Duluth Wedding Show hits the DECC this weekend

Expect photo booths, party buses, samplings and prize drawings at the Duluth Wedding Show.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive. Early-bird tickets are $10 through Friday; $15 on at the door or online at www.duluthweddingshow.com .

New this winter is an additional 20,000 square feet of exhibit space. Folks can sample products with a side of refreshments in “Lover’s Lounge,” located in Edmund Fitzgerald Hall.

Participants can access vendors Cakes by the Lake, Al Capone Limousine, Engwall Flowers and many more. Also, Twisted Pastries is hosting a cake-tasting contest, and Northshore Ballroom Dancing instructors will be available to cut a rug with attendees.

The Duluth Wedding Show wraps with a runway fashion show featuring gowns, menswear and wedding-party apparel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The January event follows the smaller fall showcase. For more information, visit duluthweddingshow.com or call 218-727-1177.

If you go

What: Duluth Wedding Show

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive

Cost: $10 early bird tickets through Friday; $15 at the door

More info: visit duluthweddingshow.com , 218-727-1177, facebook.com/duluthweddingshow