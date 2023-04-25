Dave Hoops column: Beers for the rest of 2023

Greetings to all you long-suffering readers out there, at least the ones from our region of northern Minnesota. I am not one to complain much about the weather as, No. 1, I cannot control it and, No. 2, I can move.

Dave Hoops

That said, this seven-month slog has been trying. So, as I was thinking of the long, dark winter, I realized we have May-December coming for the rest of 2023. I cannot promise greatness in November and December, but at least we will have the holidays, and hopefully, no pandemics or other terribleness.

So, here it goes: I’m going to highlight one category of beer as I go, month by month for the rest of the year. It gives me a distraction to look forward, hopefully, to nice warm weather.

May

Fitger's Red Beer, pictured during its 2017 launch. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Spring will have sprung, and that means I’m looking for easy-drinking amber lagers, brown ales and red beers. Lower alcohol, a slight leaning toward sweetness and a great pairing for barbecue.

June

Warm days and late sunsets are the time for golden lagers and ales that are thirst-quenching and beautiful to behold. These beers pair perfectly with, well, everything — specifically baseball games, beach time, picnics, fishing, camping and quality time on the deck or porch.

July

The meat of summer. July 4 has always been a strong second to Christmas on my holiday favorite list, and I’m going all in on wheat beers; Hefeweizens; fruit wheat beers like raspberry or apricot wheat; Kristalweizens; and Belgian wit beers. The light body, lemony or banana flavors and the always delicious finish calling out for “I’d love one more” profile of these beers is a favorite go-to for me.

August

Earth Rider’s Royal Bohemian Pilsner. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

By now, I hope the long, dark winter is a distant or ideally a vanished memory and we are all happier and enjoying ourselves most of the time. This is the time for one of my lifelong beer loves. Pilsners — light lager beers made famous by German brewers — are now made all over the world and our American craft brewers do a magnificent job of carrying on this style that is entering its second thousand years of being brewed. These beers are liquid sunshine.

September

Long walks, the changing of the leaves, the pennant races in Major League Baseball — go Twins! — and backyard fires in the firepit scream loudly for my other favorite beer: pale ale. A clean and crisp beer with a perfect balance of hops and malt, the aroma makes us think of fall while still summery. The drinkability and perfect food match makes this beer style the Swiss army knife of beer styles; it will not disappoint and will help fix what challenge may be in front of you.

October

University of Minnesota Duluth student volunteers Riley Primus, left, and Kellen Bergs roll barrels at Bayfront Festival Park to help set up for the Duluth Oktoberfestival in 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Come on, folks — too easy: Oktoberfest, of course. A feast of flavor in an orange beer with fruit notes and creamy, malty, bready character, this beer is just a festival of flavors in a glass and surprisingly tasty with Halloween candy. Seriously, try it out!

November

This is the time to go ahead and reach for the hops: IPA, be it session IPA, double, IPA, hazy IPA, or good-old regular IPA. The hoppy, warming, belly-friendly flavor or the fact that this beer was created to be paired with pizza (in my humble opinion), this is a favor to yourself to enjoy a pint.

December

It’s the end of the year and hopefully a good year for y’all; the last three years have had some challenges for sure, as is typical in life. There might be snow. We can hope not, but I’m enjoying a dark and thought-provoking stout, probably Irish-produced, while I sit by the fire and plan the upcoming holiday festivities. Many great and memorable events in my life have had stout in the mix and I will always identify this beer with the holidays.

I hope I could give you a little something to look forward to over the next months that we all so richly deserve. Please weigh in with your comments on beer choices for May-December.