Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Claudia Myers column: When you're exempt from 'splurge-gifting' ban

I am the mother and I do as I please. And it pleases me to fill stockings for my grown children, grown grandchildren, spouses and friends.

Christmas gift boxes
Collection of Christmas present boxes on a light blue background
Melpomenem / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
December 27, 2022 06:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Now that the 2022 holiday is in the books and you’ve either worn or used your gifts, taken them back for an exchange or put them away in a “safe” place, where you will forget all about them until one day you are packing to move and you discover this lovely navy-blue cardigan and wonder where that came from. 

Claudia Myers.jpg
Claudia Myers

I love giving gifts. I spend a lot of time thinking and looking. My gifting enthusiasm is spurred on by the many catalogs that get jammed into our mailbox. Thinking about catalogs, I remember my cousin and I anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Sears Christmas Wish Book. We would lay on our stomachs on the living room floor, turning the pages and excitedly claiming as “mine” everything pictured on our respective pages, left or right.

I must have been a genuine tomboy, because when I was 11 years old, more than anything in the world, I wanted an electric train for Christmas. I had seen a neighbor’s elaborate setup and was totally intrigued by the little houses in the village, the miniature landscape and the shiny trains rushing around bends and through tunnels. Instead, I got a white plastic clock radio and a large doll’s head that had long, comb-able hair and came with her own makeup kit.

Humph! Next year, I begged for a pair of tall, laced-up engineer boots. I didn’t get those, either.

My mother was a great one for making gifts and I suspect it was the money-saving that mattered most. When I was about 8, she made ruffly, checked taffeta skirts for me and all three of my girl cousins. Joanie got brown, Sharel got red, Audrey got green and I got blue. I’m still vaguely miffed that I didn’t get red, my favorite color.

ADVERTISEMENT

I like to make gifts for people, too. Sometimes they are very successful. Like the fake fur “dog snakes” for visiting puppies. And the year of the anorak, when everybody got a color-blocked rip-stop nylon pullover with hood and a pouch in front. I had a new serger sewing machine and was serging everything that got in my way. I even made an anorak for one of my kid’s friends.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

That was in 1979. Then, six years ago, this friend admitted he had been wearing the anorak all these years and it was now just a rag, and could I make him another one, please? 

My mother-in-law would come and spend Christmas with us almost every year. She was in an assisted living condo and she would say she didn’t want to spend Christmas “with all those old people.” She was in her 90s then. A one-of-a-kind and full of humor and spunk, she made it her yearly quest to find something totally useless, slightly outrageous and certainly something he would never buy for himself, to give my husband, her only son, for Christmas. 

The first year she started this, he got a painted resin merganser duck. That wasn’t so bad. Next year, it was a carved rust-red 14-inch carp. We wondered. The following year it was “Gordo”: He was about 16 inches tall, made from a lumpy gourd, mounted on a wooden stand and the painted expression on his face suggested that he had a tremendous stomach ache. 

The last time she came, she brought us one of those large Santa Claus figures, who at the drop of a hat, would waggle his bum, giggle uproariously and shout “Merry Christmas!” with all the strength of his little plastic lungs. If you didn’t forcibly stop him, he repeated every 2 ½ minutes. Mysteriously, he went to live someplace else, far, far away.

The last few years, our kids told us they have everything they need or have room for and could we please control our “splurge-gifting.” So, we made up a new house rule and called it “The Consumable Christmas.” Any gift has to be able to be consumed or used up in some fashion. Food, liquor, socks, perfume, gift certificates are all acceptable.

Not wanted: framed portraits of family ancestors, floor lamps, coffee table books about Egyptian tombs and other esoteric subjects, outdated clothing such as fur coats and items we had collected with the misguided conviction that our family would love to have them. No, nada, nothing doing. Put the Mother’s Day plates back in the cupboard, Mom.

More by News Tribune columnists
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: It's all about Christmas Eve for me
As Charles Dickens put it: “… It is good to be children sometimes, never better than at Christmas, when its mighty Founder was a child himself.”
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
122620.O.DNT.bestoutdoorphotosC7
Lifestyle
Doug Lewandowski column: Cheap entertainment starts between ears
The breezes give up a story whenever we allow some time to be out in them or watch them play outside our kitchen windows.
December 17, 2022 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Doug Lewandowski
color swatches
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Color me opinionated
Color can grab you by the throat and yell in your ear. Color can lull you into a deep snooze. Color can set off almost any emotion and it’s different from person to person.
December 14, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
plate of french-fry-like sticks with white sauce and sprinkled with herbs
Lifestyle
Vegan cooking: Introduce new stars in holiday side dishes
Okra, Brussels sprouts, pearl onions and more add pizzazz to traditional fare.
December 13, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Susan Alexander
Lutefisk
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Let’s get that A out of lutAfisk
I never cared for lutefisk. Too slimy for me. But at least I know how to pronounce its name.
December 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
2893285+20161014_071650.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: During holidays, some of us are like winter roses
For those of you dressed in Christmas lights and smelling of gingerbread, I ask that you simply see those who walk among you who aren’t.
December 06, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Dave Hoops
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Thankful thoughts from a brewer
We are lucky and fortunate to live here and enjoy the hard work of the women and men that show up every day. There has never been a better time to enjoy very high-level crafted offerings than now.
November 30, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Claudia Myers col sig.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Log house to midcentury modern requires difficult design decisions
I spent hours pushing around little scraps of paper with “bed” or “table” written on them.
November 29, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers

I, of course, have “special dispensation” and am exempt from the “No gifts movement.” I am the mother and I do as I please. And it pleases me to fill stockings for my grown children, grown grandchildren, spouses and friends. Things like T-shirts with appropriate-to-the-giftee sayings on them, like “Don’t make me call my flying monkeys.” I look for outrageous socks, magazines to read while dinner cooks, each person’s favorite candy and one thing to get a laugh. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the wax lips from last Christmas’ column? All eaten by the big Newfie? Yes, there have been times that I even recognized that “Too much is too much.” But, thinking about each person and what they might like, finding that something and watching with great anticipation, as they unwrap it, creates the joy of the holiday season for me. “Merry Christmas, me!”

Next time: the learning curve. 

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.

Read more from Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers col sig.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: How 'the rock' sold us
Every house we have bought, every car, every piece of furniture or puppy, when I see the right one, I know it. You probably do, too. Was this going to be “The One?” I doubted it.
November 15, 2022 04:10 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Moving on from our 'House on the Rock'
November 01, 2022 06:25 PM
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Ingrained with the freedom to read
October 18, 2022 03:01 PM
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Shopping an all-American sport
October 11, 2022 08:00 AM

Related Topics: FAMILY
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.
What to read next
lilac tree snow damage Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
December 24, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Thumbnail - Garden.jpg
Lifestyle
The health benefits of gardening might surprise you
Gardening can cut the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 30% in adults over age 60, according to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.  
December 24, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Jake Widdes, Josh Widdes and Gerry Wallace prepare traditional latkes for the Temple Israel congregation meal
Lifestyle
Duluth synagogue serves up Hanukkah meal
“I can skip everything but the latkes," said Ben Yokel, who helps prepare Temple Israel's congregation feast.
December 23, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello