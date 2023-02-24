Duluth becoming a 'loris factory' as Lake Superior Zoo pair produce again

DULUTH — Pygmy slow lorises got their name for a reason, but a pair at the Lake Superior Zoo have been moving fast when it comes to baby-making.

The latest pygmy slow loris twins born in Duluth are less than a month old. Contributed / Lake Superior Zoo

On Feb. 8, parents Colby and Giorgio welcomed their second set of twins in less than a year. Their preceding pair, named Gnocchi and Pesto, were born in March 2022. That means Duluth is now home to six of a total 42 members of the species living in accredited U.S. zoos.

"It's really incredible," said Caroline Routley, the zoo's marketing manager. "It's becoming a little bit of a loris factory."

The repeated births are significant, given the endangered status of the arboreal species native to southeast Asia.

"All lorises are part of what we call a species survival plan," said keeper Dan Johnson. "That means we all work together and communicate so that when we do have lorises of any variety under human care, we can breed them, we can keep track of their genetics, and we can move them to other facilities."

"Births like this only happen when the animals are comfortable in their space," said Lake Superior Zoo CEO Haley Hedstrom in a news release, "so this is a testament to the hard work our zookeepers do to ensure every one of the 300 animals in our care lives an enriching life.”

The zoo made an event out of a Friday morning announcement, with media invited to the reveal of "an exciting birth." Routley shared the news live on video with the zoo's social media audience, though the lorises weren't keen to leave their Nocturnal Building dwelling to make an on-camera appearance.

Eventually, Johnson invited a TV news camera operator into the loris enclosure to attempt a close-up, but the invite came with a mild warning. "Just be careful," said Routley. "They're venomous."

The warning generated chuckles, since the shy and slow-moving animals hardly presented a serious danger to visiting humans, but it is true that they're potentially poisonous.

Pygmy slow lorises may be cute, but their bite can be venomous. Contributed / Lake Superior Zoo

"Slow lorises are the only species of venomous primate," explained Johnson. "They actually have a gland on their elbows ... when they lick the scent gland, and when it combines with their saliva, then it does become venomous."

While keeper Bethany Wright discovered the last pair of loris babies, the new additions were first noticed by a zoo visitor. "It's not completely clear to us when these animals actually become pregnant," said Johnson, "just because you can't really see anything showing up until it comes across."

The latest happy surprise comes during a big year for the zoo, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The zoo is also expecting the arrival of red pandas this spring, and is currently building a new enclosure for those animals.

Since pygmy slow lorises are a small species (about 20 centimeters long when fully grown) with little exterior differentiation by sex, keepers don't know what gender any of the four babies are. "That would require a close medical examination," said Johnson.

Zoo staff are still considering name possibilities for the new additions, said Johnson. In keeping with the older siblings' names, "most of the suggestions are types of noodles or pasta."