99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Claudia Myers column: Value family time spent on Minnesota lakes

What is it about time spent next to a body of water, be it a river, lake or large pond, that makes you drift over into an alternative existence?

boy wearing orange life jacket holds up fish
Time spent on Minnesota lakes creates treasured memories.
Contributed / Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Today at 8:00 AM

Whether you own your own cabin, rent someone else's cabin, stay at a northern Minnesota resort or just be fortunate enough to be invited for a long weekend someplace on one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes, there is a certain mindset that takes over the minute you get to the end of the dirt road and see the shining lake.

Claudia Myers.jpg
Claudia Myers

You let out the breath you didn't know you'd been holding and you relax. And your mind reverts to topics that wouldn't usually get a second thought. Whose turn is it to choose the game that night and are there too many mosquitos to go skinny dipping in the dark? In Minnesota, home of "Mosquitus Giganticus," the answer is usually "Yes!"

What is it about time spent next to a body of water, be it a river, lake or large pond, that makes you drift over into an alternative existence? It no longer matters that your house in town needs painting or creeping Charlie has taken over your vegetable garden. It only matters how many fish the guy in the next cabin over caught that morning and whether they were smallmouth, walleye or crappies.

woman holds two pillows against her ears, annoyed look on her face
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Is it your mom's voice, or your guilty conscience?
The thing is, she's been gone for the last 30 years. No longer with us. "Bought the farm" gone. But her voice still stays with you.
May 23, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers

The topic of discussion around the campfire is all about who swam over to the island and back that day and how long did it take them. And how about it, should we pile in the car and go to the dump and watch the bears?

For quite a few years, back in the 1970s and '80s, the minute our kids got out of school for the summer, we would be busily packing and loading the station wagon with important stuff to see us through one or two months at the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

My husband's parents had purchased a family cabin on a large lake north of Grand Rapids. The place had great history and was constructed in the 1930s by bringing all the building supplies over the ice in the winter, the roads being either dirt one-laners or nonexistent. To me, it had a "primitive grandure" sort of like the places in my old Nancy Drew mysteries.

"Going to the lake" was like stepping back in time — days when you took a vacation just to relax. Sure, you could get yourself up when dawn cracked and head to the north end of the lake to catch some breakfast sunnies or you could just as easily catch them off the end of the dock and get to sleep in a while longer.

More by News Tribune columnists
From left: Brandt Pilon, Noah Plys and Tanner Sundland cheer and offer cans of beer to Grandmas Marathon runners on London Road at 42nd Avenue East. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Out and about again with top-tier beers
It's time for Garage Fridge Beer, Hotel Balcony Beer and First Lawn Mowing of the Season Beer.
June 06, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Moon Earth rock
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Oldest Earth rock found — of all places — on the moon
In February 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts bagged a moon rock later found to contain a shard blasted from the early Earth.
June 06, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
I would feel terrible saying goodbye to my current ladder, but of course, at my age I have parted with several ladders.
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Noctilucent clouds and Comet NEOWISE
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Swoon to June's best astronomical sights
A calendar of naked-eye and binocular highlights to start your summer.
June 01, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Bob King

You could go to town if you needed groceries or to do the laundry, but the first thing you'd do when you got back, was run down the hill and wade into the lake, right?

You could also opt to spend the day baking yourself in the sun on the floating dock or reading the mystery series you found in the old bookcase by the fireplace.

Whatever you could do to make time slow down and gain your equilibrium back. My daughter and I once spent an entire summer building kits of authentic English furniture for her dollhouse. Gluing tiny bits of things together can be very soothing.

But first things first, if you happen to own the cabin or participate in its upkeep there are things that have to be done. Number one is called "opening up the lake place" — starting with much enthusiasm as you drive up to the still-hibernating place and ending by wishing you were finished sweeping flies and making beds and could go take a first dip in the lake.

But wait — anybody out there who owns a cabin knows that one of the necessary but least-looked-forward-to duties is the "putting in of the dock."

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

It usually happens on Memorial Day weekend and no matter what the weather has been like for weeks leading up to it, more often than not, "Dock Weekend" will be cold and blustery. We have a picture of our two boys standing on the just-finished T-dock and you can tell the wind is harsh and the rain just barely holding off. They are both dressed in parkas, swimsuits and long underwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once, our kids had the great idea of gathering up buckets of the mussels they saw down under the dock and cooking them over a campfire on the beach. They busily melted butter and boiled their dinner and when they were done, we asked how were they? "Kinda like tough, gritty rubber bands. You know, the ones at the bottom of the hardware drawer — with lots and lots of butter" they said. The local mussels didn't have to worry about extinction. That meal did not become an annual favorite.

But, it was my father-in-law, who served up the most memorable cabin meals. He loved to play pranks on his cabin visitors and on Sunday mornings, "Doc Myers" always made pancakes for everyone. If you were a visitor, a new in-law or guest boyfriend, you would be presented with a luscious stack of pancakes, dripping with butter and real maple syrup. You would dig into them, only to find that you couldn't cut them.

How embarrassing! So you'd try again, and keep trying until you figured out that someone had snuck a flat piece of gauze into your stack, making them almost iron-clad. There he stood, the culprit, in the kitchen door, twinkle in his blue eyes, grinning at you and you knew you'd been initiated.

Next time: "Back at the lake"

Read more from Claudia Myers

Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers is retired from costume design and construction for The Baltimore Opera and the Minnesota Ballet. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs. Her book, "The Storyteller," is available at claudiamyersdesigns.com and at Father Time Antiques in Duluth's Canal Park.
What To Read Next
Agent Cooper would favor this pie, made with sweet cherries and a touch of almond extract. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Lifestyle
Eat pie, raise money at Duluth church Sunday
June 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Woodpecker damage June 3, 2023.jpeg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Woodpecker damage, using sump pump water, asparagus harvest
June 03, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
060323.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
In gardening, little things make all the difference
June 03, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060623.B.FF.KVRR.jpg
Business
Forum Communications' planned purchase of KVRR-TV in Fargo, KQDS-TV in Duluth falls through
June 06, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Woman leans out from bus.
Health
Duluth counselor's bus brings mental wellness services to clients
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Inmates in green prison garb walk black labs with red harnesses on a lead outdoors
Local
Puppy trainers partner with Duluth prison camp
June 07, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Haugen's complete-game gem pushes Esko closer to state berth
June 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski