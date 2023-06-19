Duluth from dawn to dusk: A journey through one long summer day

DULUTH — June 21, the longest day of the year, will span nearly 16 hours from sunrise to sunset here. That's a lot of daytime, but fortunately, Duluth has a lot to take in. One week earlier, June 14, the News Tribune set out to spend a full day at some of the city's most popular attractions.

5:14 a.m.: Duluth Ship Canal by paddleboard

Guides Josie Pickar, left, and Liz Lange paddle through Duluth Harbor during a Zenith Adventure Rise and Ride Sunrise Paddle tour Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

As the sun crossed the horizon on Wednesday, wildfire smoke clouded Lake Superior. Despite the conditions, Duluthians were out and about enjoying the earliest hours of one of the year's longest days.

Liz Lange and Josie Pickar were sitting on paddleboards, between the two lighthouses marking the eastern end of the Duluth Ship Canal. They were leading a tour organized by their employer, Zenith Adventure.

The company offers "Rise and Ride Sunrise Paddle" tours seven days a week through the summer, and that means early mornings to catch the first rays of sun. June tours depart at 5 a.m. The guides were primed and ready for a 4:30 check-in.

A few pedestrians peered down from the piers as Pickar and Lange led their tour down the canal. They took care to keep clear of harbor traffic, though only a fishing boat could be seen to move. After a brief foray into Lake Superior, the tour returned to the harbor and made its way along the seawall.

At Bayfront Festival Park, tents stood ready for Grandma's Marathon crowds. In front of the Great Lakes Aquarium, an exercise coach led a group through planks and crab walks while blasting DJ Khaled. ("All I do is win, win, win!")

As the tour returned to its departure point in the Minnesota Slip, where the little blue bridge still stood open for the night, Pickar smiled at the hum of car traffic on the Aerial Lift Bridge. "That," she said, "is the sound of summer."

7:12 a.m.: Duluth Coffee Co.

A cup of coffee sits ready for a customer at Duluth Coffee on the morning of Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Coffee Co. opened its doors at 7 a.m. Within 15 minutes, 10 people were milling about the downtown cafe — some in hiking pants, some in business casual. When a reporter commented that business seemed good, a barista nodded enthusiastically.

The shop's early visitors included Dan Hartman, director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, who was there for a meeting. Although the shop was bustling, Hartman noted, it was a little early for most tourists.

"The lion's share of our visitors, this is a relaxing vacation," he said. "The majority of folks, they're not even up yet. I actually think that's a cool thing about Duluth."

The DECC now serves Duluth Coffee, Hartman noted. "It's for me, in a lot of ways, symbolic of what's called 'the new Duluth.' They're pushing the envelope statewide on the quality of coffee ... they permanently converted me away from what I would call 'crap coffee.'"

Hartman praised Duluth Coffee as one of the city's "Cheers"-like institutions. "I always run into people," he said.

8:50 a.m.: Canal Park

Bayfield, a tugboat built in 1953, is seen on display at Canal Park on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Hotel guests stepped out to their balconies and lifted their phones for photos as the American Century slid out of the Duluth Ship Canal with a quick, unassuming captain's salute. As the ship diminished on the horizon, bound for Indiana, Dan and Deb Brandenburg leaned against the wall of the canal's north pier.

It was only the second Duluth visit for the couple from St. James, Minnesota. "I wanted to see the bog," said Dan, referencing St. Louis County's Sax-Zim Bog. "I didn't realize Minnesota had the bog until a few years ago." The couple said they were pleased with their decision to stop for a few days in Duluth during a weeklong vacation.

"We stayed downtown this time," said Deb, "so there's lots of places to eat and drink and shop." The previous night, Tuesday, they'd stopped at The Rathskeller for live music and fancy drinks. "Great atmosphere," said Deb.

Members Only Lifestyle Short Cuts: Why do horn signals vary when boats pass under Aerial Lift Bridge? In response to a News Tribune reader question about why ships use different patterns of horn blasts, a Coast Guard officer explained that it has to do with special occasions.

10:26 a.m.: Vista Star

Jackson Salo stands on board the Vista Star while serving as first mate during a waterfront tour Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

There are a lot of Northland facts to share with Vista Star passengers, but Jackson Salo has a favorite: It would take 693 years for a single Zamboni to clean the surface of Lake Superior.

"We just had a group yesterday that visited from Arkansas," said Salo. On Wednesday, he was serving as first mate for the Vista Star's late-morning waterfront tour. "We've had some from Florida, Texas — all over the place."

Salo's colleague Claire Scharfenberg handled the voyage's tour guide duties, quizzing passengers about the world's largest lakes and narrating the passing scenery. ("Now we're going to get to some of our grain elevators. Woo, hoo!")

Scharfenberg kept up a merry banter over a sound system reaching the ship's three decks, giving birthday shoutouts and singing the praises of the Great Lakes Aquarium. Passengers waved to the Lift Bridge operator, covered their ears for the ritual exchange of horn blasts, and snapped selfies.

Vista Star crew member Claire Scharfenberg talks about the surroundings as the vessel enters the Duluth Ship Canal during a waterfront tour Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"They will talk about how dense our forests are," said Salo about visitor impressions. "Like, 'Is it a national forest that you guys are nearby?' No, this is just where we live."

There's also the perennial surprise at Lake Superior's sheer size. "They knew it was big, but they (realize) it's a lot bigger. It feels like an ocean."

A recent University of Minnesota Duluth graduate with a degree in vocal music education, Salo plans to continue his musical pursuits, but feels the continuing call of the lake. "I'm also taking online courses for a captain's license," he said, "so hopefully by the end of this summer, I'll be captaining the boat as well."

12:58 p.m.: Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum

"Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum," the abandoned foundation of a loading dock built in 1919, seen Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"Mom!" a child cried out as one family passed the abandoned loading dock. "That little place fell in the water!"

1:16 p.m.: Fitger's patio

Gillian Skar, left, and Emma Horyza relax on the patio outside the Fitger's Complex in Duluth on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Gillian Skar and Emma Horyza, a pair of 2021 Duluth East High School grads who now call themselves "long-distance friends," were enjoying a reunion over drinks.

That meant an iced Americano for Horyza and a latte with almond milk for Skar, both still wearing the skates they'd used to roll from Leif Erikson Park to the Aerial Lift Bridge before retracing their path to Fitger's and making a stop at Yellow Bike Coffee.

"Every time we're home, we always do what we love, and we always go Rollerblading," said Skar. "We always hang out by the lake and just sit and talk and catch up."

In addition to taking advantage of the Lakewalk, Horyza recommended that "if it's one of the few very hot days in Duluth, go to Park Point. That's one of our favorite things to do, is go to the beach and swim."

"Then after," suggested Skar, "go to Sir Ben's and go get a sandwich or a salad and a brew and sit out on the patio and listen to live music."

How were the mid-June skating conditions? "A little bumpy," said Horyza.

"But it's OK," said Skar.

2:55 p.m.: North Shore Scenic Railroad

Diane and Bill Hamman, of the state of Virginia, shortly after boarding a dome car on the North Shore Scenic Railroad on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

On their first visit to Duluth, Diane and Bill Hamman brought a little friend. They were on a cross-country vacation ending at Yellowstone Park, and they were carrying a little gnome-like figure that they photograph at various scenic spots. One of those spots was a dome car on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum brought the couple to Duluth. Like many, they discovered the museum through the videos that Executive Director Ken Buehler hosts to showcase various pieces of equipment.

The Hammans were suitably impressed by the museum, and were pleased to discover the existence of an associated railroad running scenic excursions. Still, they were ahead of one man who did a double-take earlier while crossing the St. Louis County Depot's Great Hall.

"There are trains?" that visitor said excitedly when he saw the sign reading "to trains."

"I'm a train buff," said Bill Hamman. "I've been in lots of train museums. Probably the best one that I've ever been in was the (Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania). This one, easily, is as good as that."

Passengers enjoy a North Shore Scenic Railroad excursion as it passes through the Congdon Park neighborhood Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

It was a notable excursion for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which was debuting a newly donated engine. Engine No. 1550 was built in 1954 for the Great Northern Railway, later serving the Burlington Northern and rebuilt in the 1990s.

As the train pulled past the DECC and the Aerial Lift Bridge came into view, Bill Hamman mused, "I guess I've never laid eyes on Lake Superior before."

In a car further down, another passenger found her thoughts going elsewhere on the train's return trip. "The Doobie Brothers are coming to town," she said to a companion after seeing an advertising banner on the DECC parking ramp. "Are they still alive?"

5:39 p.m.: Park Point Beach

Andres Carrillo, of Colombia, from left, Nataleea Iuschuk, of Russia, and Shijireaatar Wganbayar, of Mongolia, visit Park Point beach. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

From near the northern end of Minnesota Point, only a couple intrepid bathers could be seen venturing into Lake Superior. The temperature had dropped to 57 degrees, and most of the few people remaining on the beach were content to gaze out at the cargo ships standing offshore. One person gathered driftwood, others exercised dogs.

Andres Carrillo, Nataleea Iuschuk and Shijireaatar Wganbayar were taking a look at the beach. The three were down for the day from Grand Marais — but less recently, each hailed from somewhat farther away. Carrillo is from Colombia, Iuschuk from Russia and Wganbayar from Mongolia.

"We're international students and we came to Minnesota for (the) summer," explained Iuschuk. In Grand Marais, they work retail jobs.

"Not a lot that you can do there," observed Carrillo. The three were in Duluth for the day to see the sights and to run some errands. In Duluth, they found "beautiful scenery," Carrillo continued. "Very clean. I feel like that's the first thing we noticed."

"I like the downtown," said Iuschuk. "It's very clean and nice. It's very pretty. I love it."

6:59 p.m.: Enger Tower

A contrail is visible as the sun lowers in the sky behind Enger Tower on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Although it was still two hours before sunset, the pulsing colored lights outside — and inside — Enger Tower were already lit when Amy Taschler and Spencer Needle reached the top of the Duluth Heights landmark. Climbing the 80-foot observation tower hadn't been part of their evening plans.

"I didn't even know this tower was here," said Needle, "but I saw a sign and we thought we might as well pull over and check it out."

Both students at the University of Colorado Denver, the two were "on a long road trip." From Minneapolis, they decided to head up the North Shore with a stop in Duluth, which Taschler remembered from childhood.

"We came a few different times," said Taschler about visiting Duluth while growing up in the Twin Cities. "I remember there was one long weekend when school was canceled because the snow and the cold was so bad. It was like -15 degrees out and we decided to just spend the long weekend in Duluth."

During their visit the two had already walked out to Park Point, which Needle, a Duluth first-timer, described as "pretty sweet."

Spencer Needle, left, and Amy Taschler stand on the top level of Enger Tower in Duluth on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Two stories down, another Enger Park visitor was making her way up the stairs. Advised that she was nearly at the top, she took a deep breath and nodded, saying, "It's worth it!"

9:04 p.m.: Thompson Hill Welcome Center

"The Gate," a 1976 sculpture by David von Schlegell, is seen at sunset near the Thompson Hill Welcome Center on Wednesday, June 14. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

There's no consensus on the best spot to catch a Duluth sunset, but some point to Thompson Hill as a place to be when the city's lights come to life. The Thompson Hill Welcome Center, maintained by Explore Minnesota, offers a sweeping view of the city, the harbor and the St. Louis River Estuary.

On Wednesday night, a few people scurried from their cars to restrooms, but none stopped to take in the scenery as the sun officially set on one of Duluth's longest days. The sky's changing colors were reflected in "The Gate," a monumental 1976 stainless-steel sculpture by David von Schlegell.

According to a plaque on site, the sculpture "serves to recognize the importance of Duluth, not only as a gateway to Minnesota's north shore, but also to the world."

