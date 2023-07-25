Claudia Myers column: From tin cans to Tupperware

Can you believe it? Tupperware, the mother of all plastic food containers, has become a valued collectible. I was pushing things around in my booth at Father Time Antiques, when I overheard a young guy call out to his girlfriend, "Hey, Monica, come over here and look at this! They've got a whole set of orange Tupperware!" Antique Tupperware? You've got to be kidding! Nope. Not kidding.

Claudia Myers

But just know that when you get any of it home and put it in the cupboard, it will wrestle itself around and you will never again be able to match up the lids to the correct bottoms. Maybe that's why a complete set is so exciting.

What to do about that? You could pull it all out, spend a couple hours carefully fitting pieces together, putting matching numbers on the tops and bottoms? Well, no. That's a lot of trouble. You could duct tape the lid to one side of the top so they are forever joined? Nope, didn't think of that, either.

Forget the jumble-y mess in your cupboard! You go right out and get yourself a brand-new blockbuster, 99-piece set of containers, every size you'll ever need. You take it home and put it in the messy cupboard. Do you throw out all the mismatched containers? What! Are you crazy? Someday you might find the other half.

So what do you do when you have half-can of pork and beans and you can't find the lid to the plastic bottom you just dumped it into? You know you shouldn't store leftover canned goods in their can because your mother told you not to do that. They will somehow become toxic and four days later, when you decide to eat that pork and beans, they will kill you before you get to the bottom of the can.

You must put your leftover pork and beans into plastic containers so that when they hide themselves back in the far corner of the refrigerator and develop a nice green, fuzzy coating, you can't see them doing it until they are disgusting.

Speaking of refrigerators, they qualify as "food containers" as well. They contain all the healthy stuff you should be eating. You know, kale, eggplant, white-meat chicken — those items you shove toward the back of the refrigerator shelves, where you have to search with some determination to find them. All the chocolate eclairs, triple-cream cheese and leftover pizza are right there in front, so you can grab them easily. The good thing is that refrigerators do not pass judgment. Or slap your hand.

We used to have a refrigerator with a funny quirk. When you opened the door, the light, which had been on, would go off. I knew it had been on, because you saw a flash, then all dark. I always thought there was a party going on, in there. I just know I was not invited.

I've noticed that a lot of food that used to come in tins is being sold in plastic containers. Take cookies for instance. You used to be able to have quite a nice collection of lithographed tin boxes that once held English toffee biscuits or Swedish butter cookies. Those tins have the advantage that they open and close quietly and easily. Shhhhh.

But many bakeries have now put their cookies into the plastic containers that snap shut tightly, with those four little raised buttons. Not only are they more difficult to open but, even worse, they make a loud "schlechtttt" noise that alerts everyone that yes, indeedy, you are having yet another cookie.

Tins and tin cans for food have been around since 1809, when Nicolas Appert developed a way to supply the French Army with food packed in tin cans. Early cans were actually wrought iron, made by hand and soldered shut. They had to be opened with a chisel, a bayonet or a rock, because, guess what? The first can opener was not patented in the U.S. until 1858.

This led to a whole other industry called "Inventing a Better Can Opener." The early openers were of the key type and those cans were used for oysters and sardines and later for that all-American product: Spam. Then came the ones that look like a dangerous weapon, with a very sharp, curved cutting edge that you used to puncture the can lid and ratchet up and down. These are the ones that always prompted your mother to yell, "Don't touch that lid, you'll cut yourself and bleed to death!"

Your mother also told you don't eat anything out of an unopened can that is bulging. That's a bad sign that something in there is waiting to explode and get out. Believe me, you don't want that stuff in your stomach. And don't buy cans with dents. All right, I get that, but "how big a dent?' Does it have to look like something Godzilla threw against the wall or can it be a small, innocent little 2-inch pleat? She never said, did she? But it must be true because she was the mother and mothers know all things.

After all, who was it that right away started collecting Tupperware? Right! Mothers.