99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth Wedding Show hits the DECC this weekend

New this year: A 'Lover's Lounge' and additional space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Close up of young bride in wedding dress
The Duluth Wedding Show wraps up on Saturday with a runway fashion show featuring gowns, menswear and wedding-party apparel.
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
January 10, 2023 08:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Expect photo booths, party buses, samplings and prize drawings at the Duluth Wedding Show.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive. Early-bird tickets are $10 through Friday; $15 on at the door or online at www.duluthweddingshow.com .

New this winter is an additional 20,000 square feet of exhibit space. Folks can sample products with a side of refreshments in “Lover’s Lounge,” located in Edmund Fitzgerald Hall.

Participants can access vendors Cakes by the Lake, Al Capone Limousine, Engwall Flowers and many more. Also, Twisted Pastries is hosting a cake-tasting contest, and Northshore Ballroom Dancing instructors will be available to cut a rug with attendees.

The Duluth Wedding Show wraps with a runway fashion show featuring gowns, menswear and wedding-party apparel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The January event follows the smaller fall showcase. For more information, visit duluthweddingshow.com or call 218-727-1177.

If you go

What: Duluth Wedding Show

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive

Cost: $10 early bird tickets through Friday; $15 at the door

More info: visit duluthweddingshow.com , 218-727-1177, facebook.com/duluthweddingshow

READ MORE:
Snow statue figure at night, lit from within
Lifestyle
Doug Lewandowski column: Ogre occupies backyard
The white blanket didn’t cover the spruce and cedars here like the snow ghosts or monsters that inhabit the mountains out west, but it did manage to give us a bunch of gnomes.
January 10, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Doug Lewandowski
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Make your own asteroid and hurl it at Earth
January 10, 2023 01:28 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Grassroots group invites writers to meet fellow Duluth poets, grow skills
January 10, 2023 07:00 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Art by Duluth's Kelly Schamberger will be turned into fashion — and sent to moon
January 09, 2023 04:41 PM

Related Topics: DULUTHDULUTH ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTERWEDDINGS
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
soups.jpg
Lifestyle
Restaurant review: 4 soups to savor on Superior Street
From creamy cauliflower to vegan chili, here are a few Duluth options to enjoy with a side of Lake Superior.
January 09, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
montage.jpg
Lifestyle
'Old souls telling stories': AICHO exhibit features works from Duluth, Cloquet, New Mexico youth
Monday's Brave Art opening reception leads January events raising awareness of human trafficking, exploitation in the Twin Ports
January 07, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Orchid, Jan. 7, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Is melted snow good for watering houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about orchids blooming in the winter, the cause of holes in potatoes, and whether melted snow is better than tap water for houseplants.
January 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
010723.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the 2023 All-America Selections winners.
January 07, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler