Claudia Myers column: Thoughts on exercise from the Richard Simmons generation

Being over 60 — oh, all right, being over 80 — I am of the last generation that truly didn't understand the concept of exercise. Yes, there is a small percentage of our group that still jogs, splashes around in water aerobics and will tell you with a certain amount of smugness how many miles their Fitbit has clocked just since breakfast. The rest of us are just trying to survive and not fall over.

Claudia Myers

Back in the day, when I was young, most of us were looking pretty good. We were mostly thinnish and had waistlines. We even wore belts. We also didn't exercise. The thought of running for 5 miles when we weren't actually trying to get somewhere fast just didn't compute.

Some of us played basketball, softball or soccer, but remember, women were still playing half-court basketball and field hockey, because of course, we didn't have the stamina to run that far for that long. We could clean a whole house, do the washing and ironing, make three square meals a day and have babies, but good grief, don't let us sweat. We don't care for it.

I know that people who exercise will tell you that it is a joy, a compulsion — they simply have to exercise. And what's more, they look forward to it, and feel their day is incomplete without it. I believe them, because for a very short time in my life, I jogged and ran — yes, really I did.

And every other day at 11 a.m., Richard Simmons and I had a standing date in front of my television to "Twist and Shout.” It got so automatic that if I was at the grocery store and the background music started playing "It's My Party," I would start marching and punching. But I wasn't doing the serious, "hit-the-wall" sort of working out that so many people do. I wasn't lifting anything heavier than my old cast-iron Bernina sewing machine and I wasn't pressing it over my head, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Richard and I parted ways, but I'm not sure he got over it.

I have spent most of my time thinking about exercising rather than doing it, and as you may know, I am a great maker-upper of sometimes improbable theories. Here's what I think about exercising. Ahem.

Just before you are born, you go through a rite of passage wherein you are given a certain number of steps that you can take throughout your lifetime. It's up to you. You can mosey quietly around, being careful to preserve yourself and your given steps. "Saving myself," as a friend used to say. Or, you can travel at the speed of light using up all your steps before you know it.

Running, hoisting the kettlebells, playing pickup rugby, trashing all your friends at tennis and pedaling to Budapest on your stationary bicycle with the built-in reality app. However, when you've used up your allotted steps, I'm sorry to tell you, but you're done. As in, "left-the-building" done. You have no more steps to take and you can't even buy more, even if you are King of the World. What do you think about that, Richard?

Our family has some runners. One brother-in-law, especially, who was passionate about running marathons, even after a heart transplant and pacemakers. He, with his wife, would come to Duluth and stay with us so he could run Grandma's and qualify for the run in New York. My husband would drive him up the shore to the start and off he would go. His wife knew exactly how long it would take him to get to a certain checkpoint, that being Fitger’s Complex.

Runners begin the 2019 Grandma's Marathon near Two Harbors. Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

She and I would be inside Fitger’s, shopping as fast as we could. She would look at her watch and say, "Ope, time to go.” We'd dash up the stairs, barge our way through the lobby and make a grand entrance on Superior Street — ta-da! — just as her husband was passing that point. "Yay, hooray, you got it! Way to go! You're the champ, almost there, keep it up!" we would yell. We'd wait until he had safely passed then go back inside to where we'd left off and resume our shopping.

Nowadays, exercise is believed to be the cure for everything and anything that ails you. Your balance is out of whack? Sitting on the great big beach ball and lifting one foot at a time will do the trick. Can't get to sleep until the sun is about to rise? You are not getting enough reps on your rowing machine. Blood sugar on the rise? Try walking up those four flights of stairs instead of sneaking into the elevator.

Our dog, Jordie, is a great believer in exercise and must be concerned about our health. Twice a day, he takes Tom for a walk around the neighborhood. Twice a day, he comes with the full-blown "double-dog stare" until Tom gives in and gets the leash. Richard Simmons is a great motivator, but Jordie has the "double-dog stare" and he knows how to use it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time: "Someone Should Have Warned Me."