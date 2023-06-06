Dave Hoops column: Out and about again with top-tier beers

This week I was thinking about a tagline we use at the brewery, “For Real." That led me thinking that for the first summer since 2019, folks are “for real” going out again and enjoying friends and family in a pretty much pre-COVID way.

Dave Hoops

This makes me very happy as many of us in the hospitality industry have missed y’all very much. This means more chances to enjoy beers in group settings and solo of course, so I thought I’d highlight this thought I had.

Then I remembered an article I wrote six or seven years ago for this newspaper called the “Best beer I’ve ever had." This was one of my favorite pieces ever and it highlighted seminal moments in my life and the beer I was enjoying at the time — truly fun to write.

So today, I’m going with a lighter topic: just great beers that are enjoyed at certain points by many of us in our day-to-day lives.

Some excellent beers

The Airport Beer sometimes at 5 a.m.

The Kitchen Beer while your partner is getting ready to go out.

The Hotel Balcony Beer at 7 p.m.

The Straight to Your Local After-Work Beer.

The Sunday Afternoon Beer Garden Beer.

The Friday Before Christmas Beer.

19th Hole Beer.

First Patio Beer at your favorite Twin Ports brewery after the long, cold winter.

Grilling Beer.

Fishing Beer.

Garage Fridge Beer.

The Beer Snuck Into the Movie Theater. (Not saying I’d do that. I’ve heard of it, though.)

The New Year’s Eve Beer when the house is asleep. No one in mine would stay up for midnight and I would have a beer and toast the last 12 months.

The Rest Stop Beer in the Black Hills when you stop after driving six hours straight.

The $12 Beer while watching my beloved San Jose Sharks at their home rink. Insert "Xcel" for Wild fans.

The First Beer at the Minnesota State Fair. This is a hall of fame beer on the list.

The Beer Enjoyed While Preparing Your Favorite Meal for Family (mine is Taco Beer).

The Beer My Wife and I Had After Agreeing on the Name of Our First Child (Daisy).

The Beer Enjoyed at a Picnic with Your Favorite Person.

The Sunday Paper Reading Beer.

The Drinking Game Beer during the presidential debates. (I’ve shelved that beer, but others still do it).

The First Lawn Mowing of the Season Beer. (For me, that was last Saturday).

The Beer I Enjoy Upon Finishing These Articles.

The First Twins Game of the Year Beer and Hot Dog. (Bonus points if it’s in Fort Meyers.)

The Oh My Goodness We Are Empty Nesters Beer. (Depression comes later and not included in this beer.)

The 12th Mile Beer at Fitger’s Brewhouse at their patio while running the half-marathon. (A tradition I hold dear in my heart.)

The Road Trip Very Good NA Beer while listening to your favorite podcast.

The August Lake Superior Nighttime Bathwater Temp Swim Beer.

more about local beer









I feel there are many many more and please feel free to add your own by emailing me. I can do a follow-up column from readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to my original point: I’m so happy to see many more smiling faces at my brewery and the others I frequent. I wish you all a terrific summer. I know I can’t stop harping on warm weather it’s my happy place, especially if a beach is mixed in.

Last special beer: Beach Beer!

I hope you all had a great Memorial Day weekend.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.