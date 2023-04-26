Claudia Myers column: Someone should've warned me about aging

I am an expert on aging, because I've done quite a bit of it myself.

I think aging is very akin to living in a very old house. In an old house, you wake up every morning and wonder what has gone wrong overnight. Is the electricity still functioning? Did the hot water heater explode? How about the water pipes? Did they freeze up?

Claudia Myers

As you get older, you wake up in the morning and carefully feel around to see what has gone wrong with the old bod while you were sleeping. Neck stiffen up? Can't see well enough to find your glasses? Not sure your knees are limbering up fast enough to get to the bathroom right now?

As you age, you go through stages, especially where sleep is concerned:

Stage 1: As a little kid, you can hardly wait to get out of bed in the morning, eat your cereal and start doing all those fun things that you were doing last night when those adults made you go to bed.

Stage 2: You are a young, active adult. You exercise, eat the right things and you sleep a lot, but you sleep well.

Stage 3: You are a full-fledged adult. You have kids, a stressful job and a house mortgage. You put the kids to bed early, have a quick glass of so-so wine and fall into bed, asleep almost before you got there.

Stage 4: Kids are off on their own. You can do your job practically on auto-pilot. Life is good. You take a couple aspirin before you hit the sack to help with that darn crick in your back. Have to remember to call the massage therapist in the morning.

Stage 5: Just can't sleep. You're too hot, you're too cold, you forgot to take some Tums. You get up in the middle of the night and head for the bathroom, then fall over the black dog in the darkness. The dog's yelping wakes up your spouse, who had just finally drifted off to sleep. You know when you are finished in the bathroom, you're going to have to walk up and down the hallway at least 10 times to get into a sleep mood again and calm your restless leg syndrome.

Stage 6: You stayed away from anything controversial on the computer two hours before bedtime, didn't read anything stimulating and watched “The Lawrence Welk Show” on TV. Borrrring. But you climbed into bed and were asleep before you knew it. Yay! Aaaand, woke up three hours later, tossing and flailing around, yanking the covers over to your side. You lay there thinking about the leftover meatloaf in the refrigerator and wondering how much heartburn could you stand if you got up and made a sandwich. Maybe if you wash it down with a glass of milk.

Stage 7: The neighbors wonder why your house is the only one on the block with the lights on all night long.

Stage 8: You're sitting in bed eating cereal, now your favorite food. You're thinking about Roald Dahl's grandparents in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” all four in one bed, eating cereal. At one time you thought that was funny. Instead of jeans and sweaters or nice business suits, you now have pajamas for each day. They are embroidered with "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” etc., just like the vintage dish towels. You've gone from Cocoa Puffs to Grape Nut Flakes in one lifetime.

My dear mother-in-law had many comments about aging. "It's not nearly as much fun as I was promised,” she would say with a twinkle. "If I'd known I was going to live so long I would have taken better care of myself" was another one. Not original quotes, but coming from a 90-year-old mouth certainly lends them weight.

She lived to be 96 and packed a lot of enjoyment and adventures into those years. She was still volunteering in the hospital Pink Lady gift shop every other week, running the computerized cash register, but not on Saturdays, when it was too busy. Still modeling in fashion shows for a local clothing shop, although she was pretty disgusted she could no longer wear her high heels. She lived in a very nice assisted living apartment. She came to Duluth almost every Christmas and stayed for a week.

She would explain that she didn't like spending holidays with all those "old people" in her condo building. She and I would sit around the kitchen table of a holiday morning, chatting about this and that. One of our favorite conversations had to do with "if I had it to do over again.” She stunned me speechless one time by saying: "It’s been a great life, but I've always regretted not learning to play the accordion.”

Next time: "What will go next?"