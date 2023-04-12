99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Claudia Myers column: Thoughts on exercise from the Richard Simmons generation

I have spent most of my time thinking about exercising rather than doing it, and as you may know, I am a great maker-upper of sometimes improbable theories.

012820.N.DNT.GYMS.C05.JPG
Sue Brunette leads a recent senior group exercise class at Snap Fitness in Duluth in January 2020.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Today at 8:00 AM

Being over 60 — oh, all right, being over 80 — I am of the last generation that truly didn't understand the concept of exercise. Yes, there is a small percentage of our group that still jogs, splashes around in water aerobics and will tell you with a certain amount of smugness how many miles their Fitbit has clocked just since breakfast. The rest of us are just trying to survive and not fall over.

Claudia Myers.jpg
Claudia Myers

Back in the day, when I was young, most of us were looking pretty good. We were mostly thinnish and had waistlines. We even wore belts. We also didn't exercise. The thought of running for 5 miles when we weren't actually trying to get somewhere fast just didn't compute.

Some of us played basketball, softball or soccer, but remember, women were still playing half-court basketball and field hockey, because of course, we didn't have the stamina to run that far for that long. We could clean a whole house, do the washing and ironing, make three square meals a day and have babies, but good grief, don't let us sweat. We don't care for it.

I know that people who exercise will tell you that it is a joy, a compulsion — they simply have to exercise. And what's more, they look forward to it, and feel their day is incomplete without it. I believe them, because for a very short time in my life, I jogged and ran — yes, really I did.

042421.S.DNT.SMELTING.C03.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When smelt run free, it must be spring
People will come with coolers and kindling and long-handled nets, wearing their hip boots and winter woolies, checking to make sure they remembered to bring the beer.
March 28, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers

And every other day at 11 a.m., Richard Simmons and I had a standing date in front of my television to "Twist and Shout.” It got so automatic that if I was at the grocery store and the background music started playing "It's My Party," I would start marching and punching. But I wasn't doing the serious, "hit-the-wall" sort of working out that so many people do. I wasn't lifting anything heavier than my old cast-iron Bernina sewing machine and I wasn't pressing it over my head, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Richard and I parted ways, but I'm not sure he got over it.

I have spent most of my time thinking about exercising rather than doing it, and as you may know, I am a great maker-upper of sometimes improbable theories. Here's what I think about exercising. Ahem.

Just before you are born, you go through a rite of passage wherein you are given a certain number of steps that you can take throughout your lifetime. It's up to you. You can mosey quietly around, being careful to preserve yourself and your given steps. "Saving myself," as a friend used to say. Or, you can travel at the speed of light using up all your steps before you know it.

More by News Tribune columnists
Venus and Pleiades
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Watch Venus buddy up to Pleiades
Venus joins the Pleiades at the same time Mercury makes its best appearance.
April 10, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Egg_Nebula
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Just in time for Easter — Meet the Egg Nebula
A nebula in the Northern Cross shows how an aging star gives back.
April 09, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
tree with dead leaves and some bark missing
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring signs of hungry wildlife visible
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
3994492+020818.N.DNT_.DULUTHSUNRISEc.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: A Duluth pedestrian in spring (or, Winter Part VI)
My husband and I share one car. In a city where the default assumption is that every adult has a car, sometimes it can be tricky. But we figure it out.
April 05, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Mercury orbit and phases
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Meet Mercury, a strange little planet
Home to magnetic tornadoes and 800-degree temperatures, Mercury is visible at dusk through mid-month. The Full Pink Moon also joins the scene on April 5.
April 04, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Bob King

Running, hoisting the kettlebells, playing pickup rugby, trashing all your friends at tennis and pedaling to Budapest on your stationary bicycle with the built-in reality app. However, when you've used up your allotted steps, I'm sorry to tell you, but you're done. As in, "left-the-building" done. You have no more steps to take and you can't even buy more, even if you are King of the World. What do you think about that, Richard?

Our family has some runners. One brother-in-law, especially, who was passionate about running marathons, even after a heart transplant and pacemakers. He, with his wife, would come to Duluth and stay with us so he could run Grandma's and qualify for the run in New York. My husband would drive him up the shore to the start and off he would go. His wife knew exactly how long it would take him to get to a certain checkpoint, that being Fitger’s Complex.

FILE - 062319.S.DNT.Gmas.C05.JPG
Runners begin the 2019 Grandma's Marathon near Two Harbors.
Ellen Schmidt / File / Duluth News Tribune

She and I would be inside Fitger’s, shopping as fast as we could. She would look at her watch and say, "Ope, time to go.” We'd dash up the stairs, barge our way through the lobby and make a grand entrance on Superior Street — ta-da! — just as her husband was passing that point. "Yay, hooray, you got it! Way to go! You're the champ, almost there, keep it up!" we would yell. We'd wait until he had safely passed then go back inside to where we'd left off and resume our shopping.

Nowadays, exercise is believed to be the cure for everything and anything that ails you. Your balance is out of whack? Sitting on the great big beach ball and lifting one foot at a time will do the trick. Can't get to sleep until the sun is about to rise? You are not getting enough reps on your rowing machine. Blood sugar on the rise? Try walking up those four flights of stairs instead of sneaking into the elevator.

Our dog, Jordie, is a great believer in exercise and must be concerned about our health. Twice a day, he takes Tom for a walk around the neighborhood. Twice a day, he comes with the full-blown "double-dog stare" until Tom gives in and gets the leash. Richard Simmons is a great motivator, but Jordie has the "double-dog stare" and he knows how to use it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time: "Someone Should Have Warned Me."

Read more from Claudia Myers

Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.
What To Read Next
042419.F.FF.LostItalian.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Dutch Baby Pancake and Angel Food French Toast are perfect for spring brunch
April 12, 2023 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
092519.F.DNT.Chili c02.JPG
Lifestyle
Head of the Lakes United Way column: 'Living United' in the Northland
April 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Hunter / Head of the Lakes United Way
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
We handpicked our favorite sources of gardening inspiration
April 10, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Elaborate chandelier hangs above bare theater stage, with empty seats visible in background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth plans sendoff as 'Phantom of the Opera' ends era on Broadway
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler