Lifestyle
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Dave Hoops column: Thankful thoughts from a brewer

We are lucky and fortunate to live here and enjoy the hard work of the women and men that show up every day. There has never been a better time to enjoy very high-level crafted offerings than now.

By Dave Hoops
November 30, 2022 07:30 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Happy holidays, everyone. With last week being Thanksgiving and now the full-on holiday season, I wanted to spend some positive time on some things that I’m grateful for.

The last three years have been tough. The readers who know me know the last 12 months have gutted our family. I’m not much to talk about ourselves, but I find myself in an introspective mood.

That being said, I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with super-tasty food and even better companionship with friends and family. I sure did with one of my two kids traveling to Duluth — just an awesome meal and time spent. Trees are up and trimmed, Christmas lists are in full bloom and the weather, as we all know, has been unseasonably kind to us all (this will end soon, as we all know), so my personal family time is in full holiday mode.

So, let’s begin. As a brewer, I write about beer and brewing quite a bit, so I will mention the active creative Twin Ports brewers, distillers and cider makers first. Some of the best beverages, tipples and just straight-up tremendous offerings are coming out of our area. We are lucky and fortunate to live here and enjoy the hard work of the women and men that show up every day. There has never been a better time to enjoy very high-level crafted offerings than now.

Then I’d like to add a litany of items, thoughts and people I’m grateful for. To start:

  • Getting through COVID, some folks are still in the weeds, I am aware, but many of us have returned to semi-normal day-to-day, which to my delight includes holidays together, traveling and a genuine reshaping of our attitudes of things that truly matter.
  • The day-to-day communication with family and friends has changed for the better for many of us.
  • The many, many brewers and other small businesses that each day come in to work with a smile that help make our area a breath of fresh air. 
  • The World Cup. Many do not care about soccer, I know, but to me, a global event that millions upon millions enjoy and get together to root on teams much like the Olympics and in my family, there are rooting interests. Go USA!
  • The happy and inclusive holiday season that in my opinion is the best time of the year.
  • The truly beautiful and amazing area we chose to live in, the lake and the folks that maintain the Lake Walk, beach and the parks. I’m truly thankful for my daily interactions with just great people.
Other things to be thankful for. I know, I’m a sap, sorry:

  • Christmas cookies;
  • Long walks by the lake;
  • Dogs (my pet preference, sorry);
  • The Vikings (Is this the year?);
  • The youth hockey season starting;
  • Sunday morning brunches;
  • Holiday movies and programming; 
  • Of course, holiday beer offerings, including our brewery release Dec. 9 as we do each year on my wife’s birthday;
  • Barbecuing in the winter; 
  • Shoveling snow (I know, but I kind of like it);
  • Thoughts of trips to warmer climes; 
  • Time spent reading great books;
  • Fires outside or inside in the fireplace;
  • Driving around Duluth checking out truly impressive holiday lighting;
  • Bentleyville (Nathan Bentley is a wonderful person for creating this gift for us);
  • The overall friendly and supportive community we are so lucky to enjoy;
  • And most importantly, our friends and family. 

I wish you all the best holiday season and encourage everyone to count your blessings and spread good cheer. Happy holidays!
Dave Hoops lives and works in Duluth and is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Write to him at  dave@hoopsbrewing.com .

Dave Hoops lives and works in Duluth and is a veteran brewer and beer judge.
