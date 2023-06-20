Claudia Myers column: Spooky campfire stories, tubing shenanigans, and other Minnesota lake memories

If you ever went to camp in northern Minnesota, you must remember sitting around the campfire telling frightening stories and tall tales.

One dark night, I looked out the back of the cabin to see an eerily glowing light out in the middle of the woods. I thought at first someone had visited the outhouse and dropped their flashlight, but it wasn't in the right area — just out in the middle of nowhere, between the dirt road and the old tool shed. Not a bright light, just a greenish glow.

Claudia Myers

As the only adult in a cabin full of little kids, I was hoping I wasn't going to have to look into it. I was all ready to ignore it when a scared little voice said, "Mom, do you see that shimmery light out there? Is it somebody watching us?" Oh, boy.

Well, maybe if I took the dog with me I could go and look. And what, I asked myself, was I going to do if it was somebody? So, instead of bravely going out there and confronting whatever it was, I locked everything up tight and we all slept together in the biggest bed, me sitting up with one eye open, the dog with instructions to bark like a great big mastiff if he heard anything. Long night.

The next morning, we all ventured out, gradually zeroing in on where we thought the glow had been. Nothing. I turned around to head everybody back and saw the answer: Some curious little person had been in the old tool shed and left the light on, shining out the back window, where, in the dark, it would have reflected off the trees. So much for the Phantom of the Lake. Good campfire story, though.

Minnesota lakes provide many memories for families. Contributed / Claudia Myers

One of the hold-overs from days gone by was the wooden rack holding a barrel of gasoline and another of kerosene. It was in an area accessible to the group of cabins we were visiting and evidently was of great interest to our three little kids. They came back from exploring and I noticed one of them had a greasy ring around their mouth.

"What have you gotten into?" I yelled.

Their brother said, "Oh, just that stuff in the big barrel with the 'faucet.'"

"That's kerosene! Why did you let them drink that stuff?" I asked.

The middle one piped up, "But, they liked it."

It was followed by a mad rush to town to the ER, where they said, "Nah, it'll be fine, but if we talk about how we pump stomachs for that, they probably won't do it again."

From the time our kids were toddlers until they were adults, we spent many memorable weeks and months at "The Cabin." They learned to swim, catch fish, collect tadpoles and turtles, water ski, drive a boat, sail a boat and pole or tow a boat into the connecting lake, where there was a large, famous ghost of an estate. People remembered the property owner flying into the lake in a large PBY Catalina seaplane, bringing with him his many celebrity friends.

On the celebrity subject, the island across the way was owned by the father character in the old "Leave it to Beaver" series. It was very exciting when the family or cast member was in residence. We would casually drive the boat by to see if any Hollywood stars were visible.

But the biggest deal of any day was who got up on one ski. A lot of time and extreme effort went into that accomplishment and the one who succeeded was champion of the day.

Towing each other around the lake on a large truck-tire inner tube was also one of the daily occupations, the main objective being how many times the boat driver could make the turns sharp and wicked enough to knock the tuber into the water. Amazingly, they all survived with their pieces and parts still fastened on.

Some of the neighbors were scuba divers and spent time down in the muddy bottom of the bay, looking for the sunken paddle wheeler that used to take visitors to the end of the lake and back. No problem until you are sitting peacefully on the end of the dock admiring the sunset over the lake and one of them in full scuba gear suddenly leaps out of the water, right in front of you, all green and shiny, looking like one of those underwater aliens in the 1950s Japanese movies. Whoa!

The lake we were on was mostly very deep, but there were a few shallow spots and rock outcroppings. Everyone who drove a boat knew where they were and also knew not to run over them. Especially people with inboard power boats. At least, you would think so. To this day, our family boasts the largest and most impressive collection of mangled boat propellers on display at the local Marine General shop.

However, I think the hands-down winner for memorable events at the cabin was the day we neighbors all crammed into the one cabin to have a television set on July 20, 1969. We were there to watch and cheer as "the eagle landed" and Neil Armstrong took his famous "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Something you don't forget, no matter where you were.

Next time: On the move again