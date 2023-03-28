99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Dave Hoops column: Is it OK to send tap beer back?

My intention is to highlight reasons a beer may be unacceptable and provide tools and reasons to ask for a replacement.

3537535+072617pints.jpg
A glass if filled with a strawberry beer at Canal Park Brewing in Duluth. Columnist Dave Hoops explains best practices for sending back a tap beer.
Steve Kuchera / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune
Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
Today at 7:00 AM

Last month I was excited to talk about warmer temps and less winter. As we all know, winter will not go quietly and seems determined to set a new historical snowfall total before it leaves us, so be it. The sun will still grace us.

I have been asked to pen a column with this topic many times. I’m writing now from a consumer’s perspective. With the current post-pandemic tap options having exploded in scope and variety, sometimes there is confusion about basic tap beer best practices and consumers’ taste preferences.

Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops

I think of the example of wine by the glass. Very few folks would hesitate to return a corked or oxidized wine served at their table. This is very acceptable and not rare. Returning said wine due to drinker dislike is a no-no and not at all common.

Beer falls into the same category. If you order a beer that is well-made and served correctly, yet you dislike it, then maybe see if any tablemates might enjoy it, as this is not a reason to ask for a replacement and doing so will vary in success rate. My intention is to highlight reasons a beer may be unacceptable and provide tools and reasons to ask for a replacement.

Dane Breimhorst
Burning Brothers Brewing co-owner Dane Breimhorst hands over a sample at the All Pints North beer festival in Duluth in 2018.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Beer is wrong

If you order a light lager and get a fruit beer, or an IPA and get a stout, by all means send it back and ask for the beer you ordered. This is more of a customer service issue and probably a simple mistake that’s easy to fix.

As we run a beer hall with beer service to the table, this topic is discussed and trained all the time, as I’m sure most establishments practice.

Temperature is wrong

Warm draft beer generally doesn’t pour well, so the problem is usually taken care of quickly. Beer should be poured at 36-38 degrees and variations on both sides do happen.

American light lager is often poured ice-cold, sometimes in a frosty glass. This removes almost all flavor and taste from the beer and the drinker can simply wait a few minutes for warm-up.

Some darker beers are served warmer, closer to 40 degrees; this brings the flavors out. This is usually not worth returning the beer.

more by dave
tall glass of golden-yellow-colored beer on outdoor table
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Spring beers coming right up
Maibock, pilsner, golden ale, Belgian wheat styles, fruit beers, light beers, Saison and Kolsch are among popular releases this time of the year.
March 01, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Ursa Minor Brewing employee Shane Pehrson draws a beer from one of the brewery’s 28 taps. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: What's trending in beer, brewing for 2023
At the start of each New Year, I do some thinking about what’s coming next in the beer world. I do this to stay ahead on trends, mull over new ideas I like, and plan what I want to focus on.
January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Thankful thoughts from a brewer
We are lucky and fortunate to live here and enjoy the hard work of the women and men that show up every day. There has never been a better time to enjoy very high-level crafted offerings than now.
November 30, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
A beer being pulled.
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Are Minnesota beer markets saturated?
The last 15 years have supported brewery growth not seen since post-prohibition. ... It was a banner time for us and the beer-drinking public.
November 02, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
1860403+ThinkstockPhotos-476867138.jpg
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Favorite beer styles from longtime brewer
This week, as we head into fall and inevitably winter, I’m going to touch on some classic and newer beer styles that I’ve been a fan of and a brewer of over the years.
September 27, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
John Henrich of Plymouth, Minn., shotguns a can of beer at the finish line of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on June 17 in Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: How to taste, enjoy beer, Part II
The landscape of the brewing industry has changed and evolved very quickly in the last 10 years: new beers, new trends and a much more educated beer drinking patron.
August 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops

Bad pour

If you’re served an overly heady beer, you have a right to ask for it to be topped off and it becomes apparent that you paid for 16 ounces of beer and only ended up with 12. Foam takes up about four times as much space as beer, and you’ve got every reason to ask for a top-off.

No head on a beer is also a mistake, as the 1 inch of foam helps with eye appeal and aroma appeal before the beer gets in your mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Tobin and Matt Caple serve Warrior Brewing Company beer
John Tobin, left, and Matt Caple, owners of Warrior Brewing Co. in Duluth, serve beer at the All Pints North festival July 30, 2022, at Bayfront Festival Park.
Laura Butterbrodt / File / Duluth News Tribune

Oxidation

This problem arrives from old beer or beer stored warm. The flavor will be papery and stale. Politely asking for a different beer should be accommodated with a smile.

Faucet contamination

A beer should never be served if the faucet has entered the glass and submerged in the beer. It’s totally unsanitary, against draught-pour regulations and just dirty, so, yes, send it back and ask for a proper pour.

Scratched, dirty or chipped glass

Send it back as soon as you notice. If that’s not until you’re two-thirds of the way through your pint, a reputable establishment will fix this with a replacement. I dislike shaker pint glasses (the 16-ounce straight-sided glasses) for a variety of reasons and use English nonic 20-ounce and 10-ounce glasses that cannot be stacked, as stacking creates internal scratches that cause foaming and bubbling.

ALSO READ
A man and girl order from a woman in a Yellow Bike T-shirt behind the counter next to a case of pastries.
Business
Yellow Bike Coffee opens in Duluth's Airpark
The menu of specialty coffee and pastries mirrors that of the Fitger's Yellow Bike Coffee location. Once the new kitchen is complete, craft food options will be available at the Airpark site.
March 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
After more than five years of work, plans for a Duluth Heights development appear to be fully formed at last.
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A woman smiling while standing inside of a restaurant
Business
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake now open
The business, in the former Boondocks Saloon and Grill, is a partnership between the Midlife Investment Group and the owners of Canal Park's Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar.
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
restaurant under construction
Business
Burger joint to open in Lincoln Park
Burger Paradox adds to the mix of Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants projects in the growing Duluth neighborhood.
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Northern Waters Smokehaus owner Eric Goerdt examines salmon fillets in a smoker. Northern Waters celebrates 20 years as a smokery this month. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Business
Northern Waters Smokehaus plans move to former Amazing Grace Cafe
After a quarter-century in business, it's relocating in Canal Park's DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace.
February 28, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
031120.F.DNT.Bloody_LedgeRock
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
February 27, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
IMG_4470.jpg
Business
Zenith Basecamp coming to Lincoln Park this summer
The business owners hope to offer a hub for outdoor enthusiasts with their newest venture.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey checks on the damage inside Wasabi while Superior Fire Department crews put out hot spots Monday morning
Local
Fire destroys Superior's Wasabi restaurant
It opened in 2018 on Tower Avenue.
January 30, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012723n.st.happenings.toast.JPG
Local
Wine Beginnings pours new options into Superior
The one-stop shop offers wine making kits, accessories, services and space to share a glass of wine.
January 25, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: We don't talk enough about Duluth's revolving restaurant
The Apostle Supper Club, atop the Radisson Hotel, is one of only about 15 revolving restaurants still operational and open to the public in the United States.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Something in the beer

Self-explanatory. Send it back.

Infected lines of beer

This is my main concern with beer off-flavors. Bars should clean the beer lines regularly and inspect the line connections as well as taste the beer when it is tapped. If this is not done, beer will taste bad. Infected beer that’s improperly brewed will also taste bad.

Unlike if there is an infection or bacteria in food, infected beer is unlikely to harm you, however, it can be very unpleasant to drink. Some common off-flavors that are easy to detect are vegetable flavors, staleness, cardboard flavors, buttery popcorn or sourness in a beer that is not supposed to be sour. Some of these off-flavors can be very obvious and any sort of quality control should weed these beers out before they are served to the public, but, unfortunately, sometimes things slip through the cracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sending back a beer because it is infected is encouraged, staying pleasant and not trying to explain in too much detail how the bar is messing up is my advice. The risk of sounding like a jerk if you start throwing words like “acetaldehyde” or “diacetyl” at a busy server or bartender is not the goal. Just describe what you’re tasting and tell them it’s off. They’ll probably just replace your beer and hopefully tell management.

All of us in the service industry strive to provide a quality experience and product. I hope this column can help shed light on a topic that is not discussed as much as I think it should be.

Please email any comments or questions. Happy spring.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.

More by News Tribune columnists
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
On Sunday night, March 26, Ceres smiles for the camera right in front of a galaxy 55 million light-years away.
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Tree branch with red clusters of buds
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Silver maples quick to open buds
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jupiter and crescent
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Crescent moon jams with Jupiter, veers near Venus
A wiry moon lights up the western sky with visits to Venus and Jupiter. It's also space station time!
March 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Snowblowing March 15
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Sun shouts spring, but Minnesota keeps winter close
Spring officially begins on Monday, March 20, at 4:24 p.m. Central Time. Not that you'd know it in Minnesota.
March 19, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Large brown and gray bird with long neck and red patch on its head, flying with wings spread
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Loud bird trio herald spring's return
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

Dave Hoops
By Dave Hoops
Dave Hoops lives and works in Duluth and is a veteran brewer and beer judge.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What effect will climate change have on your yard and garden?
March 27, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Folks sit a table and talk.
Health
Duluth research team studies dementia in Indigenous, rural communities
March 28, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Two men stand arm-in-arm on a paved surface, smiling as they pose for a photo. The man at left is wearing a Billy Madison shirt and a lanyard. The man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth theater, Minnesota Film Festival screen Bob Saget's last movie
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' 2022-23 super seniors leave as legends, but Crowell ready to reload at goaltender in 2023-24
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
013020.N.DNT.KEMPS.C01.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council may rezone former Kemps Dairy property for development
March 27, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi