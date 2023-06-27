Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Dave Hoops column: Why Lake Superior water is ideal for brewing

Beer is 91% water and the raw material used in our beer gives all the breweries along the North Shore a major edge.

waves crashing into rocks
Waves crash into rocks on Lake Superior near the Duluth Shipping Pier. Duluth has won several awards over the years for the quality of its tap water, which is sourced from Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
Today at 3:00 PM

Now that the summer fishing season is in full bloom, I’m going to write about the water in our area, fish we catch and good beers that go along with them.

Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops

I am asked frequently what I like about brewing beer in Duluth. My answer is always, “We have the greatest brewing water in the world." Beer is 91% water and the raw material used in our beer gives all the breweries along the North Shore a major edge.

Every brewery proudly touts “Lake Superior water;” our water truly makes better beer. Our water is clean and soft with a low mineral content and slightly high pH level that when grain is mashed in, drops to about 5.5 pH, which is perfect for brewing.

The more mineral content in water, the more the flavor will be affected. Elevated calcium carbonate (usually found in rocks) will make the beer astringent; too much magnesium will produce metallic notes; too much sodium will give a beer a salty flavor. The profile of soft water is very simple — much easier than changing the profile of harder water.

Beer is not the only wonderful benefit of our Great Lake. In 2013, the American Water Works Association awarded Duluth the prestigious “Best in Glass” for the best drinking water in Minnesota. A few years ago, I participated in a judging of bottled waters. Out of eight commercial examples judged, Duluth tap water came in second!

ADVERTISEMENT

more about local beer

The inspiration the lake gives with the seasonal changes and the beautiful sunrises and sunsets; the vast vista it provides is very good for the soul. I would be remiss if I did not mention that lakes are also the best thing to sit at or in a boat as a beer is enjoyed.

I’m going to mention a few local lakes that friends of mine own cabins on and fish caught in them. I find that the best cabin-owning situation is my own — not owning one — as I get my share of invites a great deal. I’m going to name a beer style that goes with the fish they produce.

  • Island Lake — walleye, Hefeweizen.
  • Boulder Lake — yellow perch, golden ale.
  • Whiteface Reservoir — crappie, raspberry fruit beer.
  • Fish Lake — bluegill, Belgian wit.
  • Lake Superior — lake trout and coho, brown ale.

I know I left many lakes out. Sorry, but you get the idea. Catching a fish having a beer, cooking it up — this is pure bliss. My personal favorites are crappies, and when I’m out east near the ocean, flounder or grouper.
Sometime I’ll write about my summer top 10 activities, but one of my favorites is fishing, cooking up the fish and hanging with friends eating and drinking beer near a fire as the sun sets over another beautiful day. To close:

From left: Brandt Pilon, Noah Plys and Tanner Sundland cheer and offer cans of beer to Grandmas Marathon runners on London Road at 42nd Avenue East. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Out and about again with top-tier beers
It's time for Garage Fridge Beer, Hotel Balcony Beer and First Lawn Mowing of the Season Beer.
June 06, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops

Odds and ends about beer and Lake Superior

  • It takes eight kegs of water to brew one keg of beer. Many brewers recycle the wastewater for other tasks in the brewery, like cleaning floors and the outside of brewing vessels.
  • Lake Superior contains 10% of the world's fresh water.
  • There is enough water in Lake Superior to flood all North and South Americas to a depth of 1 foot.
  • The average water temperature is 40 degrees. The last time the lake totally froze over was 1979.

Happy fishing and get-togethers to everyone.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.

Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops lives and works in Duluth and is a veteran brewer and beer judge.
What To Read Next
Person holds wooden crate with red and pink flowers
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower
June 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Red dust on your lawn? Blossom end rot? Don answers the most common questions he hears
June 26, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
062423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Maples turning yellow an ongoing problem
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
smoke in air
Local
Another air-quality alert issued for much of Minnesota, Wisconsin
June 27, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
071021.O.DNT.deerfarmsC1
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
June 27, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Player spins away form other player.
Bulldogs Hockey
Koepke OT snipe caps reunion of local pros in charity game
June 26, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens