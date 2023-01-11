Claudia Myers column: Riding life's learning curves

Most of the things that we know or know how to do have been learned from other people.

Our families teach us to talk, tie our shoes, make scrambled eggs.

Claudia Myers

They show us how to fish, to sew, to build birdhouses and how to do a reasonably good job of packing a suitcase.

They tell us to make our beds, brush our teeth, do our homework and don’t, for heaven’s sake, go out in public wearing what you’ve got on: “I don’t care if every single one of your friends is wearing the same thing. Go upstairs and put more clothes on.”

Your teachers try to tell you things and hope you are listening and interested enough to retain the information long enough to pass their tests. When was the Magna Carta signed? Who signed it? How many bones are in your foot? How do you say “Don’t speak to the bus driver” in German?

Your friends like to tell you important stuff like Joey Patterson is going to ask you to dance at the party Friday night. You should hide. And you shouldn’t wear that shade of lipstick. It makes you look like a zombie. If they’re really good friends, they tell you that your breath smells like garlic.

When you are older, they discuss how to keep the deer out of your garden, the best recipe for leftover turkey and what you do when your son brings home his new girlfriend and you take an instant dislike to each other.

Your friends at work like to tell you where they went for dinner last Friday and what a dud the guy was that they were with. They don’t think it’s important to show you how to change the toner cartridge in the copy machine before they leave for the day.

So much for learning life’s lessons from others. What about stuff you learn from your own experiences, trial and error, good or bad? Will it stay with you longer because you experienced it or figured it out? Maybe.

When I was about 3 years old, I took advantage of the fact that my mother was chatting on the phone to hide in the kitchen cupboard with spoon in hand and proceed to consume an entire jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Large jar.

I learned that not only does that much mayo make you violently ill, so that even looking at anything white and fluffy for the next 10 years makes you break out in a sweat, but it also makes your mom really mad because it was in the middle of World War ll and mayonnaise wasn’t that easy to come by.

Some other things I learned the hard way by myself:

Just because you’re new to the neighborhood, you shouldn’t volunteer for everything in an effort to look like the “good new person.” Why would you agree to be a den mother? Didn’t you know you have to get your Cub Scouts to do the activities described in the handbook, such as learning to tie knots, finding their way out of the woods, earning their smudgy fingerprinting merit badge.

In my experience, they mostly confined their den meeting enthusiasm to learning to make things to eat. And eating them. I did learn that with a group of hockey-playing Cub Scouts, you do not suggest making "nut cups" for the annual Cub Scout banquet. Who knew?

I have learned to not rip off that temptingly waving, loose piece of ugly wallpaper unless you are prepared to spend time and money taking off the other 310 square feet of it, none of which is the least bit unstuck.

If you are a computer person, you’ve already figured out at least two ways to get the computer to do whatever you want. Sometimes it involves reloading, uninstalling, deleting and rebooting. Sometimes crying helps, too, with a whimper thrown in to bump up the urgency.

OK, I admit the first time my computer “went down,” I was taught to do those things by a nice young tech person. He did sigh a lot, but we got through it and this old dog used the new tricks I learned the next time the computer tried to get the better of me. Ha!

And speaking of the treachery of the computer, haven’t we all learned to check that we didn’t accidentally hit the “reply all” button?

I have learned the hard and painful way that just because you could ride a bicycle as a kid and you were a whiz on the ice pond in your white Sonja Henie skates there is no reason at all to think those abilities are still with you at 80. Or even 50.

My grandmother, Toots, sewed on a Singer Treadle machine and at 4 years old I was just tall enough to rest my chin on the flipped-open top of the cabinet, so I could stand there for hours, watching her put little doll costumes together.

A Sunbonnet Sue applique quilt. MaxCab / Getty Images / iStockphoto

My Gramma Clark spent several weeks one summer teaching me to embroider flowers and Sunbonnet Sues on pillowcases. My mom taught me to sew on her treadle for my eighth birthday and I immediately ran over my finger.

So of course, I gravitated to a profession that required me to work on large industrial sewing machines that run at warp speed, making stage costumes with boning and buckram and hoops and ruffs. But I learned to keep my fingers safely away from the flying needles. That’s what I learned. All by myself.

Next time: Everything in its place.

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.