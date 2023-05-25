99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 25

Lifestyle

Duluth community garden space opens in Endion neighborhood

Demand is so high, these garden plots are already spoken for.

Man works in garden box.
Steve Karels digs out a hole to put in a brace in a raised bed at the community garden at the corner of South 17th Avenue East and South Street in Duluth on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 9:00 AM

DULUTH — There’s a new garden in town.

The Duluth Community Garden Program completed its latest space this week in the Endion neighborhood. Located at South 17th Avenue East and South Street, the community garden touts six raised beds, a rainwater catchment system, a compost bin, fence and tool shed.

Folks work in garden boxes.
Steve Karels, left, and Carla Brink dig in the raised beds.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Lakeview Garden Project has been years in the making, said Steve Karels, DCGP land stewardship coordinator, and there is a lot of demand.

These garden plots are already filled, added Karels.

The DCGP manages 22 community gardens and stewards more than 250 plots. Its mission is to provide access to land, tools and food preservation equipment, as well as educational resources and community.

Hands work on garden box.
Steve Karels wears tattered leather gloves as he works in the garden.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Most of the DCGP gardens are private-plot, meaning folks rent their space each year. Plots are available on a sliding scale, from $0-$200 per year, based on family size and income.

Registration closes May 31 to get a spot at an available plot. The locations with openings include:

  • Apple Tree Circle, 527 S. 72nd Ave. W.
  • Cook Home, 2716 W. Arrowhead Road
  • Emerald, 2001 W. Fourth St.
  • Riverside, 28 Riverside Drive

Visit duluthcommunitygarden.org for more info.

Construction on the latest garden plot began in the fall, and a $15,000 grant from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation covered the majority of the project, said Karels.

Outside the fence will be a pollinator garden and a Giving Garden space, which will provide free fresh produce. (And, two of the raised beds are wheelchair-accessible.)

Sign about garden hangs from pole.
A sign hangs on a pole at the corner of South 17th Avenue East and South Street in Duluth informing neighbors about the new community garden.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We try to provide those resources to give gardeners an advantage,” Karels added.

Next up, the DCGP is working on building a 30-by-10-foot barn/garage and two 20-foot greenhouses in the Observation Hill area of Duluth, where they can centralize their equipment and create a community space for members to start seedlings.

The next construction project is funded by a $40,000 Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant. Karels anticipates the barn to be completed this fall. “The Lakeview project has been in our sights for a long time … it’s really awesome to see it physically come together. It’s been a lot of hard work,” he said.

Folks talk near garden box.
Carla Brink, left, and Steve Karels work in the raised beds.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

DCGP to host annual seed, plant sale

The Duluth Community Garden Program is hosting its annual plant and seed sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Peace United Church of Christ.

Expect locally grown vegetable starter plants from Fairhaven Farm and seeds provided by the DCGP.

032621.F.DNT.CSAc2.jpg
Emily Beaton waters seedlings at Fairhaven Farm on March 22, 2021. Fairhaven Farm will provide starter plants at the Duluth Community Garden Program annual plant and seed sale this weekend.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Plants will be offered on a sliding scale, thanks to a grant from Essentia Health. SNAP/EBT will be accepted, and a discount will be applied on purchases for customers who meet income requirements.

A personal shopper volunteer is available for customers who need assistance.

The plant and seed sale raises funds to support DCGP’s accessible, low-cost garden space and programming in Duluth.

If you go

  • What: Duluth Community Garden Program plant and seed sale
  • When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. early access for Duluth Community Garden Program members
  • Where: Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E.
  • More info: duluthcommunitygarden.org
A turkey and cranberry sandwich, kettle chips and a pickle sit in a basket.
Lifestyle
Food review: Larsmont Trading Post serves a delicious surprise
My tuna sandwich came out as a turkey sandwich, and I've no regrets.
May 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
austinSMELT0518c2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth puppet troupe hosts annual smelt-honoring parade
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman wearing a fake beard holds a coffee cup, while another women looks at her with a smile.
Arts and Entertainment
2 days late, 1 actor short, Cloquet theater company opens 'Women Playing Hamlet'
May 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
five daughters farm family.jpg
Business
Esko couple open alpaca ranch
May 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
