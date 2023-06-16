Duluth no-cost, volunteer-run bike repair shop riding strong

DULUTH — It smells faintly of oil as brick walls hug the interior of the Bike Cave.

There are deflated tires, piled and enmeshed, a carousel of chains and wheels, a wall of tools and abandoned children’s scooters bunched in a corner. The Cure plays overhead, and former Goldfish crackers and yogurt containers substitute as homes for spare parts.

Then there are the bikes in the back, in the front and spilling out from a shed in the backyard.

Ken Petersen, of Superior, looks for some tools in the workshop at the Bike Cave. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Bike Cave, a volunteer-run, no-cost service offering bicycles and bicycle maintenance to people in exchange for volunteer hours, has received an unusual influx of donations.

About 15 in one day, said Drew Anderson — a good thing at the beginning of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Petersen, left, talks with Peter Gee, both of Superior, as Petersen works on Gee’s bike. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Anderson and his spouse, Chelsea Froemke, are lead bike volunteers at the Bike Cave , located in the basement of Loaves and Fishes' Dorothy Day House, 1712 Jefferson St., in the Endion neighborhood.

It’s open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through October.

Volunteers needn’t have mechanical experience to help out; they can clean or organize the shed and repair space. It’s a casual work-trade arrangement, said Anderson.

Drew Anderson works on a tank near the storage shed. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They get DMX, mountain, fat tire and road bikes, said Kevin Peterson, of Superior.

They’re working with donated and salvaged bikes, on which they’re performing minor maintenance to a complete refurbish. And, the repairs vary from day to day, which can be challenging when you don’t know a bike’s history.



The majority of people I know probably couldn’t afford a brand-new bike from the store. I could probably buy one, but it’d set me back from other stuff that is more important to take care of, like paying bills or stuff I need to live. Frank Zuniga, volunteer

Peterson owned a southwest Minnesota bike shop for 30 years before he started helping out.

“The more you look, the more problems you find, usually, so sometimes it gets to be a really long process to get one back on the road,” he said.

But, Peterson likes the variety, and he’s done this so long, he can look at a part and eyeball what it’s going to fit without thinking about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Petersen, of Superior, works on a bike chain. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“They’re open Sunday and Wednesday, and I’d be here both days, but my wife wants me home on Sundays,” he said, with a laugh.

Volunteer Scott Palacheck’s specialty is brake repair.

He was introduced to the Bike Cave in 2012, and he said, “It’s a joy to see how a community here in Duluth has this hidden gem in the back of a house.”

Frank Zuniga lives nearby and he’s volunteered about seven hours in the past two weeks.

He received a “very nice” 18-speed Mongoose, “a proper bike for riding in Duluth,” he said.

Frank Zuniga, of Duluth, works on his handlebars while he waits for some help with his chain. Zuniga’s chain broke as he was riding from his job. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Bike Cave’s logo on Drew Anderson’s apron. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Zuniga was visiting to fix a broken bike chain.

He said he needed a bike for help with transportation to and from work. He’s learned a lot so far and that bikes are more complex mechanisms than he thought.

It’s important to have a place like this in town, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The majority of people I know probably couldn’t afford a brand-new bike from the store," Zuniga said. "I could probably buy one, but it’d set me back from other stuff that is more important to take care of, like paying bills or stuff I need to live.

“I enjoy coming here and plan to do it as long as I have time for it,” he said.

Borne out of necessity

The origin of the Bike Cave is vague, Anderson said, but he understands it began with guys tinkering and repairing bikes in the basement of Dorothy Day, a home serving single men in transition. That led to dumpster diving for parts to completing bike repairs for others and becoming a resource.

Tamara Schmidt, left, watches as Chelsea Froemke shows her how to re-true a bike wheel at the Bike Cave in Duluth in June 2017. Schmidt brought her bike in to replace the tire tube and repair a bent rim. Mike Krebs / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We’re a no-cost community bike shop,” said Anderson.

About five years ago, the establishment underwent a large renovation, adding a bathroom, rearranging the house’s laundry room, lowering and replacing the floor and relocating the stairs.

Melvin Sargent trims a bolt on his bike with a hacksaw. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They host bike rodeos at schools, and are hosting mobile pop-up bike shops and helmet drives during the Mountain Biking Summer Nights at Spirit Mountain Series on June 29 at Spirit Mountain.

Under the umbrella of Loaves and Fishes, the Bike Cave does not pay rent and they have little to no expenses, said Froemke. They often get tools donated as well.

Borne out of necessity, bike adoptees fill out an adoption form and get their photo taken before leaving after a rash of bike thefts. "We figured out if you make a police report, they need the serial number and a photo of you with the bike to prove it’s yours,” said Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Zuniga arranged his broken bike chain in the shape of a heart. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

As a bonus, it serves a record-keeping purpose for the crew, who can now document how many bikes get out the door. (They don’t document how many repairs they complete.)

They’ve worked through several systems — at one time, requiring a specific number of volunteer hours per adopted bike. They later based the amount of required hours on the quality of desired bike — before eventually moving to a six-hour volunteer minimum.

This led to an influx of incomplete and unclaimed projects.

About four years ago, the approach moved to “Let’s get bikes out the door,” and folks are invited to put into the Bike Cave whatever they feel they’re taking out.

“Sometimes, people take advantage of that, but for the most part, I feel people really genuinely take that to heart,” said Froemke.

If you go