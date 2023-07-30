Crowds pour in to Bayfront Festival Park for All Pints North

DULUTH — A total of 109 Minnesota breweries and 4,400 people descended on Bayfront Festival Park for All Pints North hosted by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild on Saturday.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is a nonprofit association made up of over 180 Minnesota craft brewery and brewpub members. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit mission to promote, protect, and grow the Minnesota craft beer industry. This is the 11th year of the beer festival.

A total of 109 breweries and 4,400 people attend All Pints North hosted by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Attendees were given a sample glass that they could fill at any of the brewery tents on site.

The festival featured music from Fenestra Funk and Big Dave and the Ripples. First Wrestling held several wrestling matches during the event.

Games included a water fight station, a dunk tank, cornhole toss, giant beer pong and a mini golf course that people could test their skills at. A shade tent and misting tent were available for those looking for shelter from the sun.

Dave Adams performs with Big Wave Dave and the Ripples during All Pints North on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Super Atomic Thunder Frog with First Wrestling engages the audience at All Pints North on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jim Johnson of Duluth enjoys a beer while wearing a necklace of pretzels during All Pints North on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rylie Jackson battles with Big O Possum during a First Wrestling match at All Pints North on Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune