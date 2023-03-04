Claudia Myers column: The big 'R' word means something different for everyone

The word "retire" has different meanings to different people. You can retire from one job and you're all in all done, you don't work anymore. You can retire from one job, only to get bored and get a new job. You can retire for the night, be shy and retiring or even put new tires on your car.

Claudia Myers

Retirement for some people means they aren't who they used to be. They have lost their identity. Other people feel they are free. They can travel the world, learn the strange rituals of the tribal folk in faraway lands and play the game "What is this we are eating?"

They live to board the bus and have someone tell them the history of the Roman aqueducts they are passing by on their left. I have good friends whose goal was to have their picture taken in front of every county courthouse in their home state. It took a while, but they did it. I believe they are now working on the courthouses one state to the west.

My father started working for IBM when he was 16. I have a framed plaque that was given to him proclaiming that he never missed a day of working for that company in 25 years. Twenty-five — that's right. Then he went on to work for them for another 18 years, making 43 years. Then he happily took an early retirement and for the next 16 years, he played golf, bowled and rode his exercycle while Richard Simmons jumped around in his television set. He — my dad, not Richard — enjoyed going out to dinner, puttering around his house and napping in his comfy recliner with his dog.

Sounds pretty ideal for a retirement, right? He thought so. Other people might feel guilty because they were enjoying themselves too much and not having purpose. They should get over it.

There are those who have patiently waited to retire from one job to start up a whole new working life. My husband is one of those. After 15 long years of schooling and training, with a short stint in Uncle Sam's Air Force he began his professional life at 33 years old as a dermatologist/Mohs surgeon. At age 61, he retired and became a professional potter. Just like that. Boom!

In those years of medical practice, did we ever see any evidence that he had an artistic bent? Never. Did he ever say "after I get done with this doctor gig, I'm going to be a potter?" Nope. Never even said, "Boy, I wish I'd gone to art school.”

Well, wait I take it back. There was that short period that he decided to learn woodcarving and traveled a couple times down to the Cities, took carving lessons and shared some ouzo with a Greek gentleman who did church interiors. And I forgot about the sculpting phase when he worked for quite a long time on a clay bust of a Mongol warrior who turned into a nun. Or maybe it was the nun who turned into the Mongol. That's been known to happen.

But, here he is now, making beautiful classic porcelain shapes in high-fire copper red glazes. Where was this man hiding all that time?

Some people retire and build strange things in their basements, like 50-foot sailboats and Viking ship reproductions. Then they sail them around the world, if they can get them out of their basements.

Sometimes retirement means a change of residency, usually by people living in icy, snow-y climates who are determined to never again hoist a shovelful of wet, heavier-than-concrete snow. Or to tear to the grocery store to get milk and bread just ahead of the impending blizzard.

Those are the folk who move way down South. They sell all their worldly goods and buy themselves a 27-foot travel trailer and take off for the Everglades. Sometimes they discover that they don't know anybody to go out to lunch with, plus they can't be talking about the weather ("Cold enough for ya?") when it's always 72 degrees. Sometimes they move back home with a "For sale, cheap" sign on the back bumper of the camper. You spot them at the grocery store looking for the pickles they haven't been able to buy "down South.”

"Hey! Hi! You're back!" you exclaim.

"Yeah. We're back. Say, do you use that snowblower I gave you when I left?"

I will probably never retire because I keep finding interesting things I want to do. Retired from costuming, I quickly took up quilting. Then, I rented a booth at a local antique shop and eventually started selling Persian rugs. Meaning I had to study up on Persian rugs.

I've retired from making quilt patterns, but am still making wearable art jewelry from vintage pieces. Now, I'm writing a newspaper column and putting together a book of funny stories. I'm learning how to be a long-arm quilter rather than a sit-downer, and I think I want to write a murder mystery and … I think I'd like to try cabbages in my garden this year … and … and ...

I can see it now. My tombstone. What's that writing on there? Let me get my glasses. Oh, yes. It says, "Wait! I'm not done, yet! Don't make me retire."

Next time: Speaking of Richard Simmons …

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.