Dave Hoops column: Top 10 beer lists, and other favorite things

Greetings everyone. Back in college, every night a group of us would view "Late Night with David Letterman" and his reoccurring segment “Top Ten List."

Dave Hoops

In the years I have been lucky enough to share my thoughts with you, I realized I have never presented my own list. You are in for a treat as I will present a handful of beer- and lifestyle-related lists today.

I get asked the same questions very often. What’s your favorite beer? What’s your favorite beer style? What are your favorite local/regional beers? Those questions and some fun personal lists coming up.

Let’s get to it.

My favorite beer, a lifetime list

*Denotes the beer is available at local shops. Many harder-to-find beers on this list can be ordered online.

10. Pfriem Pils — Hood River, Oregon.

9. Deschutes Black Butte Porter — Bend, Oregon.*

8. Rodenbach Belgian Sour Ale — Roeselare, Belgium.*

7. Coors Banquet — Golden, Colorado.*

6. Schneider Weisse — Kelheim, Germany.*

5. Augustiner Edelstoff — Munich Germany.

4. Guinness Stout — Dublin, Ireland.*

3. Summit Extra Pale Ale — St. Paul.*

2. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale — Chico, California.*

1. Trumer Pils — Berkeley, California.

My favorite beer styles

10. Belgian Wit.

9. Chili beer.

8. Porter.

7. American Lager.

6. Fruit beer.

5. Stout.

4. Mexican Lager.

3. German Hefeweizen.

2. German Lager.

1. Pale Ale.

My favorite local/regional/Minnesota beer

Order is not indicative of preference.

Summit EPA ineligible.

10. Schells Brewing — No Frills Pils, New Ulm, Minnesota.*

9. Steel Toe Brewing — Size 4 Session IPA, St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

8. Minneapolis Town Hall — Dortmunder Export Lager, Minneapolis.

7. Bent Paddle — 14 Degree ESB, Duluth.*

6. Earth Rider — Precious Material Helles, Superior.*

5. Castle Danger — Lager Royale, Two Harbors.*

4. Ursa Minor — Chaos Theory West Coast IPA, Duluth.*

3. Fitgers Brewhouse — Starfire Pale Ale, Duluth.*

2. Blacklist Brewing — Or de Belgique Golden Ale, Duluth.*

1.Utepils Brewing — Ewald the Golden Hefeweizen, Minneapolis.

Favorite Duluth things

10. Bentleyville/holiday season/All Pints North.

9. Youth hockey.

8. Best tap water in America.

7. UMD Bulldogs.

6. Highway 61 and my usual stops along the route.

5. July 4 week and events surrounding the Fourth.

4. Park Point.

3. Network of many friends and friendly locals.

2. Lakewalk/trail systems.

1. Lake Superior.

Favorite travel locations

10. Staycation.

9. Eugene/Portland/Hood River, Oregon.

8. Sanibel Island, Florida (before the latest hurricane).

7. Zihuantanejo, Mexico.

6. Lutsen/Grand Marais.

5. New York City.

4. Hawaii: O’ahu/Kaua’i.

3. San Francisco.

2. Europe: Switzerland, Germany, France, Scotland, Iceland.

1. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Favorite foods

10. Schnitzel.

9. Thai red curry.

8. Any Mexican food.

7. Eggs.

6. Pickles.

5. Apples.

4. Tea.

3. Blueberries/cherries.

2. Pizza.

1. Tacos.

5 things I’m enjoying right now

1. Golfing.

2. Cooking for my family.

3. Dog walks.

4. Writing new beer recipes and reading about historical beer styles.

5. Movies being in theaters again post-COVID.

This was a very personal list, granted, selfishly fun to write. I think it would be fun to hear back from readers and I can throw in some guest top 10 lists in future columns.

Enjoy every minute of summer, everyone.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.