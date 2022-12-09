Duluth, get ready for a giant balloon menorah

DULUTH — A 6-foot balloon menorah is headed to Miller Hill Mall. The seven-branched candelabrum will be on display during Chanukah at the Mall, on tap at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.

The giant balloon sculpture came about as a way to make the holiday special for children, said Rabbi Mendy Ross, leader of event host Chabad of Duluth. “We’re not going to be able to light it, but that’s OK,” he said.

A child concentrates while coloring during Chanukah at Miller Hill Mall in 2019. The event featured a 6-foot menorah, and this year, there will be a same-size menorah made of balloons. There will also be food, arts and crafts for families and small menorahs and candles for families to take home, said Rabbi Mendy Ross, leader of Chabad of Duluth, the event host. Contributed / Chabad of Duluth

To kick off the eight-day celebration which runs Dec. 18-26 this year, there will be live balloon twisting by Laural Schultze of Duluth’s Lauralloons , music, dancing, arts and crafts, food and beverages.

Celebrating Hanukkah loud, proud and in public is important. The mall is “not a synagogue, it’s just a public place where people could come and be proud to be Jewish with people from all different backgrounds,” Ross added.

Ross connected to Schultze, who has created balloon replicas of the Duluth Depot, a human-sized panda and a giant ice cream sundae. Schultze estimates the balloon menorah to be 6 feet tall, but “usually, what happens is things turn out bigger than I expect,” she said.

As for construction, Schultze plans to build a frame from PVC pipe and to cover it in balloons. It’s her first time collaborating with Chabad of Duluth or making a balloon menorah, and she’s looking forward to it.

“When there's a bunch of people involved, it makes some holiday magic, for sure,” she said.

Families enjoy drinks and snacks during Chanukah at the Mall in 2019. This year's event kicks off at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Contributed / Chabad of Duluth<br/>

Ross has seen balloon menorahs before, but not in Duluth. He said he doesn’t know what to expect, but “I’m going to be surprised when it comes.”

This inflatable candelabrum will join Ross’ other 6-foot menorah, made of PVC pipe and painted gold. It was built in New Jersey, and traveled with Ross to Duluth in 2018.

This menorah will be lit with candles on Dec. 18; then, it will remain illuminated with electric bulbs in the mall through Dec. 26.

Asked about passersby during the annual gathering, Ross said often folks are curious.

Chabad, a Hasidic Jewish movement, originated in Eastern Europe in the 18th century. Ross launched Chabad of Duluth around 2018.

And, while he has been searching, the community is currently without a venue. In the meantime, it has hosted events at Portman Community Center and the former Masonic lodge.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates a Jewish victory over oppressors in 140 B.C. and the miraculous provision of oil that lit the menorah in Jerusalem's temple for eight days.

“For me, Hanukkah means that we’re able to be proud Jews,” Ross said. “We’re showing we’re proud to be Jewish and that light can never be extinguished, that spiritual connection to God.”

Chanukah at the Mall usually sees up to 50 people. “Hopefully, the balloon menorah attracts a few more,” he added.

