Doug Lewandowski column: Ogre occupies backyard

There is an ogre in our backyard. He showed up right after our first big snowfall. Remember, the one that dumped 20-plus inches of heavy, wet moisture that we wished had come as rain last summer?

Doug Lewandowski

Called a “snow event” or by some weather pundits, “The storm of the century,” “Blue Blizzard” or whatever, it quickly buried us the first day, took a break, pulled its punch and saved the last thump for the next morning. Getting rid of it was going to be an issue based on the weather guru’s predictions. So, I fired up the snowblower and took on the first batch to get ahead of the snow apocalypse.

A couple years ago, I purchased an attachment for the riding lawn mower that could be switched out before the winter season for removing snow from our driveway. After I got it, I started to question my judgment. Did I really need all that power and the expense to take on winter’s offerings? For years, I had managed quite well with our little 5 horsepower Toro snowblower.

The storm we had in the middle of December was a three-day event that changed my mind about that choice. Before the winds picked up and started shifting the flakes around, the trees started taking on the wet and sticky snowfall. The winds from the blizzard drove the snow into the deepest recesses of the pines and cedar trees.

After a time, the trees started to bend and droop all the way to the ground. It was impossible to knock off the added weight clinging to the boughs. It looked like some wild, maniac artist had gone berserk and started flinging dollops of white cement onto the branches. We weren’t going to get a fluffy snow-globe storm. The white blanket didn’t cover the spruce and cedars here like the snow ghosts or monsters that inhabit the mountains out west, but it did manage to give us a bunch of gnomes.

Every year before the holiday season, I wrap a string of white lights around the small spruce in our backyard in an attempt to make my own small contribution to decorating the house for the Christmas season. The tree keeps growing and requires more lights every year. Fortunately, I finished the outdoor trimming before the storm hit.

The crystalline shroud left after the blizzard moved on was not a ghost or monster, but something that looked more like an ogre. The glow of the bulbs didn’t quite make it out from under most of the snow cover, and the wet cloaking dripped in a way that suggested a visitor that decided to sit down in the yard to take in the winter scene.

It’s not a menacing shape, but is a bit of a reward for removing the 2 feet that covered the driveway. I wonder what it will look like next time?

Doug Lewandowski is a retired counselor, educator and psychologist. Write to him at lewandowskidoug@gmail.com .