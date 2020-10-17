99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth native recognized for achievements at The Citadel

ALSO: University of Minnesota Medical School team receives a five-year, $6.7 million grant to support research effort.

By News Tribune
October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Learning notes

  • Adam Guercio of Duluth is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled; but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Education notes

  • The University of Minnesota Medical School’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology has been selected to participate in a new national network dedicated to serological, or antibody, sciences as one of four Capacity Building Centers in the country. As part of the Serological Sciences Network (SeroNet) , the team received a five-year, $6.7 million grant to support their part of the network's research effort.

SeroNet is a major component of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) response to the pandemic and is included in an emergency Congressional appropriation of $306 million to the Institute “to develop, validate, improve and implement serological testing and associated technologies.”
SeroNet is one of the largest coordinated efforts to study immunology and COVID-19 in the U.S., involving more than 25 universities, cancer centers and laboratories working in partnership with NCI and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to rapidly deploy serological testing to the American public and to improve the understanding of the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and mitigate the pathogen’s spread.

In the next few weeks, the research team will provide information to the public about how they can participate in the study.

