99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Dave Hoops column: Spring beers coming right up

Maibock, pilsner, golden ale, Belgian wheat styles, fruit beers, light beers, Saison and Kolsch are among popular releases this time of the year.

tall glass of golden-yellow-colored beer on outdoor table
Kolsch is one of many refreshing spring-season beers.
frantic00 / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
March 01, 2023 08:26 AM

Greetings to all this week as I’m writing about a favorite topic of many of us: warmer weather!

As always, our weather is unpredictable and we will probably get May snow, but with daylight saving time March 12; the return on March 15 of “Ted Lasso” (a truly positive television show); and our version of Texas’ “Friday Night Lights" — youth and high school hockey tournaments — hitting full stride this week, it is time to think that each day we get through we are closer to shorts and T-shirts.

Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops

Granted, I am sometimes accused of being overly positive, but really with the last three years we have endured, it’s the only choice I have. So, onto fun beers that mirror the season.

Maibock, pilsner, golden ale, Belgian wheat styles, fruit beers, light beers, Saison, Kolsch and tasty session hoppy beers are all popular releases this time of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most well-known style of spring fest beer is Maibock. This beer tends to be lighter in color than other bock beers and often has a significant hop character with a noticeable alcohol around the same as a traditional bock. Maibocks are customarily served in the spring and are often interrelated with spring festivals and celebrations more often in May.

Light-colored lagers

Generally, lagers are yellow in color and finish with a bitter snap of spicy, floral hops. German-style versions tend to be lighter in body, drier, and a touch more bitter than their Czech counterparts, but both are very easy to drink and refreshing.

Maggie Gustafson
Maggie Gustafson, general manager of 7 West Taphouse in Duluth, pours a glass of Castle Danger Brewery lager in 2018.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Helles was born as an early German take on pilsner as well. Less hoppy, Helles is a more malt-driven style that often leans toward the sweeter end of the spectrum. American brewers have made huge strides in lager offerings and there are many to choose from at our local Twin Ports breweries and retail shops.

LOCAL BREWERY NEWS

Belgium brewers are famous in the brewing world for their nonconformity and freestyle brewing. Saisons, blonde ales, Witbier and Lambic beers all originated there.

Belgian-style beers are great for spring as they are typically malt- and fruit flavor-driven, often with spice additions and without excessive alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fruit beers are usually brewed in spring through fall depending on the harvesting of the fruit used. Most local breweries feature wonderful year-round offerings, as the growing season is on the way and fresh-fruit beers are coming soon.

Hoppy beers are popular all times of the year. I like to seek beers that highlight fruity hop varieties with lower alcohol in the session styles of IPA, pale ale and amber ales.

Light beers are always a refreshing idea and sometimes the best go-to for almost any activity. Now that brewers are making tasty and very drinkable non-alcoholic beers, these offerings can enter the cooler as well. Cider, usually fermented apples or other fruits, is a perfect warm-weather choice as well.

ALSO READ
Northern Waters Smokehaus owner Eric Goerdt examines salmon fillets in a smoker. Northern Waters celebrates 20 years as a smokery this month. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Business
Northern Waters Smokehaus plans move to former Amazing Grace Cafe
After a quarter-century in business, it's relocating in Canal Park's DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace.
February 28, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
031120.F.DNT.Bloody_LedgeRock
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 27, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
IMG_4470.jpg
Business
Zenith Basecamp coming to Lincoln Park this summer
The business owners hope to offer a hub for outdoor enthusiasts with their newest venture.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey checks on the damage inside Wasabi while Superior Fire Department crews put out hot spots Monday morning
Local
Fire destroys Superior's Wasabi restaurant
It opened in 2018 on Tower Avenue.
January 30, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012723n.st.happenings.toast.JPG
Local
Wine Beginnings pours new options into Superior
The one-stop shop offers wine making kits, accessories, services and space to share a glass of wine.
January 25, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: We don't talk enough about Duluth's revolving restaurant
The Apostle Supper Club, atop the Radisson Hotel, is one of only about 15 revolving restaurants still operational and open to the public in the United States.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
011323.N.ST.Louis picture.JPG
Local
Greek restaurant stirs nostalgia in Superior
The Original Louis' Cafe opened Dec. 16.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Palestinian foods offered by local family
Members Only
Lifestyle
Abukhodair family brings Palestinian cuisine to Duluth
Well-known as a musician, Lyla Abukhodair is joining with her mother, Ann, and other family members to sell their locally made Palestinian food at pop-ups. Next: a downtown deli called Falastin.
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
soups.jpg
Lifestyle
Restaurant review: 4 soups to savor on Superior Street
From creamy cauliflower to vegan chili, here are a few Duluth options to enjoy with a side of Lake Superior.
January 09, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Derek Medved plans to open a smoke shop in his Korner Store convenience store in Gary.
Business
Godfather's Pizza coming to Northland gas stations
KornerStore owner Derek Medved said the first location is planned to open in the Gary-New Duluth KornerStore within nine months.
December 22, 2022 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Local spring beers

I always like to mention a few local beers. The brewpubs bring many rotating beers and a visit to their websites will get you started. The production breweries often have calendar releases on their sites. A few nice spring choices to seek out:

  • The three bock beers Earth Rider Brewery in Superior will serve starting March 10 during the yearly Bockfest celebration. I also really like Tap Shack.
  • Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors is always a great choice for Cream Ale, Lager Royale and Summer Crush.
  • Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth features Wilderness Tuxedo fruit beers, Light Lager and Venture Pils.
  • Blacklist Brewing Co. in Duluth serves Or de Belgique, a great warm-weather strong, sipping ale. 
Man pulling a beer.
Blacklist Brewing head brewer Brian Schanzenbach pulls an Or de Belgique on July 27.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t forget about the great beers available here from our neighbors to the north and the south. Canadians make truly tasty golden lagers, but not stronger — they just gauge them by alcohol by volume instead of alcohol by weight, like we do. So their 6.1% beer is 4.8% in our system.

The Mexican brewers also make great lagers. They tend to use some corn or maize in their offerings making a light sharp and crisp flavor perfect for their warm climate, and great here for the warm weather I keep babbling about.

I highly recommend a visit to one of the Twin Ports taprooms, beer halls and brewpubs. We have a few new ones to explore and everyone is looking forward to welcoming folks back for fun times, sunshine and adventures near and far. All of them will be releasing spring-themed beer over the coming weeks.

Remember: Beer really likes being stored cold and dark doing so will ensure freshness and optimum drinkability. I hope I can help folks find a beer or two to enjoy this season.

Enjoy the longer days and best wishes to you all.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.

MORE BY DAVE HOOPS
Ursa Minor Brewing employee Shane Pehrson draws a beer from one of the brewery’s 28 taps. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Dave Hoops column: What's trending in beer, brewing for 2023
At the start of each New Year, I do some thinking about what’s coming next in the beer world. I do this to stay ahead on trends, mull over new ideas I like, and plan what I want to focus on.
January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops column: Thankful thoughts from a brewer
We are lucky and fortunate to live here and enjoy the hard work of the women and men that show up every day. There has never been a better time to enjoy very high-level crafted offerings than now.
November 30, 2022 07:30 AM
A beer being pulled.
Dave Hoops column: Are Minnesota beer markets saturated?
The last 15 years have supported brewery growth not seen since post-prohibition. ... It was a banner time for us and the beer-drinking public.
November 02, 2022 08:00 AM
1860403+ThinkstockPhotos-476867138.jpg
Dave Hoops column: Favorite beer styles from longtime brewer
This week, as we head into fall and inevitably winter, I’m going to touch on some classic and newer beer styles that I’ve been a fan of and a brewer of over the years.
September 27, 2022 12:02 PM
Load More

Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops lives and works in Duluth and is a veteran brewer and beer judge.
What To Read Next
Quiche1.jpg
Lifestyle
These Crustless Mini Quiches are a delicious way to start a busy day
March 01, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
camera "looking" through black 3D glasses to view a movie
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: For a week in 1997, kids saw life in 3D
February 28, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Keep your houseplants healthy and they'll return the favor
February 27, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff