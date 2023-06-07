Claudia Myers column: Value family time spent on Minnesota lakes

Whether you own your own cabin, rent someone else's cabin, stay at a northern Minnesota resort or just be fortunate enough to be invited for a long weekend someplace on one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes, there is a certain mindset that takes over the minute you get to the end of the dirt road and see the shining lake.

You let out the breath you didn't know you'd been holding and you relax. And your mind reverts to topics that wouldn't usually get a second thought. Whose turn is it to choose the game that night and are there too many mosquitos to go skinny dipping in the dark? In Minnesota, home of "Mosquitus Giganticus," the answer is usually "Yes!"

What is it about time spent next to a body of water, be it a river, lake or large pond, that makes you drift over into an alternative existence? It no longer matters that your house in town needs painting or creeping Charlie has taken over your vegetable garden. It only matters how many fish the guy in the next cabin over caught that morning and whether they were smallmouth, walleye or crappies.

The topic of discussion around the campfire is all about who swam over to the island and back that day and how long did it take them. And how about it, should we pile in the car and go to the dump and watch the bears?

For quite a few years, back in the 1970s and '80s, the minute our kids got out of school for the summer, we would be busily packing and loading the station wagon with important stuff to see us through one or two months at the lake.

My husband's parents had purchased a family cabin on a large lake north of Grand Rapids. The place had great history and was constructed in the 1930s by bringing all the building supplies over the ice in the winter, the roads being either dirt one-laners or nonexistent. To me, it had a "primitive grandure" sort of like the places in my old Nancy Drew mysteries.

"Going to the lake" was like stepping back in time — days when you took a vacation just to relax. Sure, you could get yourself up when dawn cracked and head to the north end of the lake to catch some breakfast sunnies or you could just as easily catch them off the end of the dock and get to sleep in a while longer.

You could go to town if you needed groceries or to do the laundry, but the first thing you'd do when you got back, was run down the hill and wade into the lake, right?

You could also opt to spend the day baking yourself in the sun on the floating dock or reading the mystery series you found in the old bookcase by the fireplace.

Whatever you could do to make time slow down and gain your equilibrium back. My daughter and I once spent an entire summer building kits of authentic English furniture for her dollhouse. Gluing tiny bits of things together can be very soothing.

But first things first, if you happen to own the cabin or participate in its upkeep there are things that have to be done. Number one is called "opening up the lake place" — starting with much enthusiasm as you drive up to the still-hibernating place and ending by wishing you were finished sweeping flies and making beds and could go take a first dip in the lake.

But wait — anybody out there who owns a cabin knows that one of the necessary but least-looked-forward-to duties is the "putting in of the dock."

It usually happens on Memorial Day weekend and no matter what the weather has been like for weeks leading up to it, more often than not, "Dock Weekend" will be cold and blustery. We have a picture of our two boys standing on the just-finished T-dock and you can tell the wind is harsh and the rain just barely holding off. They are both dressed in parkas, swimsuits and long underwear.

Once, our kids had the great idea of gathering up buckets of the mussels they saw down under the dock and cooking them over a campfire on the beach. They busily melted butter and boiled their dinner and when they were done, we asked how were they? "Kinda like tough, gritty rubber bands. You know, the ones at the bottom of the hardware drawer — with lots and lots of butter" they said. The local mussels didn't have to worry about extinction. That meal did not become an annual favorite.

But, it was my father-in-law, who served up the most memorable cabin meals. He loved to play pranks on his cabin visitors and on Sunday mornings, "Doc Myers" always made pancakes for everyone. If you were a visitor, a new in-law or guest boyfriend, you would be presented with a luscious stack of pancakes, dripping with butter and real maple syrup. You would dig into them, only to find that you couldn't cut them.

How embarrassing! So you'd try again, and keep trying until you figured out that someone had snuck a flat piece of gauze into your stack, making them almost iron-clad. There he stood, the culprit, in the kitchen door, twinkle in his blue eyes, grinning at you and you knew you'd been initiated.

Next time: "Back at the lake"