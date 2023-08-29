Dave Hoops column: How beer's main ingredient relies on farms

This week I’m going to focus on hops, a main ingredient in beer, specifically the growing and harvesting of hops that is in full speed as you read this column.

Dave Hoops

Hops are the female flower of the hop plant, Latin name Humulus lupulus: a perennial that produces annual bines (climbing stems of hops). The bines are trained to grow up strings on trellises.

Hops are used primarily as a flavoring and stability agent in beer, in which they impart a bitter, tangy, grassy or fruity flavor, as well as balancing the sweetness of the malted barley flavors that provide the sugar to ferment in order to produce beer.

Once a year during hop harvest, I travel to Yakima, Washington, to select the hops we will brew with over the next 18 months. The Yakima Valley is one of the most fertile and significant hop-producing regions in the U.S. I get to meet with hop growers, check out the hop harvest, get updated on new hop varieties and select the lots with which we will brew beers in the future at hop selection.

Most hops used by American brewers are grown in the Yakima Valley, Washington, and Willamette Valley, Oregon. Pictured are Armarillo hops. Contributed / Dave Hoops

Yakima is roughly the same size of Duluth. Interestingly, it is also on a similar latitude line as Duluth; however, that’s about all we have in common. The Yakima Valley has a high-desert climate with extremely fertile soil. Fruits like apples and grapes have been grown there for hundreds of years.

Of course, the conditions are ideal for farming hops. The vast majority of hops used by brewers in America are grown there and in the nearby Willamette Valley in Oregon — also a formidable wine producing area. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to visit this region during the hop harvest to inspect the hops on the bine in the field, then to the barn for harvest and sensory-based selections. It’s cool and a bit amazing that it is really all about farming.

When it is time to select hops, we are given “brewer's cuts” — raw hops that we smell, touch, taste — and perform the “rub” — breaking and crushing the hops, then rubbing together, all by hand to coat the palms with the essential oils and acids that we evaluate each strain for its unique character.

The raw aroma almost always carries the final hop presence the beer will carry. Many descriptors are used in assessing the aroma’s terms like evergreen, herbal, fruity, citrusy, stone fruit, spicy, grassy, tropical, earthy, diesel, cherry, catty, orange, lemon, blueberry, woody and nutty, among others, were used during the selection in my notes.

Some descriptors used to assess hops' aroma include evergreen, citrusy, spicy, tropical, earthy, diesel and nutty. Contributed / Dave Hoops

From all this experience of the 2023 harvest comes the selection, which will determine what will be packaged and sent to Hoops Brewing in Duluth for 2023-24 brews. In the end, I love the hands-on harvesting and selecting raw ingredients is such an important part of brewing.

Hops — specifically, Amarillo hops — are one of the flavors of #15 Pale Ale from Hoops Brewing and one of my favorite hops along with Cascade, Mosaic and Saaz varieties. We usually have around 45 varieties of hops in house at the brewery to use.

This year, one of the farms I visited was the Virgil Gamache Hops Farm in Toppenish, Washington.

This farm is the inventor and exclusive growers of Amarillo hops. Amarillo’s characteristically are flowery, spicy and citrus-like with a distinct orange bouquet. We use them in our flagship beer #15 Pale Ale, for a few reasons.

First, this hop really balances malt well. The slight spiciness of this hop marries the bready toffee malt notes this pale ale shows.

Second, we are very aggressive in our late hopping and dry hopping program for our pale ales and IPAs. Amarillo hops feature a wonderful huge orange bouquet that pale ale enthusiasts at the beer hall like to say they can smell when the glass is sitting on the bar in front of them.

That’s from this amazing and unique hop and the way we brew with it.

If you are a home brewer, I highly recommend using this hop in pale ales, IPAs, wheat beers and especially single-hop beers.

Dave Hoops, who lives and works in Duluth, is a veteran brewer and beer judge. Have a beer-related question for Dave? Email him at dave@hoopsbrewing.com or the News Tribune at lifestyle@duluthnews.com.