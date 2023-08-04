Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year

“There’s nothing special about our farm, but there's a lot special about our family," said Phil Smith.

A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Ben Snyder prepares to adjust fencing, allowing the family's 110-head flock of sheep to move to a different enclosure at their property on Fish Lake Road in Duluth on Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — There was a time Phil Smith wasn’t sure his family trade would endure.

“I didn’t think anyone was interested in continuing farming,” he recalled.

Today, Smith and his son, Ben Snyder, manage 150 breeding ewes, three rams and 12 beef cattle on their 110 acres. And last week, they were named St. Louis County’s 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.

This year’s award recipients were recognized Thursday at FarmFest held near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The Farm Family of the Year acknowledgment dates back to the mid-1980s, said University of Minnesota Extension educator Troy Salzer.

Local Extension committees select one family per county each year based on their demonstrated commitment to supporting agriculture, their contributions to local service activities and how they encourage others by participating in Extension events, hosting tours or field days.

Two men standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Ben Snyder, left, and his father, Phillip Smith, tend to the family's flock of sheep Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Past honorees include the Jutens, of Cedar Drive Stock Farm in Duluth (2020) and Peterson's Berry Farm in Eveleth (2021).

Of the news, Snyder said the family is “happy and surprised.”

"There’s nothing special about our farm, but there's a lot special about our family," Smith said.

A sheep standing in a field.
One of the Snyder family's sheep plays to the camera.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Smith is a sixth-generation farmer, who bought the family land on Normanna Road in 1981. Around 2005, farming went on the backburner, and Smith pursued his law degree.

When Snyder expressed interest in 2013, they relaunched and restocked their herd, and they invested in infrastructure and regenerative agriculture.

A man carrying parts of a fence for a sheep enclosure.
Phillip Smith walks between round hay bales while carrying part of fencing for a sheep enclosure.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man adds water to a trough
Ben Snyder uses a hose to fill a trough with water for the family's flock of sheep.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“The connection to the animals and the dirt we walk on, and watching restoration occur is a positive and important part of what we do,” said Smith.

They primarily raise Tunis sheep, known for their low-input production of meat and wool, and a hearty meat-to-bone ratio. They’re very docile animals, fairly easy to shear, and theirs have cinnamon-colored feet and heads and white wool.

They’re members of the St. Louis Livestock Association, the Northeast Minnesota Forage and Grasslands Council, and they’re a Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification operator. And, during the summer, Smith and Snyder rotationally graze their sheep on pastures in Gnesen Township and Fredenberg Township.

A family featuring parents, grandparents and three children posing near a sheep enclosure
From left, Phillip Smith, Joyce Smith, Selina Snyder, 3 months, Camille Snyder, Lewis Snyder, 1, Matthias Snyder, 3, and Ben Snyder, all of Duluth, pose for a picture near a sleep enclosure. Phillip and Joyce are Ben's parents and Selina, Lewis and Matthias are Ben and Camille's children.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Because of the isolation, this is probably the worst career you could choose,” Smith said.

A saving grace is building a mutually beneficial, symbiotic relationship with farm families, having a sound spiritual foundation and a community connection, he added.

After a couple years living off-site, Snyder and his wife, Camille, now live on the main farm with their three children.

Smith and his wife, Joyce, are a two-minute drive away, and managing the farm is very much a team effort. “My 3-year-old tries to help, in some ways, he ends up being more of not a help,” Snyder said.

(Smith’s daughters, Holly and Ruth, are also married to farmers.)

Asked about juggling it all, Smith said: “There is no balance. You deal with the issues as they arise. In the end, it all gets resolved.”

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 17 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014 as its features editor, and today, she writes about the people, the heartbeat of the community.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

In 2006, she earned bachelor's degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota, and that summer, she started her career as a copy editor and page designer at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald, a Forum Communications Co. sister publication. In 2012, she helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving east to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
