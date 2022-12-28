Claudia Myers column: When you're exempt from 'splurge-gifting' ban

Now that the 2022 holiday is in the books and you’ve either worn or used your gifts, taken them back for an exchange or put them away in a “safe” place, where you will forget all about them until one day you are packing to move and you discover this lovely navy-blue cardigan and wonder where that came from.

Claudia Myers

I love giving gifts. I spend a lot of time thinking and looking. My gifting enthusiasm is spurred on by the many catalogs that get jammed into our mailbox. Thinking about catalogs, I remember my cousin and I anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Sears Christmas Wish Book. We would lay on our stomachs on the living room floor, turning the pages and excitedly claiming as “mine” everything pictured on our respective pages, left or right.

I must have been a genuine tomboy, because when I was 11 years old, more than anything in the world, I wanted an electric train for Christmas. I had seen a neighbor’s elaborate setup and was totally intrigued by the little houses in the village, the miniature landscape and the shiny trains rushing around bends and through tunnels. Instead, I got a white plastic clock radio and a large doll’s head that had long, comb-able hair and came with her own makeup kit.

Humph! Next year, I begged for a pair of tall, laced-up engineer boots. I didn’t get those, either.

My mother was a great one for making gifts and I suspect it was the money-saving that mattered most. When I was about 8, she made ruffly, checked taffeta skirts for me and all three of my girl cousins. Joanie got brown, Sharel got red, Audrey got green and I got blue. I’m still vaguely miffed that I didn’t get red, my favorite color.

I like to make gifts for people, too. Sometimes they are very successful. Like the fake fur “dog snakes” for visiting puppies. And the year of the anorak, when everybody got a color-blocked rip-stop nylon pullover with hood and a pouch in front. I had a new serger sewing machine and was serging everything that got in my way. I even made an anorak for one of my kid’s friends.

That was in 1979. Then, six years ago, this friend admitted he had been wearing the anorak all these years and it was now just a rag, and could I make him another one, please?

My mother-in-law would come and spend Christmas with us almost every year. She was in an assisted living condo and she would say she didn’t want to spend Christmas “with all those old people.” She was in her 90s then. A one-of-a-kind and full of humor and spunk, she made it her yearly quest to find something totally useless, slightly outrageous and certainly something he would never buy for himself, to give my husband, her only son, for Christmas.

The first year she started this, he got a painted resin merganser duck. That wasn’t so bad. Next year, it was a carved rust-red 14-inch carp. We wondered. The following year it was “Gordo”: He was about 16 inches tall, made from a lumpy gourd, mounted on a wooden stand and the painted expression on his face suggested that he had a tremendous stomach ache.

The last time she came, she brought us one of those large Santa Claus figures, who at the drop of a hat, would waggle his bum, giggle uproariously and shout “Merry Christmas!” with all the strength of his little plastic lungs. If you didn’t forcibly stop him, he repeated every 2 ½ minutes. Mysteriously, he went to live someplace else, far, far away.

The last few years, our kids told us they have everything they need or have room for and could we please control our “splurge-gifting.” So, we made up a new house rule and called it “The Consumable Christmas.” Any gift has to be able to be consumed or used up in some fashion. Food, liquor, socks, perfume, gift certificates are all acceptable.

Not wanted: framed portraits of family ancestors, floor lamps, coffee table books about Egyptian tombs and other esoteric subjects, outdated clothing such as fur coats and items we had collected with the misguided conviction that our family would love to have them. No, nada, nothing doing. Put the Mother’s Day plates back in the cupboard, Mom.

I, of course, have “special dispensation” and am exempt from the “No gifts movement.” I am the mother and I do as I please. And it pleases me to fill stockings for my grown children, grown grandchildren, spouses and friends. Things like T-shirts with appropriate-to-the-giftee sayings on them, like “Don’t make me call my flying monkeys.” I look for outrageous socks, magazines to read while dinner cooks, each person’s favorite candy and one thing to get a laugh.

Remember the wax lips from last Christmas’ column? All eaten by the big Newfie? Yes, there have been times that I even recognized that “Too much is too much.” But, thinking about each person and what they might like, finding that something and watching with great anticipation, as they unwrap it, creates the joy of the holiday season for me. “Merry Christmas, me!”

Next time: the learning curve.

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.