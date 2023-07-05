Claudia Myers column: On the move again, with kids, dogs in tow

You sit at your kitchen table and make list after list, organizing your move to the 100th degree, making sure the kitchen boxes are marked "kitchen" and the bathroom boxes go to the bathroom. You can use lovely clean packing paper out of a box and specially made wardrobe containers or you can use liquor boxes out of the dumpster and last week's newspaper.

Claudia Myers

You can make many trips in your car with your clothes padding your everyday dishes and the cat sitting on top of the pile, your green plants riding shotgun in the passenger seat, the results are the same. You get where you are going, you look at all the boxes, bags and furniture you have hauled in and you realize you have too much stuff.

Even though it has been statistically proven that every single move you make, you lose at least one box of this stuff. Every once in a while, Tom says to me, "Have you seen that (fill in the blank)?" And I say, "Oh, I think that was lost when we moved to Duluth."

In late June 1957, my parents and I moved from Upstate New York to Rochester, Minnesota, courtesy of IBM, where my dad had worked since 1934. The running joke at that time, when IBM was expanding to many locations, was that IBM stood for "I've Been Moved." The company was, however, very generous in helping people make the transition, paying for packers to come in and bundle up your entire household and move it to wherever.

When we got to Rochester and were unpacking the boxes, we laughed to find a small stack of paper plates, padding in between each plate and wrapped in several layers of white paper. Pretty funny, we thought. Not quite so funny, were the two metal containers that also made the stifling three-day cross-country journey in the overheated moving van. Those would be our two trash cans, complete with carefully packed two-week-old stinky garbage. Surprise!

When Tom and I moved to Germany with the Air Force, everything was a huge blur. What to take with you to survive for two years in a place you've never been is a challenge. Was there even any furniture in our rented house? We had a toddler and another baby on the way, gender unknown. The electric current being different in Germany, you couldn't take appliances, but you could take your car. Well!

You have to take the cradle and some dishes, pots and pans and your sewing machine, of course. Maybe one of those electric converter things will work with it. The toddler's clothes and his blankie will go on the airplane. Someone is loaning us a crib but I forgot to pack the bedding — oops! I fretted that I had forgotten other things we would need and had brought others we'd never use.

But, when we got to our new home in Germany, I knew I'd chosen right. There was the cradle snuggled into the corner of our bedroom and the crib set up in the room next to it, spanking-new bedding from the post exchange, all made up. Good job, Tom! And I had the two little guys with me, both pretty droopy and needing a bed. It was probably the only move we ever made where we didn't have too much stuff and we didn't lose a single box.

In 1990, we built a log house out in the woods and were fortunate/unfortunate enough to sell our Victorian house right away. Closing was scheduled about four months before the log house was going to be move-in-able, so we had made arrangements to rent a small house for the interim. MacDuff and Rosie, our big dogs, made renting an apartment pretty unrealistic.

Two weeks before closing — what a disaster! Our little in-between house got sold, leaving us nowhere to go. Now what?

"We should buy a big trailer!" we said. "We can live right on our own property," we said. "We can keep an eye on everything as the house is going up and we can sell the trailer easily, afterward."

Wow! Were we silly! It took a whole year on the trailer lot to sell it. Tom said for less money, we could all have stayed at the Radisson Hotel, including Mac Duff and Rosie, who would have loved riding up and down on the elevator.

But desperation prevailed and we put everything we owned into storage and bought a 27-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer. We lived a spartan lifestyle August through the beginning of December, when the water and sewer lines began to freeze up.

We moved into the unfinished log house and had the moving company bring our worldly possessions from storage. The guys hauled boxes and furniture until the big log house was full. We looked around and realized, boy, do we have too much stuff! Wowzer!

After living for four months in an almost "rented motel room atmosphere," too much was definitely too much. So, for the next year, whenever any of our children or their spouses had a birthday, or when Christmas came, they all got pieces of our excess until they finally said, "Enough! Stop! Now we have too much stuff!"

Which led to next week's column: "The Consumable Christmas."