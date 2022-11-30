SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Claudia Myers column: Log house to midcentury modern requires difficult design decisions

I spent hours pushing around little scraps of paper with “bed” or “table” written on them.

Claudia Myers col sig.jpg
Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
November 29, 2022 06:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

As you may know, a successful relocation depends largely on timing and getting everything to fall into place. It’s a good thing we made the big return to the city when we did, because had we waited another five years, the move would have killed us.

My lists were overflowing the dining room table. Things to keep and things to send to Goodwill or Savers. What to put where? Maybe the kids want some of this stuff. A resounding “No! We don’t have room” answered that! Plus, where do we find furniture for our new midcentury modern home? I wanted it to be of that period, not just new furniture.

PREVIOUSLY

Planning a complete home layout using only pictures of rugs, bookcases, dressers, paintings, tables and chairs we didn’t even have yet was a challenge. Out came the graph paper and pencils. I spent hours pushing around little scraps of paper with “bed” or “table” written on them. I used reams of paper, downloading and printing pictures of 37 varieties of sofas. I sent for enough little fabric swatches to cover any one of them.

We’d found “the right house” and now there was the log house to sell. The first family to look seriously had to decline. The dad, in his excitement at passing the bar and moving to a new city, had gone shopping. He’d come back owning an antique billiards table.

Do you know how very large a billiards table is? I was told that, with cue clearance, they needed about 20 by 25 feet, roughly the dimensions of the main great room in our log house. Imagine that! I guess the rest of the family didn’t like the idea of a Great Billiard Room, so they went elsewhere to find the perfect space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, our log house sold, as our Realtor assured us it would and there was a deadline looming. Time to make decisions on the big issues. Exactly what color should we paint the walls in our new bedroom, and, no more procrastinating, where are you really going to put those 49-plus boxes of books?

READ MORE
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Sweet Autumn Clematis Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Reader shares beautiful vine, poinsettia problems, potatoes sprouting
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about wilting poinsettias and why home-grown potatoes sprout earlier than those bought at the store.
December 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
121722.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Plant blindness is a national epidemic
Plant blindness is the inability to notice the plants in our environment, while underestimating their importance in human affairs.
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Lifestyle
North Shore couple launch tiny cabin No. 2
She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais. Together, they built Agua Norte, tiny luxury rentals featured in Conde Nast and on HBO's "Cabin Chronicles."
December 16, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Xmas salad1.jpg
Lifestyle
This Cherry Orange Christmas Salad is festive, colorful, easy-to-make and delicious
Columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "Chopped walnuts bring a tender crunch to the chewy dried cherries and soft spinach greens, while crumbled blue cheese adds a touch of velvety cream."
December 14, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Christmas cactus Dec. 10, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Christmas or Thanksgiving cactus, broken branches, cleaning houseplant leaves
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler explains the difference between Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti, gives tips for treating broken branches in the winter, and tells readers the best way to dust houseplant leaves.
December 10, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
120622.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
What if your pet eats your poinsettia?
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler writes, "Ohio State University tackled the poinsettia poison issue in 1971 with an extensive study in which rats were fed large quantities of poinsettia leaves, with no adverse effects, other than weight gain. Their research was the first scientific study that exonerated the poinsettia."
December 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Couple sitting at a table.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Couple navigates massive renovation project for one of Duluth's most distinctive homes
Park Point house rekindles Paul and Mary Treuer's dream to live by Lake Superior.
December 07, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Candace Renalls
Butter Sweets 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Italian Butter Sweets are festive, easy-to-make and delicious
Food columnist Sarah Nasello will give away a dozen Italian Butter Sweets next week as part of her weekly SarahBakes Holiday Giveaway.
December 07, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
potting soil.jpg
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Can I reuse potted dirt?
You should not reuse potting soil from plants that had disease.
December 06, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

The ornate Victorian furniture we’d collected over the years had to be sold. Eclectic is one thing; jarring is another. Not only didn’t it “fit” aesthetically in the new place, it also wouldn’t fit physically. We were puzzled to find that there were at least four interior doors that were so narrow that none of our existing upholstered furniture would fit through them.

I advertised on Craig’s List and eBay and a young couple came all the way from Kearney, Nebraska, to buy our Victorian Renaissance bedroom set. The “Bird Lady” marble-top table went to a collector in New Jersey. The rest of the roomfuls were sold in an estate sale event, even the big Austrian sideboard. The carved gargoyles, Chuck and Eddie, were going to a new home. A few other things we hadn’t meant to sell got swept up in the moment as well. We’re still looking for the big turkey platter.

Just when we were moaning about only having two Persian rugs and a leather sofa that we couldn’t get through the back door, I found a business in Texas specializing in MCM furniture and they had what we were looking for: a pencil-leg dining room table and chairs, a massive light-wood sideboard and a Danish Modern desk and cabinet for Tom. Even a tall cabinet that looks like it’s standing with its big block feet in first ballet position.

Couple talking.
Read more in Lifestyle
Duluth News Tribune columnists, arts and entertainment, home, garden and more.

“But wait, it’s in Texas!” you say? Not to worry. Before delivering our remaining household goods, our moving company took their truck to Texas and picked up our houseful of retro pieces and brought them back. Above and beyond? Yes!

Another truck was right behind them, bringing the Ikea purchases we decided were just right for our time of life, meaning they didn’t have to last forever and were perfect to hold the 49-plus boxes of books and all the pottery pieces we’d collected. We became very good at putting things together using only pictures and those ingenious little turn-and-lock fasteners. I was having the time of my life decorating a home from scratch.

We left the northwoods with mixed emotions. Our great adventure. We loved catching sight of the wildlife around us. We’d observed moose and bears, deer, coyotes, wolves, many varieties of owls and other birds during our 23 years there. What’s in town? Big, fat, gray squirrels. Rabbits.

The first week we were in our new city home, looking out the kitchen window. Wait! Is that what I think it is? We watched as a well-fed black bear ambled down our driveway, not even 10 feet away. He crossed the street, sat in the neighbor’s yard for a while, then hoisted himself up to continue onto the creek. Later, here he came back again. Up our driveway and around the side of our house, along our fence line.

ADVERTISEMENT

I began to think we were living in Duluth’s version of Elizabeth Taylor’s movie “Elephant Walk,” where they built a magnificent home on the pathway the elephants used to get to their winter grounds. The animals eventually got so incensed at having to get around this structure that they gathered a huge herd and tramped through the house, destroying it.

What if our house had been built on the bear path and some Saturday we’d look out to see all the neighborhood bears waltzing on our front lawn? Groovy.

Next: Color me, color you — my wacky color theory.

Read more from Claudia Myers
color swatches
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Color me opinionated
Color can grab you by the throat and yell in your ear. Color can lull you into a deep snooze. Color can set off almost any emotion and it’s different from person to person.
December 14, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Ingrained with the freedom to read
October 18, 2022 03:01 PM
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Shopping an all-American sport
October 11, 2022 08:00 AM
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Life in the old Queen Anne
September 27, 2022 06:10 PM

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDEN
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.
What to read next
Barton Goldsmith
Lifestyle
Barton Goldsmith column: How to get through a hard time
There are many things you can do to make a tough time easier. Some may be hard to see if you are stuck in a negative thought loop. Here are a few ways to get started.
December 20, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Barton Goldsmith, Tribune News Service
Erika Ettin
Lifestyle
Erika Ettin column: The holiday season is a surprisingly great time for dating (really!)
Once Thanksgiving comes and goes, it may feel like a good time to temporarily disable your online dating profiles, delete dating apps from your phone and take a break from meeting new people altogether. After all, your calendar is likely filled with holiday parties, family get-togethers, holiday travel and more Hallmark movies than you’re willing to openly admit.
December 20, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Erika Ettin , Tribune News Service
Proctor Lighting Contest Entrant
Lifestyle
Proctor man begins Proctor-centric lighting contest
Loren Inman missed having a lighting challenge just for his city, so he started his own.
December 19, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A young woman stands in a black dress, posing for a photo in a well-appointed library room. Behind her, words on paper scrolls are affixed to a mossy backdrop.
Lifestyle
Duluthian helps White House decorate for holidays
Kynze Lundeen was selected to craft Christmas cheer for the president's home twice, under both the Biden and Trump administrations. Her family company runs events including the Duluth Wedding Show.
December 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler