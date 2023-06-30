Duluth neighbors launch Little Free Greenhouse

DULUTH — Page Sleet spotted it from the street.

On closer inspection, she saw broccoli and tomato plants peeking out of the Little Free Greenhouse on the corner of 87th Avenue West and Beverly Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Also up for grabs: seed packets, pamphlets with growing instructions, “a whole perfect place for a starter,” she recalled.

Sleet took a broccoli plant, a geranium (she thinks) and a Page’s Seeds packet (which felt fortuitous). This was a gem of a find for Sleet, who recently purchased a home and started her first garden in the neighborhood.

She said she returned later that day to contribute a handful of aloe plant “babies." She said sharing a hobby like gardening brings the community closer.

Little Free Greenhouses have sprouted in Michigan, Missouri, Iowa and Vermont.

There’s a Little Free Garden in Moorhead , Minnesota, and the Northland has seen an influx of options from free seed libraries , tiny food pantries and Little Free Libraries.

But, this miniature greenhouse seems to be the first of its kind in Duluth, and surely Morgan Park.

Last year, Amy Johnson, a St. Louis County Extension Master Gardener and a Duluth Garden Flower Society member enlisted the help of her neighbors to make her vision for a small sharing greenhouse come to life. She showed a structure prototype to her neighbor, Steve Schoenbauer.

To construct the greenhouse, he used Plexiglas, window frames he had on hand and wood leftover from St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, a neighborhood parish that closed.

Schoenbauer built a slanted roof to help with run-off. To promote air circulation, he inserted two windows that open and close like draw bridges near the top of the structure.

As for the greenhouse contents, that’s mainly from Johnson’s garden. She grows geraniums during winter and tomatoes during spring and summer under greenlights on 12 shelves in her south-facing front room. Around February, she starts seedlings in numerous milk jugs via the winter sowing process. She later splits and pots them for sharing.

“This wouldn’t be happening if you didn’t have thousands of plants here for people and a passion for planting,” Schoenbauer told her.

“Our neighbors, they’re all important to us," Johnson said.

An addition like this seems on par for the tight-knit neighborhood. News of the Little Free Greenhouse, pet sightings, for-sale listings and more are common on the "Morgan Park Community" Facebook page .

The Morgan Park chapter of the Duluth Garden Flower Society hosts an annual plant sale and collaborates with the Tomato Man Project, which gives tomato plants to local students . The chapter also manages four neighborhood gardens, for which a Duluth Garden Flower Society member created a watering system with an RV pump, tool box, 350-gallon tank and a car battery, said Johnson.

“In Morgan Park, we have this saying, coined by Debbie Isabell Nelson, who died about a month ago. Her saying was, ‘If we all do one thing, we’ll get 1,000 things done,’” Johnson said.

In the greenhouse, white labels reading “summer savory,” “shiso Britton” and “Mexico midget cherry” poked out of small makeshift pots. A blue watering can stood near plastic container-protected books and seed packets.

Neighbor Julie Burns' bright and colorful paintings of sunflowers, tulips and other greenery grace the front of the greenhouse and a label inside of it.

Johnson reported someone had taken a perennial and left oregano and mint plants. “It’s what it should be, right?” said Johnson.

“People appreciate it, and they utilize it,” added Schoenbauer.

Bridget Kriske exchanged seed packets for basil at the Little Free Greenhouse, where she said her motto is “take one or two, leave one or two.”

Kriske started gardening from her apartment in 2014, and she now maintains three gardens from her Morgan Park home.

She called the Little Free Greenhouse “a breath of fresh air” and a great addition to the neighborhood because some folks don’t have the supplies, time or knowledge to start plants of their own.

“To see people using it shows that more people are gardening and growing their own food and flowers, which ultimately helps the bees and us. … I'm very thankful to Amy for opening her home, yard and heart,” she said.