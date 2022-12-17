Doug Lewandowski column: Cheap entertainment starts between ears

One of the gifts provided by living on the top of the hill on Piedmont here in Duluth is the chance to get acquainted with whatever Mother Nature sends our way.

It can be nothing more than catching the sun breaking out from underneath a cloud bank in the morning, or watching it say farewell at the end of the day with a golden goodbye. Other times, the comings and goings of daylight hours are helped along by the winds that are companion to sunrises and sunsets. The breezes give up a story whenever we allow some time to be out in them or watch them play outside our kitchen windows.

Doug Lewandowski

In midsummer, the wind comes in invisible waves that bend and curl tree tops and branches, pushing them in one direction then letting them go to spring back for the next blast of air. Each fresh current encourages the leaves holding onto twig ends to enjoy the ride and challenge of just hanging on. But the year moves on and gives us time and space to daydream in different ways.

Recently, I was having my morning bowl of Cheerios and watched a race across the thin coating of snow in the front yard. The wind was gusting that morning at a brisk 30 mph. A couple leftover hydrangea blooms had broken free from their gnarly perches and were trading places on their journey in the blasts of wind coming from the west. The larger one had the lead halfway across the yard before it waited (who am I to know?) for the smaller one to catch up.

As the wind reasserted itself, the smaller one sped up and passed the larger one. It seemed to hesitate at the street, looking both ways, then jumped in the air for one brief moment and crossed the street.

Not to be outdone by his mate, the larger, dark-brown flower took advantage of its size, and greater surface area, spread its blooms, caught some air and rapidly overtook his companion. I lost track of them making their way down the street when I refilled my coffee cup.

I’ve seen other leaves cartwheel across the backyard on top of an early snowfall before they get buried. My neighbors have a large cottonwood tree next to their house that tends to give up its summer coverage later than other shrubs and bushes. These leaves come down in brilliant-yellow cascades. After they’ve fallen, they’ll position themselves in the sticky snow like a sailboat regatta with sails shuddering in a strong breeze, waiting for a starting cannon to go off.

At the next burst of wind, some of these frail, delicate vessels get underway, skittering ahead trying to make headway before other windborne clippers somersault ahead of them toward the neighbor’s fence finish line.

Each of us carries a gold mine for our imaginations between our ears. Take time to dig around in there and then join the next breeze that rushes in from North Dakota and go race across the yard.

Doug Lewandowski is a retired counselor, educator and psychologist. Write to him at lewandowskidoug@gmail.com .