Duluth no-cost, volunteer-run bike repair shop riding strong

The Bike Cave gets and gives away DMX, mountain, fat tire and road bikes in exchange for volunteer time.

Man works on his bike.
Melvin Sargent uses a hack saw to trim a rod on his bike at the Bike Cave in Duluth on Wednesday. The bolt and trailer hitch from his bike were stolen while he was at work earlier this week, so he came to the Bike Cave to use some tools.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 1:00 PM

DULUTH — It smells faintly of oil as brick walls hug the interior of the Bike Cave.

There are deflated tires, piled and enmeshed, a carousel of chains and wheels, a wall of tools and abandoned children’s scooters bunched in a corner. The Cure plays overhead, and former Goldfish crackers and yogurt containers substitute as homes for spare parts.

Then there are the bikes in the back, in the front and spilling out from a shed in the backyard.

Man grabs tools in bike shop.
Ken Petersen, of Superior, looks for some tools in the workshop at the Bike Cave.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Bike Cave, a volunteer-run, no-cost service offering bicycles and bicycle maintenance to people in exchange for volunteer hours, has received an unusual influx of donations.

About 15 in one day, said Drew Anderson — a good thing at the beginning of the season.

People work on bikes.
Ken Petersen, left, talks with Peter Gee, both of Superior, as Petersen works on Gee’s bike.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Anderson and his spouse, Chelsea Froemke, are lead bike volunteers at the Bike Cave , located in the basement of Loaves and Fishes' Dorothy Day House, 1712 Jefferson St., in the Endion neighborhood.

Tamara Schmidt (right) works her bike wheel on Wednesday at the Bike Cave, 1712 Jefferson St., in Duluth. It is operated by the Loaves and Fishes Community.
News
FROM 2017: Duluth's Bike Cave helps lead rehab revolution
Living within his means, Rory Orr uses a bicycle or takes the bus to get around Duluth from his downtown apartment.
June 21, 2017 06:50 PM

It’s open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through October.

Volunteers needn’t have mechanical experience to help out; they can clean or organize the shed and repair space. It’s a casual work-trade arrangement, said Anderson.

Man works on air tank.
Drew Anderson works on a tank near the storage shed.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They get DMX, mountain, fat tire and road bikes, said Kevin Peterson, of Superior.

They’re working with donated and salvaged bikes, on which they’re performing minor maintenance to a complete refurbish. And, the repairs vary from day to day, which can be challenging when you don’t know a bike’s history.


The majority of people I know probably couldn’t afford a brand-new bike from the store. I could probably buy one, but it’d set me back from other stuff that is more important to take care of, like paying bills or stuff I need to live.
Frank Zuniga, volunteer

Peterson owned a southwest Minnesota bike shop for 30 years before he started helping out.

“The more you look, the more problems you find, usually, so sometimes it gets to be a really long process to get one back on the road,” he said.

But, Peterson likes the variety, and he’s done this so long, he can look at a part and eyeball what it’s going to fit without thinking about it.

Hands work on bike chain.
Ken Petersen, of Superior, works on a bike chain.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“They’re open Sunday and Wednesday, and I’d be here both days, but my wife wants me home on Sundays,” he said, with a laugh.

Volunteer Scott Palacheck’s specialty is brake repair.

A group of people march down a path into Leif Erickson Park.
Local
RELATED: Duluth remembers Loaves and Fishes leader, activist
Community members gathered in Leif Erickson Park to honor Donna Howard, founder of Olive Branch house.
September 26, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

He was introduced to the Bike Cave in 2012, and he said, “It’s a joy to see how a community here in Duluth has this hidden gem in the back of a house.”

Frank Zuniga lives nearby and he’s volunteered about seven hours in the past two weeks.

He received a “very nice” 18-speed Mongoose, “a proper bike for riding in Duluth,” he said.

Man works on his bike.
Frank Zuniga, of Duluth, works on his handlebars while he waits for some help with his chain. Zuniga’s chain broke as he was riding from his job.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Work apron.
The Bike Cave’s logo on Drew Anderson’s apron.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Zuniga was visiting to fix a broken bike chain.

He said he needed a bike for help with transportation to and from work. He’s learned a lot so far and that bikes are more complex mechanisms than he thought.

It’s important to have a place like this in town, he said.

“The majority of people I know probably couldn’t afford a brand-new bike from the store," Zuniga said. "I could probably buy one, but it’d set me back from other stuff that is more important to take care of, like paying bills or stuff I need to live.

“I enjoy coming here and plan to do it as long as I have time for it,” he said.

Borne out of necessity

The origin of the Bike Cave is vague, Anderson said, but he understands it began with guys tinkering and repairing bikes in the basement of Dorothy Day, a home serving single men in transition. That led to dumpster diving for parts to completing bike repairs for others and becoming a resource.

Tamara Schmidt (left) watches as Chelsea Froemke shows her how to re-true a bike wheel on Wednesday at the Bike Cave in Duluth. Schmidt brought her bike in to replace the tire tube and repair a bent rim. Mike Krebs / mkrebs@duluthnews.com
Tamara Schmidt, left, watches as Chelsea Froemke shows her how to re-true a bike wheel at the Bike Cave in Duluth in June 2017. Schmidt brought her bike in to replace the tire tube and repair a bent rim.
Mike Krebs / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We’re a no-cost community bike shop,” said Anderson.

About five years ago, the establishment underwent a large renovation, adding a bathroom, rearranging the house’s laundry room, lowering and replacing the floor and relocating the stairs.

Man works on bike.
Melvin Sargent trims a bolt on his bike with a hacksaw.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They host bike rodeos at schools, and are hosting mobile pop-up bike shops and helmet drives during the Mountain Biking Summer Nights at Spirit Mountain Series on June 29 at Spirit Mountain.

Under the umbrella of Loaves and Fishes, the Bike Cave does not pay rent and they have little to no expenses, said Froemke. They often get tools donated as well.

Borne out of necessity, bike adoptees fill out an adoption form and get their photo taken before leaving after a rash of bike thefts. "We figured out if you make a police report, they need the serial number and a photo of you with the bike to prove it’s yours,” said Anderson.

Bike chain surrounds sticker.
Frank Zuniga arranged his broken bike chain in the shape of a heart.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

As a bonus, it serves a record-keeping purpose for the crew, who can now document how many bikes get out the door. (They don’t document how many repairs they complete.)

They’ve worked through several systems — at one time, requiring a specific number of volunteer hours per adopted bike. They later based the amount of required hours on the quality of desired bike — before eventually moving to a six-hour volunteer minimum.

This led to an influx of incomplete and unclaimed projects.

About four years ago, the approach moved to “Let’s get bikes out the door,” and folks are invited to put into the Bike Cave whatever they feel they’re taking out.

“Sometimes, people take advantage of that, but for the most part, I feel people really genuinely take that to heart,” said Froemke.

If you go

  • What: Mobile pop-up bike shop and bike helmet drive, Mountain Biking Summer Nights at Spirit Mountain Series
  • When: 5:30-8 p.m. June 29
  • Where: Spirit Mountain, 8551 Grand Ave.
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
The Burger Paradox menu oozes charm with picks like the Paul B’Onion, What If I Want Wings? and the Galaxy Surfer.
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Cars drive through a three-way intersection with a white billboard declaring a reward for tips of a missing woman.
The Vault
Nearly 8 years later, Duluth woman's disappearance remains unsolved
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak sizzles on a skillet with a small plate of beans, rice and salsa nearby.
Lifestyle
Food review: This Superior restaurant's dish is 'Especial'
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A costumed man wears a paper mache mask and a long beard with a red coat.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
After founders retire, Grand Marais rallies to host puppet pageant
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
