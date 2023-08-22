Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager

Some people go all gushy over babies. I'm OK with babies, but they are not my fave. I've heard quotes of hilarious things that grade-school kids have said. Funny, but the precocious ones put me off.

Some people don't really care for children at all, especially in large boisterous groups, and I'm not one of those, but what I've noticed is that hardly anybody ever sings the praises of teenagers.

I happen to be more comfortable with young persons who can carry on a conversation, especially if nobody else listens to them. I find them quite enlightening. They are so very different from the teenage group I belonged to in the 1950s.

We were, for the most part, very naive, but it was OK because I think it was an accepted fact of life that in between childhood and adulthood there was supposed to be a fairly long time period of doing stupid stuff, figuring out how not to do that again and very gradually moving into the person you were going to be for the next 65 or so years.

There probably exists that same block of time, but I think it is much shorter and I think much more is expected in the way of "being mature, having accomplishments and looking like small adults" when they should just be finding their way.

This has come to my mind because of an interesting thing that happened to me. The granddaughter of a close friend asked if she could interview me as part of an eighth grade assignment, being that I am probably the oldest person she knows.

She asked me many questions, went home and compiled her paper and sent me a copy. I think I was most surprised by what about my era surprised her. In her words, this is how things were in the 1950s:



"They (quoting my teenager) had fire drills and atomic bomb drills where they hid under their desks, but they didn't have invasion or active shooter drills."

"If the school called your parents because of something you did, your parents assumed you did something wrong, not the teacher. You were in big trouble."

"Your phone was permanently fastened to the wall with a long cord and it was for everybody to use. Television stations were not on all day, all night. They shut down at midnight after playing the national anthem."

"There were parties at school for Halloween, Christmas and even someone's birthday. Their moms would bring enough cake for everybody."

"They would rush home from school, change their clothes, do their homework and watch 'American Bandstand.' It was a music TV program where boys and girls would do all the latest dances. It was on every weekday."

"For school, they wore a big, full skirt with many petticoats underneath, knee-high socks, ballet flats and a baby-doll-sleeved blouse with a Peter Pan collar. Sometimes they wore hoops under their petticoats to make their waists look smaller."

Yes, they were very difficult to control. There was definitely a trick to it. I got stuck in my desk one time — it was an all-in-one unit with the attached seat. My hoops went down in the back and up in the front and I had to have three people drag me out. How embarrassing!

When I was teaching in the theater department at the College of St. Scholastica, there wasn't really a degreed theater program. I was in charge of the work study students who did the sewing of my costume designs, under my watchful eye.

I was there for five school years, three productions a year, and I loved working with the 18-22 crowd, even though they weren't theater majors and hadn't a clue what they were doing. I would do the sketches, the buying, and the cutting and I always made detailed instructions of each task as I passed them on to the students.

The second year, I knew it was going to be a long year when one student came up and asked, "Mrs. Myers, I've got the pieces all figured out, but I need to know (pause) what's a dart?" Hoo boy!

My third year there, we did "The Crucible." Everyone looked like pilgrims, nothing very exciting, but the men were wearing long, gray coats with a bazillion buttons up the front. I am 5-foot-2 and I will admit I had been dying my hair auburn for years and years. As I'm working on the silver buttons up the front of his coat, a 6-foot-5 student said, "Mrs. Myers can I ask you a personal question?"

I thought, "Oh, boy, where is this going?"

"Yes, go ahead, Neal," I said.

"Mrs. Myers, did you mean for your hair to be mauve?" the student asked. "Because it's really cool, if you did."

Halfway through the second year, everybody went home for Christmas break. When they came back in January, one of the students rushed up to me, obviously excited to tell me something.

"Mrs. Myers! I made myself a dress to wear to a Christmas party. My mom could hardly believe it, she was so impressed."

It was the young girl who had asked, "What is a dart?" at the beginning of the year. I do love those young people!

If you enjoy my columns, you would probably like my book, "The Storyteller," available on my website, claudiamyersdesigns.com .