Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth reptile expert keeps the Northland covered in lizards, snakes, frogs and more

Roger Hill, owner of The Snake Pit, had his first tarantula at 12. “We weren’t interested in sports. We were interested in keeping animals and raising animals, but nothing normal,” he recalled.

Roger Hill, owner of The Snake Pit, left, and Brayden Flynn laugh as Flynn tries to keep tabs on Sunshine, the Burmese Python
Roger Hill, left, owner of The Snake Pit, and Brayden Flynn laugh as Flynn tries to keep tabs on Sunshine, the Burmese python, on Jan. 27, at the shop in Hermantown.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
HERMANTOWN — “If you're comfortable, they’re comfortable,” said Roger Hill, as a 12-foot Burmese python pulsed the shoulders of a News Tribune reporter. Bright yellow, smooth, and solid at 60 pounds, Sunshine is just one of the main attractions at The Snake Pit.

Hill has run his retail and educational business for 30 years, operating the last four at 5211 Miller Trunk Highway.

Roger Hill feeds scrambled eggs to Pugsley, his Asian Water Monitor, at The Snake Pit in Hermantown
Roger Hill feeds scrambled eggs to Pugsley, his Asian water monitor.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Roger Hill holds an Albino Pacman Frog at his shop, The Snake Pit
Roger Hill holds an albino pacman frog at his shop.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Along with selling tarantulas, cockroaches and corn snakes, Hill’s got supplies and all the bugs and frozen mice, chicks and more to keep folks’ animals fed.

Every year, Hill hatches several hundred snakes, leopard geckos and poison dart frogs; the latter, Hill showed from their petri dishes, were at different development stages.

Hill is a regular at birthday parties and North Star Academy, Piedmont Elementary and more.

Snakes, reptiles and bugs are “extremely” misunderstood, which is why when customers come in, Hill makes a point to stop and let them hold things, with a particular affinity for kiddos.

“That’s how it works, we get the next generation educated and excited,” he said.

roger hill file 2002 kids pede.jpeg
Ali Bolden, left, and Aaron Ledo look at a Peruvian millipede that Roger Hill brought in to teacher Pat Isabell's class at Grant Elementary School on Nov. 4, 2002. Hill has many exotic pets besides millipedes, including scorpions and cockroaches.
Ingrid Young / 2002 file / Duluth News Tribune

With a couple hundred animals on-site and at home, they don’t all get names, he said.

Pugsley is an Asian water monitor, which required a shop renovation to build his large display case, which includes a 140-degree basking spot and a 50-gallon water tank / lizard toilet.

He’s five or six generations removed from the wild now, and he’s like a dog, said Hill.

Hill sat on a small stool in Pugsley’s case, lowering a dog bowl with scrambled eggs and fish. Pugsley’s long berry-blue tongue slid in and out, but his long mouth clamped down on the yellow egg morsels.

“So many years doing this, I can't eat fish unless it’s smoked. The fish smells like turtle food or turtle water. I can't do it anymore,” Hill said.

Blue-tongued skink Spudnik is one of the more “trustworthy” animals, which makes him a go-to for Hill’s in-person school visits. “He’s like a potato, a great ambassador animal.”

Matt Copis, a customer from Duluth, strokes Spudnik, northern blue-tongued skink, at The Snake Pit
Matt Copis, a customer from Duluth, strokes Spudnik, northern blue-tongued skink.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Spudnik took a rest on Matt Copis’ forearm.

It was the Duluth transplant’s first visit to The Snake Pit. He’d recently moved from the Twin Cities, and was thankful to have a brick-and-mortar location to pick up goods for his bearded dragons.

Copis was among the carousel of customers filtering in and out of The Snake Pit on the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Tarajee Goorhouse, left, and her sister, Chardae Wilson, both of Moose Lake, look into a tank for a croaking poison dart frog at The Snake Pit
Tarajee Goorhouse, left, and her sister, Chardae Wilson, both of Moose Lake, look into a tank for a croaking poison dart frog.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A poison dart frog sits in its tank at The Snake Pit
A poison dart frog sits in its tank at The Snake Pit in Hermantown.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Chardae Wilson and her sister, Tarajee Goorhouse, of Moose Lake, stopped by. Wilson’s working on a bioactive terrarium at home and was in the market for a tree frog.

Hill pulled one out of its tank to show her, and a strong ribbit escaped the small reptile as Hill applied light pressure to its chest — the animal matching Hill’s hand tattoos.

Attentive and personable, his care extended to the animals in his shop, warm- and cold-blooded. Hill moved through the store, pulling frozen food, completing sales, answering questions.

After an hour of several visitors, he seemed most serene with small digits gripping him — and teaching you about them, too.

Roger Hill smiles as the snapping turtle he holds up hisses at the camera at The Snake Pit
Roger Hill smiles as the snapping turtle he holds up hisses at the camera.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

During the News Tribune visit, information flooded out of him:

Large carnivores pay attention to higher-pitched voices. Lower voices are interpreted as more threatening.

Gargoyle geckos have hair on their toe pads, so when they walk, it compresses the hair out and they stick to everything.

Pythons go from conscious to instinctive very quickly.

Hissing cockroaches do actually hiss, but no through their mouths. Air escapes through spiracles, or holes in their body, when compressed.

Roger Hill checks on some of his isopods at his shop, The Snake Pit
Roger Hill checks on some of his isopods.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Roger Hill holds up a container with a young poison dart frog that is ready to go into its new tank at his shop, The Snake Pit
A young poison dart frog is ready to go into its new tank.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hill had his first tarantula at 12. While his parents never owned reptiles, they were always encouraging. “We weren’t interested in sports, we were interested in keeping animals and raising animals, but nothing normal,” he recalled.

After 30 years of experience, Hill has tried and seen it all, and he did it without access to the internet — he had to find other reptile people, said Vanessa Ganz.

While she grew up tending to beef cows, chickens and pigs, she realized she could have a farm in her house with reptiles after she moved to Duluth.

Vanessa Ganz
Vanessa Ganz poses with snakes Puppy, left, and Sally, right.
Contributed / Vanessa Ganz

Ganz started with a leopard gecko, and now has about 30 at home, five different species of geckos, snakes, short tail python, the latter, she described as “stockier, round, very sausage-like.”

Reptiles have different heating, lighting and food needs, and there was a learning curve for her, and the store is a good source for people who want to start keeping these animals but don’t know how.

“It’s not about the sale for him. If he doesn't think you’re ready for something, he’ll tell you not to get it. He’ll tell you exactly how it is,” she added.

Ganz started as a Snake Pit customer. Then, she started trading her handmade reptile-inspired scrunchies for animal food. From there, she landed a part-time job helping at the shop, and some of her hog nose vertebrae earrings are in the display case.

She and Hill are the store employees, and they have volunteers who help out.

Having Hill as a resource has meant a lot to her.

“Sometimes you fail at being a keeper, and he walks you through what could’ve gone wrong and makes you feel so much better,” Ganz said.

For more information, check out The Snake Pit on Instagram at instagram.com/thesnakepit_duluth

Roger Hill gets one of his frogs to croak by rubbing its belly in his shop
Roger Hill gets one of his frogs to croak by rubbing its belly.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
