Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Claudia Myers column: From tin cans to Tupperware

You can spend however much for a matching set of vintage Tupperware, or you can go to the dollar store and spend $10 for as many no-name plastic food containers as you can carry.

a pile of colorful plastic container lids
Storage container lids.
Creativemarc / Getty Images / iStockphoto
Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Today at 6:00 PM

Can you believe it? Tupperware, the mother of all plastic food containers, has become a valued collectible. I was pushing things around in my booth at Father Time Antiques, when I overheard a young guy call out to his girlfriend, "Hey, Monica, come over here and look at this! They've got a whole set of orange Tupperware!" Antique Tupperware? You've got to be kidding! Nope. Not kidding.

Claudia Myers.jpg
Claudia Myers

But just know that when you get any of it home and put it in the cupboard, it will wrestle itself around and you will never again be able to match up the lids to the correct bottoms. Maybe that's why a complete set is so exciting.

What to do about that? You could pull it all out, spend a couple hours carefully fitting pieces together, putting matching numbers on the tops and bottoms? Well, no. That's a lot of trouble. You could duct tape the lid to one side of the top so they are forever joined? Nope, didn't think of that, either.

yellow moving truck with boxes and furniture inside
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: On the move again, with kids, dogs in tow
Some of us move many times in our lives; some rarely move at all.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Claudia Myers

Forget the jumble-y mess in your cupboard! You go right out and get yourself a brand-new blockbuster, 99-piece set of containers, every size you'll ever need. You take it home and put it in the messy cupboard. Do you throw out all the mismatched containers? What! Are you crazy? Someday you might find the other half.

So what do you do when you have half-can of pork and beans and you can't find the lid to the plastic bottom you just dumped it into? You know you shouldn't store leftover canned goods in their can because your mother told you not to do that. They will somehow become toxic and four days later, when you decide to eat that pork and beans, they will kill you before you get to the bottom of the can.

ADVERTISEMENT

You must put your leftover pork and beans into plastic containers so that when they hide themselves back in the far corner of the refrigerator and develop a nice green, fuzzy coating, you can't see them doing it until they are disgusting.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

Speaking of refrigerators, they qualify as "food containers" as well. They contain all the healthy stuff you should be eating. You know, kale, eggplant, white-meat chicken — those items you shove toward the back of the refrigerator shelves, where you have to search with some determination to find them. All the chocolate eclairs, triple-cream cheese and leftover pizza are right there in front, so you can grab them easily. The good thing is that refrigerators do not pass judgment. Or slap your hand.

We used to have a refrigerator with a funny quirk. When you opened the door, the light, which had been on, would go off. I knew it had been on, because you saw a flash, then all dark. I always thought there was a party going on, in there. I just know I was not invited.

I've noticed that a lot of food that used to come in tins is being sold in plastic containers. Take cookies for instance. You used to be able to have quite a nice collection of lithographed tin boxes that once held English toffee biscuits or Swedish butter cookies. Those tins have the advantage that they open and close quietly and easily. Shhhhh.

But many bakeries have now put their cookies into the plastic containers that snap shut tightly, with those four little raised buttons. Not only are they more difficult to open but, even worse, they make a loud "schlechtttt" noise that alerts everyone that yes, indeedy, you are having yet another cookie.

also read
Three people dressed in fantasy costume stand together in an interior event center. Person to the left, in foreground, wears cape and, in long blond hair, flowers.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Range FanCon to welcome wonder at Mountain Iron Community Center
After outgrowing the Virginia Public Library, the Iron Range gathering for fans of imagination is moving to the Mountain Iron Community Center.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Rhino
Arts and Entertainment
Hermantown brings back SummerFest
The celebration begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday with daily events.
6d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Black and white image of white man walking through hallway in suit, coat and hat, putting his hand to hat as he is surrounded by midcentury press photographers.
Arts and Entertainment
Movie review: 'Oppenheimer' explores enigma behind atomic bomb
Christopher Nolan's new movie, one of the year's most anticipated, is a three-hour biopic starring Cillian Murphy as the man who led the Manhattan Project.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
1852092+kucheraTOUR0711c1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Tour Duluth homes and gardens with Duluth Woman's Club
The annual Duluth Woman's Club Tour of Homes and Gardens runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Staff reports
053020.N.PRE.MuskieDays.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Nevis celebrates Muskie Days on July 21-22
The annual Nevis Muskie Days celebration and music festival will be held Friday and Saturday. Most events, including musical performances, are free.
Jul 17
Born Too Late plays from the back of a float
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Festival by the Lake and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
071823.f.dnt.Dogs4.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth dog show participants compete for top spot
Competitors traveled from near and far to become best in show at the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show July 13-16.
Jul 16
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Screenshot 2023-07-14 at 11.00.08 AM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival set for July 21-22
To celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people, the second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival is returning to town on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
45 RPM single record labeled "HOLD ME NOW" by "THE FIVE TYMES." Orange label notes Bear record label. Through hole, stylized letters "sicl" are visible.
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Five Tymes singer Paul Ottinger dead at 76
Before he left Duluth for a Marine Corps career, Ottinger recorded "Hold Me Now," a significant local hit in 1965. That year, on Twin Ports pop radio, the Five Tymes were bigger than the Beatles.
Jul 12
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
artist on Lake Superior beach unsettled cloudy rainy day
Arts and Entertainment
Artist finishes Lake Superior Circle Tour, begins committing it to canvas
Annie Hejny experienced the lake's full circumference, and has returned to her Minneapolis studio bearing materials she'll incorporate into a new body of work.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Tins and tin cans for food have been around since 1809, when Nicolas Appert developed a way to supply the French Army with food packed in tin cans. Early cans were actually wrought iron, made by hand and soldered shut. They had to be opened with a chisel, a bayonet or a rock, because, guess what? The first can opener was not patented in the U.S. until 1858.

This led to a whole other industry called "Inventing a Better Can Opener." The early openers were of the key type and those cans were used for oysters and sardines and later for that all-American product: Spam. Then came the ones that look like a dangerous weapon, with a very sharp, curved cutting edge that you used to puncture the can lid and ratchet up and down. These are the ones that always prompted your mother to yell, "Don't touch that lid, you'll cut yourself and bleed to death!"

Your mother also told you don't eat anything out of an unopened can that is bulging. That's a bad sign that something in there is waiting to explode and get out. Believe me, you don't want that stuff in your stomach. And don't buy cans with dents. All right, I get that, but "how big a dent?' Does it have to look like something Godzilla threw against the wall or can it be a small, innocent little 2-inch pleat? She never said, did she? But it must be true because she was the mother and mothers know all things.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, who was it that right away started collecting Tupperware? Right! Mothers.

Read more from Claudia Myers

Claudia Myers
By Claudia Myers
Claudia Myers is retired from costume design and construction for The Baltimore Opera and the Minnesota Ballet. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs. Her book, "The Storyteller," is available at claudiamyersdesigns.com and at Father Time Antiques in Duluth's Canal Park.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Let's talk about lilies, the stars of the midsummer garden
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.71823.wildFlowers.1.jpg
Lifestyle
NDSU Garden tour offers unique experiences for everyone
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golfers watch a putt.
Sports
Cloquet Country Club to celebrate 100th anniversary
46m ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Player dribbles to hoop.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Roles changing for Esko’s Spindler, Gabel
1h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
3760273+marijuana-1114713960720.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council tweaks proposed pot-in-the-parks ordinance
1h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
bearded man with long hair
Minnesota
Former Moose Lake security counselor charged in 1984 homicide
4h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien