand, which is located near her bus stop.

Like Bittner, Shetler said she was going to give money to Smith either way, but she was pleasantly surprised with how the Kool-Aid tasted. "I wasn’t expecting it to be good," she said.

Many customers talked about their own Kool-Aid memories and kid-run summer businesses.

Nicole remembered drinking it at her grandmother’s house and sipping on Kool-Aid bursts.

Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Shetler recalled coloring her hair with Kool-Aid, and the result lasted about three years, which infuriated her mother.

Shetler and Franzen both sold lemonade, as did Ashley Davis, of West Duluth, who used to charge 50-75 cents a cup, depending on the day. “I like to support the little ones when they’re out here cause I have a little one,” Davis said.

Gray clouds moved in after the rush quieted. The rain can ruin everything, Jameson said.

He originally launched the Kool-Aid stand to save for a Nintendo Switch, and on the first day, it earned $60 and a $7 Kwik Trip gift card.

Asked about reaching his goal, Jameson said, that’s still in the works.

“He spent a lot of his money — Burger King, Kwik Trip," Nicole said.