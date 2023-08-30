Duluth Children's Museum gets ready to grow

DULUTH — When making his rounds at the Duluth Children's Museum, Drew Jensen has a little floor routine.

"My favorite bit right now," he said, "is to ask the kids, if they're in the plane, if they have a license to fly."

A life-sized Cirrus plane is a popular attraction on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That dad joke speaks to the convivial spirit Jensen brings to his new role as the museum's executive director. "I love listening to the kids interacting with the experiences," he said, "building time in my day to make sure I'm not fully removed from the day-to-day operations."

Jensen joined the museum from Proctor and Hermantown Community Education this summer, taking the place of outgoing director Cameron Kruger. (A co-host of "The Transgenda" podcast, Kruger is now institutional giving manager at the advocacy organization Gender Justice.)

"I jumped at the opportunity to come back to the Children's Museum," said Jensen, who served as the organization's education director from 2015-2018. "I have so much love for this place, so I wanted to come back and see what I could do."

ADVERTISEMENT

You can facilitate fun, but also a huge part of fun is having the kids discover what is fun to them. Drew Jensen, executive director

"We just couldn't ignore his passion and how thoughtful he was in planning for the future," said Kate Van Daele, chair of the organization's board. "He is an exceptional human being, and I can't think of a different person that I would rather have lead the museum right now."

On Aug. 21, with the museum closed to the public per its weekly schedule (doors are open Tuesday-Saturday), Jensen conducted an informal museum tour alongside colleague Laurel Sanders, who "wears many hats" with the organization, the director said.

also read





The plane Jensen referred to is a model of a Cirrus aircraft, the visual centerpiece of the museum's Lincoln Park space. The museum's interactive play areas, which rotate regularly, currently include a manoomin exhibit where kids can sit in a canoe to learn about wild rice harvesting. A wall of magnetic ramps and tubes engrosses visitors of all ages.

"It's nice for people to work together," said Sanders. "You'll see a couple of families start working together on it."

Van Daele appreciates the importance of a shared indoor play space on a personal level. "It was wonderful, and we loved it," she said about discovering the museum in its previous location at the Clyde Iron Works complex. "Then COVID happened, and we were super bummed that ... another really great option for our toddler disappeared."

The pandemic public health emergency has now ended, but the museum still has a wall-mounted bin for "tasted (or otherwise dirty) toys" to be sanitized before returning to play in the brightly decorated baby and toddler room.

Seth Henderson, 6, of Goodland, Minn, arranges tubes and ramps along a magnetic wall on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"When we moved from Clyde, we really wanted a dedicated space for our littles," explained Jensen, "giving them a space where they can climb and play and read stories."

The museum took residence at its current location, 2125 W. Superior St., just over two years ago. Given the organization's periodic moves, many locals may not realize how long a history the museum has. Only a handful of U.S. children's museums predate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our museum was founded in 1930, during the Depression," said Jensen. "(Founder) Mabel Wing, her job was to really bring in families and teachers and kind of expose them to different artifacts from all over the world."

Today, a small vitrine containing vintage games is one of the few public indications that the Duluth Children's Museum — now focused on active play — was originally a more traditional museum, displaying objects from a collection.

A display of historic kids' games seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"We have everything from dolls to cuneiform tablets," said Jensen. Nor is the museum's collection entirely what you might regard as kid stuff. The artifacts stored on an upper level, well away from visitors' reach, include weapons and opium pipes.

"There have been talks throughout the years" about letting some of those items go, said Jensen, but "decommissioning pieces is a very lengthy process. You also want to make sure it's done in a respectful manner if they're Native American pieces that need to go back to tribes, and figuring out the appropriate ways to connect with the families or the entities that donated the stuff."

The museum has much bigger plans than storage for the upper levels of its building, a longstanding structure that has served as everything from a haberdashery to a social hall to a Bridgeman's.

"The hope is to raise a bunch of funds to put an elevator into the building that would go from the basement up to the rooftop level, and then completely renovating the second floor as additional museum space," said Jensen. "Then the last goal would be to do a rooftop garden and really create a space up there for families to hang out and some interactive, more nature-based programming."

An existing indoor climber could be extended into the second story, allowing kids to scamper on nets from one floor to the next. "The Minnesota Children's Museum has a really great four-level (climber)," said Jensen. "Ours would be on a smaller scale, but would replicate that experience in some way."

"This is like a spark," said Sanders. "Kids will take that space, and it's not just a plywood place. No, it's a pirate hideout! The plane goes all over the universe, and they camp all over."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We use a term called 'play and learning,' and social-emotional skills are a huge part of that," said Jensen. "You can facilitate fun, but also a huge part of fun is having the kids discover what is fun to them."

On any given day, the museum sees from 50-200 total visitors, depending on factors including the season and the weather. "We get a good selection of visitors to our community, and then we get people from Lincoln Park and other neighborhoods in Duluth that are utilizing our space as well," said Jensen.

Twin sisters Haizleigh Sheehan, front, and Braelynn Sheehan, 4, both of Duluth, uses a slide to exit a large playground structure on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jensen is only the fifth executive director in the history of the museum, meaning his predecessors each served an average of 23 years. If that trend continues, Jensen will still be in his current role when the museum marks its centennial.

"We have seven years to get to our 100th birthday," said Jensen, "and I want to make sure this facility on its 100th birthday is something our community can be really proud of, and something that we put a lot of heart and soul into."

Van Daele put the museum in the context of other Duluth attractions that have seen surges of interest in recent years. "We saw the aquarium really come into its own after COVID," she noted. "The zoo has had an incredible rebound thanks to (CEO) Haley (Hedstrom) and her team."

She believes Jensen's "passion and vision" will have a similar effect. "We're really next in line," continued Van Daele, "to be in the limelight."

Seth Henderson, 6, and his brother Jack Henderson, 7, both of Goodland, Minn. play with magnetic tubes and ramps on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Whimsical patterns on the walls seen in the preschool and toddler room on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Duluth Children's Museum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune