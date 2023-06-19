Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Duluth from dawn to dusk: A journey through one long summer day

June 21, the summer solstice, will span nearly 16 hours from sunrise to sundown. The News Tribune set out a week earlier to journey through Duluth at the height of its tourist season.

The Aerial Lift Bridge is seen from a paddleboard in Duluth Harbor. The forward tip of the paddleboard is visible, with a "Paddle North" logo.
The Aerial Lift Bridge is seen from Duluth Harbor during a Zenith Adventure Rise and Ride Sunrise Paddle tour on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — June 21, the longest day of the year, will span nearly 16 hours from sunrise to sunset here. That's a lot of daytime, but fortunately, Duluth has a lot to take in. One week earlier, June 14, the News Tribune set out to spend a full day at some of the city's most popular attractions.

5:14 a.m.: Duluth Ship Canal by paddleboard

Two light-skinned women sit on paddleboards in Duluth Harbor, with the DECC and city visible in the background. They smile as they paddle.
Guides Josie Pickar, left, and Liz Lange paddle through Duluth Harbor during a Zenith Adventure Rise and Ride Sunrise Paddle tour Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

As the sun crossed the horizon on Wednesday, wildfire smoke clouded Lake Superior. Despite the conditions, Duluthians were out and about enjoying the earliest hours of one of the year's longest days.

Liz Lange and Josie Pickar were sitting on paddleboards, between the two lighthouses marking the eastern end of the Duluth Ship Canal. They were leading a tour organized by their employer, Zenith Adventure.

050720.F.DNT.BestBets_Trampled
Find stuff to do this summer in Minnesota
April 21, 2023 03:14 PM

The company offers "Rise and Ride Sunrise Paddle" tours seven days a week through the summer, and that means early mornings to catch the first rays of sun. June tours depart at 5 a.m. The guides were primed and ready for a 4:30 check-in.

A few pedestrians peered down from the piers as Pickar and Lange led their tour down the canal. They took care to keep clear of harbor traffic, though only a fishing boat could be seen to move. After a brief foray into Lake Superior, the tour returned to the harbor and made its way along the seawall.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Bayfront Festival Park, tents stood ready for Grandma's Marathon crowds. In front of the Great Lakes Aquarium, an exercise coach led a group through planks and crab walks while blasting DJ Khaled. ("All I do is win, win, win!")

As the tour returned to its departure point in the Minnesota Slip, where the little blue bridge still stood open for the night, Pickar smiled at the hum of car traffic on the Aerial Lift Bridge. "That," she said, "is the sound of summer."

7:12 a.m.: Duluth Coffee Co.

Cup of coffee sits on counter, in front of bags of Duluth Coffee Company beans.
A cup of coffee sits ready for a customer at Duluth Coffee on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Coffee Co. opened its doors at 7 a.m. Within 15 minutes, 10 people were milling about the downtown cafe — some in hiking pants, some in business casual. When a reporter commented that business seemed good, a barista nodded enthusiastically.

The shop's early visitors included Dan Hartman, director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, who was there for a meeting. Although the shop was bustling, Hartman noted, it was a little early for most tourists.

"The lion's share of our visitors, this is a relaxing vacation," he said. "The majority of folks, they're not even up yet. I actually think that's a cool thing about Duluth."

The DECC now serves Duluth Coffee, Hartman noted. "It's for me, in a lot of ways, symbolic of what's called 'the new Duluth.' They're pushing the envelope statewide on the quality of coffee ... they permanently converted me away from what I would call 'crap coffee.'"

Hartman praised Duluth Coffee as one of the city's "Cheers"-like institutions. "I always run into people," he said.

Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
As usual, every summer weekend there's a festival or big show happening in the Twin Ports area.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

ADVERTISEMENT

8:50 a.m.: Canal Park

A tugboat is displayed among landscaping in front of the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth's Canal Park. The boat's hull is black, with a dull yellow superstructure.
Bayfield, a tugboat built in 1953, is seen on display at Canal Park on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Hotel guests stepped out to their balconies and lifted their phones for photos as the American Century slid out of the Duluth Ship Canal with a quick, unassuming captain's salute. As the ship diminished on the horizon, bound for Indiana, Dan and Deb Brandenburg leaned against the wall of the canal's north pier.

It was only the second Duluth visit for the couple from St. James, Minnesota. "I wanted to see the bog," said Dan, referencing St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog. "I didn't realize Minnesota had the bog until a few years ago." The couple said they were pleased with their decision to stop for a few days in Duluth during a weeklong vacation.

"We stayed downtown this time," said Deb, "so there's lots of places to eat and drink and shop." The previous night, Tuesday, they'd stopped at The Rathskeller for live music and fancy drinks. "Great atmosphere," said Deb.

Aerial view of long freighter moving through Duluth Ship Canal, just passing beneath Aerial Lift Bridge, on bright sunny day.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Short Cuts: Why do horn signals vary when boats pass under Aerial Lift Bridge?
In response to a News Tribune reader question about why ships use different patterns of horn blasts, a Coast Guard officer explained that it has to do with special occasions.
May 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

10:26 a.m.: Vista Star

Light-skinned man stands at a bar inside a ship, wearing a shirt with nautical stripes with an embroidered logo reading "Vista Fleet."
Jackson Salo stands on board the Vista Star while serving as first mate during a waterfront tour Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

There are a lot of Northland facts to share with Vista Star passengers, but Jackson Salo has a favorite: It would take 693 years for a single Zamboni to clean the surface of Lake Superior.

"We just had a group yesterday that visited from Arkansas," said Salo. On Wednesday, he was serving as first mate for the Vista Star's late-morning waterfront tour. "We've had some from Florida, Texas — all over the place."

Salo's colleague Claire Scharfenberg handled the voyage's tour guide duties, quizzing passengers about the world's largest lakes and narrating the passing scenery. ("Now we're going to get to some of our grain elevators. Woo, hoo!")

Scharfenberg kept up a merry banter over a sound system reaching the ship's three decks, giving birthday shoutouts and singing the praises of the Great Lakes Aquarium. Passengers waved to the Lift Bridge operator, covered their ears for the ritual exchange of horn blasts, and snapped selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Light-skinned woman wearing ship's crew uniform smiles and holds a wireless microphone as she stands on the top deck of a ship.
Vista Star crew member Claire Scharfenberg talks about the surroundings as the vessel enters the Duluth Ship Canal during a waterfront tour Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"They will talk about how dense our forests are," said Salo about visitor impressions. "Like, 'Is it a national forest that you guys are nearby?' No, this is just where we live."

There's also the perennial surprise at Lake Superior's sheer size. "They knew it was big, but they (realize) it's a lot bigger. It feels like an ocean."

A recent University of Minnesota Duluth graduate with a degree in vocal music education, Salo plans to continue his musical pursuits, but feels the continuing call of the lake. "I'm also taking online courses for a captain's license," he said, "so hopefully by the end of this summer, I'll be captaining the boat as well."

12:58 p.m.: Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum

A concrete foundation, with a door and several windows, lies at an angle in Lake Superior. Duluth hillside is visible in background.
"Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum," the abandoned foundation of a loading dock built in 1919, seen Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"Mom!" a child cried out as one family passed the abandoned loading dock. "That little place fell in the water!"

1540133+MAUSOLEUM0220w.jpg
News
RELATED: Part of Duluth's 'cribs' goes missing in Lake Superior
It's a part of Duluth's history that can be found in countless photographs taken by locals and tourists alike. And now it's gone.
February 19, 2015 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger

1:16 p.m.: Fitger's patio

Two light-skinned young women wearing Rollerblades stand on a concrete sidewalk, over the blue outline of a star surrounded by red circles.
Gillian Skar, left, and Emma Horyza relax on the patio outside the Fitger's Complex in Duluth on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Gillian Skar and Emma Horyza, a pair of 2021 Duluth East High School grads who now call themselves "long-distance friends," were enjoying a reunion over drinks.

That meant an iced Americano for Horyza and a latte with almond milk for Skar, both still wearing the skates they'd used to roll from Leif Erikson Park to the Aerial Lift Bridge before retracing their path to Fitger's and making a stop at Yellow Bike Coffee.

"Every time we're home, we always do what we love, and we always go Rollerblading," said Skar. "We always hang out by the lake and just sit and talk and catch up."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to taking advantage of the Lakewalk, Horyza recommended that "if it's one of the few very hot days in Duluth, go to Park Point. That's one of our favorite things to do, is go to the beach and swim."

"Then after," suggested Skar, "go to Sir Ben's and go get a sandwich or a salad and a brew and sit out on the patio and listen to live music."

How were the mid-June skating conditions? "A little bumpy," said Horyza.

"But it's OK," said Skar.

2:55 p.m.: North Shore Scenic Railroad

Couple in advanced middle age smile as they pose for a photo in a dome car on a passenger railroad. In front of them is a small bearded figure.
Diane and Bill Hamman, of the state of Virginia, shortly after boarding a dome car on the North Shore Scenic Railroad on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

On their first visit to Duluth, Diane and Bill Hamman brought a little friend. They were on a cross-country vacation ending at Yellowstone Park, and they were carrying a little gnome-like figure that they photograph at various scenic spots. One of those spots was a dome car on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum brought the couple to Duluth. Like many, they discovered the museum through the videos that Executive Director Ken Buehler hosts to showcase various pieces of equipment.

The Hammans were suitably impressed by the museum, and were pleased to discover the existence of an associated railroad running scenic excursions. Still, they were ahead of one man who did a double-take earlier while crossing the St. Louis County Depot's Great Hall.

"There are trains?" that visitor said excitedly when he saw the sign reading "to trains."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm a train buff," said Bill Hamman. "I've been in lots of train museums. Probably the best one that I've ever been in was the (Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania). This one, easily, is as good as that."

Open train car seen during ride through wooded scenery, with orange painted engine pulling. A few passengers lean out the window.
Passengers enjoy a North Shore Scenic Railroad excursion as it passes through the Congdon Park neighborhood Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

It was a notable excursion for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which was debuting a newly donated engine. Engine No. 1550 was built in 1954 for the Great Northern Railway, later serving the Burlington Northern and rebuilt in the 1990s.

As the train pulled past the DECC and the Aerial Lift Bridge came into view, Bill Hamman mused, "I guess I've never laid eyes on Lake Superior before."

In a car further down, another passenger found her thoughts going elsewhere on the train's return trip. "The Doobie Brothers are coming to town," she said to a companion after seeing an advertising banner on the DECC parking ramp. "Are they still alive?"

Steam locomotive with large cow-catcher and bright light stands in railroad museum. In foreground is a sign designating "3," with a golden "50" seal banner affixed.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
Fifty years ago Sunday, Duluth broke ground for the construction of a permanent train museum at the former Union Depot.
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

5:39 p.m.: Park Point Beach

Three young people stand together near large log on sandy beach, with vast lake visible behind them. They smile, dressed casually.
Andres Carrillo, of Colombia, from left, Nataleea Iuschuk, of Russia, and Shijireaatar Wganbayar, of Mongolia, visit Park Point beach.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

From near the northern end of Minnesota Point, only a couple intrepid bathers could be seen venturing into Lake Superior. The temperature had dropped to 57 degrees, and most of the few people remaining on the beach were content to gaze out at the cargo ships standing offshore. One person gathered driftwood, others exercised dogs.

Andres Carrillo, Nataleea Iuschuk and Shijireaatar Wganbayar were taking a look at the beach. The three were down for the day from Grand Marais — but less recently, each hailed from somewhat farther away. Carrillo is from Colombia, Iuschuk from Russia and Wganbayar from Mongolia.

"We're international students and we came to Minnesota for (the) summer," explained Iuschuk. In Grand Marais, they work retail jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not a lot that you can do there," observed Carrillo. The three were in Duluth for the day to see the sights and to run some errands. In Duluth, they found "beautiful scenery," Carrillo continued. "Very clean. I feel like that's the first thing we noticed."

"I like the downtown," said Iuschuk. "It's very clean and nice. It's very pretty. I love it."

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Five people stand in a stream lit in warm, hazy sun. They are dressed casually, regarding the viewer.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Hippo Campus, Jon Pardi at Bayfront Festival Park
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
June 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Erica Dischino / Tribune Cathy Halbritter, left, and Kristi Glup look at artist Mary Schroepfer’s paintings Friday evening at the Studio 3 location in Willmar for the annual Studio Hop. It continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts and Entertainment
Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop
Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.
June 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Hand holding book, "Duluth's Grand Old Architecture 1870-1940: Buildings, Houses, Bridges, Landmarks" in front of a tall neoclassical stone building.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Northeastern Minnesota Book Award nominees announced
Novels by Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Peter Geye; a memoir by Staci Lola Drouillard; and picture books about Duluth and the Boundary Waters are among this year's potential award winners.
June 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
The comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and is a play within a play filled with mishaps, slapstick, spit takes, spills and swordfights.
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bookstore
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
At Duluth's Amazing Alonzo bookstore, stacks passed to new generation
Barb Plumb and her uncle founded it as a "paperback exchange" in 1982. She died in 2022, and her son, Eric Plumb, is continuing her legacy while adding some inventory — including vinyl.
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Deyona Kirk talks with customers at her booth
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Juneteenth celebrations in Duluth
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
June 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A costumed man wears a paper mache mask and a long beard with a red coat.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
After founders retire, Grand Marais rallies to host puppet pageant
Expect stilt-walkers, puppets on sticks, musicians and an audience of 1,000 during the annual Good Harbor Hill Players' Summer Solstice Pageant on June 17.
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Three light-skinned people sing while sitting on an opera set evoking 19th century Sicily. Additional chorus members are visible in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Lyric Opera of the North brings 'Cavalleria Rusticana' to life
Pietro Mascagni's 1890 opera about a woman scorned will be performed twice this weekend in Duluth. Singers and musicians came together Sunday for a run-through that radiated warmth.
June 08, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five people, casually dressed and striking diverse poses, sit closely together in front of white wood-shingled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Babie Eyes to release debut album with Earth Rider show
One of the Twin Ports' most buzzworthy new bands of 2022 is kicking off the summer season with the Saturday release of their LP "See the World Through."
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
040823.N.BP.HELLZAPOPPIN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24
The Sanford Center is set to host Hellzapoppin: The World-Famous Traveling Circus Freakshow on June 22-24 as part of the group's “Shortyth Anniversary Decade of Destruction Tour.”
June 07, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

6:59 p.m.: Enger Tower

A five-story stone observation tower stands in the lower right of the frame. In the lower center is the setting sun, while a contrail descends at left.
A contrail is visible as the sun lowers in the sky behind Enger Tower on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Although it was still two hours before sunset, the pulsing colored lights outside — and inside — Enger Tower were already lit when Amy Taschler and Spencer Needle reached the top of the Duluth Heights landmark. Climbing the 80-foot observation tower hadn't been part of their evening plans.

"I didn't even know this tower was here," said Needle, "but I saw a sign and we thought we might as well pull over and check it out."

Both students at the University of Colorado Denver, the two were "on a long road trip." From Minneapolis, they decided to head up the North Shore with a stop in Duluth, which Taschler remembered from childhood.

"We came a few different times," said Taschler about visiting Duluth while growing up in the Twin Cities. "I remember there was one long weekend when school was canceled because the snow and the cold was so bad. It was like -15 degrees out and we decided to just spend the long weekend in Duluth."

During their visit the two had already walked out to Park Point, which Needle, a Duluth first-timer, described as "pretty sweet."

Two light-skinned young people stand arm in arm in a stone observation tower, with green treetops visible in background. Both smile.
Spencer Needle, left, and Amy Taschler stand on the top level of Enger Tower in Duluth on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Two stories down, another Enger Park visitor was making her way up the stairs. Advised that she was nearly at the top, she took a deep breath and nodded, saying, "It's worth it!"

9:04 p.m.: Thompson Hill Welcome Center

Large stainless steel sculpture in the shape of a stylized croquet wicket stands in a grassy field with trees visible behind. Sunset colors the sky to the left.
"The Gate," a 1976 sculpture by David von Schlegell, is seen at sunset near the Thompson Hill Welcome Center on Wednesday, June 14.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

There's no consensus on the best spot to catch a Duluth sunset, but some point to Thompson Hill as a place to be when the city's lights come to life. The Thompson Hill Welcome Center, maintained by Explore Minnesota, offers a sweeping view of the city, the harbor and the St. Louis River Estuary.

On Wednesday night, a few people scurried from their cars to restrooms, but none stopped to take in the scenery as the sun officially set on one of Duluth's longest days. The sky's changing colors were reflected in "The Gate," a monumental 1976 stainless-steel sculpture by David von Schlegell.

According to a plaque on site, the sculpture "serves to recognize the importance of Duluth, not only as a gateway to Minnesota's north shore, but also to the world."

For more information

To learn more about the sites and activities mentioned in this article, see these websites:

more by jay gabler
learning to use a sailboat
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: What I learned from my first Duluth sailing lesson
The Duluth Superior Sailing Association provides opportunities for newcomers of all ages to get out into the harbor — and ultimately, into Lake Superior. You'll just have to learn a few knots.
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned young people stand smiling in a public park. Person in middle wears a rainbow flag as a cape and puts their hand to their face.
Arts and Entertainment
Trans Joy Fest returns to Duluth's Gichi-Ode' Akiing
June 07, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Judy Garland Museum displays.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Judy Garland Festival and more
June 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Selection of nine books arrayed on a sandy beach. Titles include "The Donut Lady," "Sasquatch and Squirrel," "The Girl in Duluth," and "100 Things to do in Minnesota Before You Die."
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New beach reads from Northland
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
061723.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree herbicide injury, treating wooden tool handles, planting asparagus
June 17, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Man works on his bike.
Lifestyle
Duluth no-cost, volunteer-run bike repair shop riding strong
June 16, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
LI1.jpg
Lifestyle
Antipasto Barley Salad with Roasted Tomato and Garlic Dressing is perfect side dish for summer
June 14, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sports
Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023
June 17, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.Photobooth.JPG
Local
Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year
June 18, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke
Northland Outdoors
Grand Rapids natives win college bass fishing team of the year
June 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten