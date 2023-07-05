Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Claudia Myers column: On the move again, with kids, dogs in tow

Some of us move many times in our lives; some rarely move at all.

yellow moving truck with boxes and furniture inside
You get where you are going, you look at all the boxes, bags and furniture you have hauled in and you realize you have too much stuff.
Contributed / Claudia Myers
Today at 9:48 AM

You sit at your kitchen table and make list after list, organizing your move to the 100th degree, making sure the kitchen boxes are marked "kitchen" and the bathroom boxes go to the bathroom. You can use lovely clean packing paper out of a box and specially made wardrobe containers or you can use liquor boxes out of the dumpster and last week's newspaper.

Claudia Myers col sig.jpg
Claudia Myers

You can make many trips in your car with your clothes padding your everyday dishes and the cat sitting on top of the pile, your green plants riding shotgun in the passenger seat, the results are the same. You get where you are going, you look at all the boxes, bags and furniture you have hauled in and you realize you have too much stuff.

Even though it has been statistically proven that every single move you make, you lose at least one box of this stuff. Every once in a while, Tom says to me, "Have you seen that (fill in the blank)?" And I say, "Oh, I think that was lost when we moved to Duluth."

View of lake from campfire site, surrounded by trees
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Spooky campfire stories, tubing shenanigans, and other Minnesota lake memories
The columnist's family learned to swim, catch fish, collect tadpoles and turtles, water ski and drive a boat.
Jun 20
 · 
By  Claudia Myers

In late June 1957, my parents and I moved from Upstate New York to Rochester, Minnesota, courtesy of IBM, where my dad had worked since 1934. The running joke at that time, when IBM was expanding to many locations, was that IBM stood for "I've Been Moved." The company was, however, very generous in helping people make the transition, paying for packers to come in and bundle up your entire household and move it to wherever.

When we got to Rochester and were unpacking the boxes, we laughed to find a small stack of paper plates, padding in between each plate and wrapped in several layers of white paper. Pretty funny, we thought. Not quite so funny, were the two metal containers that also made the stifling three-day cross-country journey in the overheated moving van. Those would be our two trash cans, complete with carefully packed two-week-old stinky garbage. Surprise!

ADVERTISEMENT

When Tom and I moved to Germany with the Air Force, everything was a huge blur. What to take with you to survive for two years in a place you've never been is a challenge. Was there even any furniture in our rented house? We had a toddler and another baby on the way, gender unknown. The electric current being different in Germany, you couldn't take appliances, but you could take your car. Well!

More by News Tribune columnists
Big and Little Dippers
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Starry sights for sultry July nights
A calendar of astronomical highlights to keep you up on summer nights.
3d ago
 · 
By  Bob King
stock image of red gasoline nozzle on top of $1 bills
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Kwik Trip 'shortage' concerns city leaders
Here’s all the latest fake news that’s unfit to print.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
pale-pink flowers on a stem
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny twinflowers dot forest floor
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
5d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Giant sunspot
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Big sunspot faces Earth
We talk about safe ways you can see it and whether it might spark auroras.
5d ago
 · 
By  Bob King
East High School construction
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: When life is under construction
The process of transformation is unavoidably painful as we slide from what is into what can be.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski

You have to take the cradle and some dishes, pots and pans and your sewing machine, of course. Maybe one of those electric converter things will work with it. The toddler's clothes and his blankie will go on the airplane. Someone is loaning us a crib but I forgot to pack the bedding — oops! I fretted that I had forgotten other things we would need and had brought others we'd never use.

But, when we got to our new home in Germany, I knew I'd chosen right. There was the cradle snuggled into the corner of our bedroom and the crib set up in the room next to it, spanking-new bedding from the post exchange, all made up. Good job, Tom! And I had the two little guys with me, both pretty droopy and needing a bed. It was probably the only move we ever made where we didn't have too much stuff and we didn't lose a single box.

In 1990, we built a log house out in the woods and were fortunate/unfortunate enough to sell our Victorian house right away. Closing was scheduled about four months before the log house was going to be move-in-able, so we had made arrangements to rent a small house for the interim. MacDuff and Rosie, our big dogs, made renting an apartment pretty unrealistic.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

Two weeks before closing — what a disaster! Our little in-between house got sold, leaving us nowhere to go. Now what?

"We should buy a big trailer!" we said. "We can live right on our own property," we said. "We can keep an eye on everything as the house is going up and we can sell the trailer easily, afterward."

Wow! Were we silly! It took a whole year on the trailer lot to sell it. Tom said for less money, we could all have stayed at the Radisson Hotel, including Mac Duff and Rosie, who would have loved riding up and down on the elevator.

But desperation prevailed and we put everything we owned into storage and bought a 27-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer. We lived a spartan lifestyle August through the beginning of December, when the water and sewer lines began to freeze up.

ADVERTISEMENT

We moved into the unfinished log house and had the moving company bring our worldly possessions from storage. The guys hauled boxes and furniture until the big log house was full. We looked around and realized, boy, do we have too much stuff! Wowzer!

After living for four months in an almost "rented motel room atmosphere," too much was definitely too much. So, for the next year, whenever any of our children or their spouses had a birthday, or when Christmas came, they all got pieces of our excess until they finally said, "Enough! Stop! Now we have too much stuff!"

Which led to next week's column: "The Consumable Christmas."

Read more from Claudia Myers

What To Read Next
green-leafed plants growing in soil
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: It’s not your fault your parsley is bolting
1d ago
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
two hands holding red and purple berries
Lifestyle
Nutrition: Health benefits, storage tips, recipes for summer berries
2d ago
 · 
By  Jenna Porter, For the News Tribune
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
You can stop doing these yard and garden tasks July 4th
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies score 18 runs ... but still lose to Rox
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
police lights.jpg
Local
Man’s body recovered from Itasca County lake
39m ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A group of firefighters pose for a photo in front of a yellow firefighting pickup truck.
Local
17 Minnesota DNR firefighters headed to fight Manitoba wildfires
21h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
An artist sits on the floor next to her acrylic piece featuring a mushroom.
Arts and Entertainment
Northland artists explore 'Fungus Among Us'
1d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau