Dave Hoops column: Spring beers coming right up

Greetings to all this week as I’m writing about a favorite topic of many of us: warmer weather!

As always, our weather is unpredictable and we will probably get May snow, but with daylight saving time March 12; the return on March 15 of “Ted Lasso” (a truly positive television show); and our version of Texas’ “Friday Night Lights" — youth and high school hockey tournaments — hitting full stride this week, it is time to think that each day we get through we are closer to shorts and T-shirts.

Dave Hoops

Granted, I am sometimes accused of being overly positive, but really with the last three years we have endured, it’s the only choice I have. So, onto fun beers that mirror the season.

Maibock, pilsner, golden ale, Belgian wheat styles, fruit beers, light beers, Saison, Kolsch and tasty session hoppy beers are all popular releases this time of the year.

The most well-known style of spring fest beer is Maibock. This beer tends to be lighter in color than other bock beers and often has a significant hop character with a noticeable alcohol around the same as a traditional bock. Maibocks are customarily served in the spring and are often interrelated with spring festivals and celebrations more often in May.

Light-colored lagers

Generally, lagers are yellow in color and finish with a bitter snap of spicy, floral hops. German-style versions tend to be lighter in body, drier, and a touch more bitter than their Czech counterparts, but both are very easy to drink and refreshing.

Maggie Gustafson, general manager of 7 West Taphouse in Duluth, pours a glass of Castle Danger Brewery lager in 2018. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Helles was born as an early German take on pilsner as well. Less hoppy, Helles is a more malt-driven style that often leans toward the sweeter end of the spectrum. American brewers have made huge strides in lager offerings and there are many to choose from at our local Twin Ports breweries and retail shops.

LOCAL BREWERY NEWS





Belgium brewers are famous in the brewing world for their nonconformity and freestyle brewing. Saisons, blonde ales, Witbier and Lambic beers all originated there.

Belgian-style beers are great for spring as they are typically malt- and fruit flavor-driven, often with spice additions and without excessive alcohol.

Fruit beers are usually brewed in spring through fall depending on the harvesting of the fruit used. Most local breweries feature wonderful year-round offerings, as the growing season is on the way and fresh-fruit beers are coming soon.

Hoppy beers are popular all times of the year. I like to seek beers that highlight fruity hop varieties with lower alcohol in the session styles of IPA, pale ale and amber ales.

Light beers are always a refreshing idea and sometimes the best go-to for almost any activity. Now that brewers are making tasty and very drinkable non-alcoholic beers, these offerings can enter the cooler as well. Cider, usually fermented apples or other fruits, is a perfect warm-weather choice as well.

Local spring beers

I always like to mention a few local beers. The brewpubs bring many rotating beers and a visit to their websites will get you started. The production breweries often have calendar releases on their sites. A few nice spring choices to seek out:



The three bock beers Earth Rider Brewery in Superior will serve starting March 10 during the yearly Bockfest celebration. I also really like Tap Shack.

Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors is always a great choice for Cream Ale, Lager Royale and Summer Crush.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth features Wilderness Tuxedo fruit beers, Light Lager and Venture Pils.

Blacklist Brewing Co. in Duluth serves Or de Belgique, a great warm-weather strong, sipping ale.

Blacklist Brewing head brewer Brian Schanzenbach pulls an Or de Belgique on July 27. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Don’t forget about the great beers available here from our neighbors to the north and the south. Canadians make truly tasty golden lagers, but not stronger — they just gauge them by alcohol by volume instead of alcohol by weight, like we do. So their 6.1% beer is 4.8% in our system.

The Mexican brewers also make great lagers. They tend to use some corn or maize in their offerings making a light sharp and crisp flavor perfect for their warm climate, and great here for the warm weather I keep babbling about.

I highly recommend a visit to one of the Twin Ports taprooms, beer halls and brewpubs. We have a few new ones to explore and everyone is looking forward to welcoming folks back for fun times, sunshine and adventures near and far. All of them will be releasing spring-themed beer over the coming weeks.

Remember: Beer really likes being stored cold and dark doing so will ensure freshness and optimum drinkability. I hope I can help folks find a beer or two to enjoy this season.

Enjoy the longer days and best wishes to you all.