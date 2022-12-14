Claudia Myers column: Color me opinionated

I guess if people make up rules about something it just shows how important that something is to them. For instance, take color.

Claudia Myers

There are all sorts of color rules that I grew up with in the 1950s:



You never wore red and pink together, nor green and blue.

Christmas was red and green.

Hanukkah was blue and white or silver.

Easter was pink and purple.

You never wore white before Memorial Day nor after Labor Day. You just didn’t.

And lightning might strike you down if you wore brown shoes with a black suit. Period.

Your friend calls and says, excitedly, that they just bought a new car. Do you ask what kind it is? No. Do you want to know how many miles per gallon it gets? Of course not. “What color is it?” you ask.

Another friend was getting ready to paint her house during the COVID quarantine. She went online several times to look at the color cards and chips from her local paint store because the shop wasn’t giving them out at that time.

She would then call with the color number she had chosen and order just a quart to be sure. The person who mixed the paint would meet her in the parking lot, as if it had become black market-illegal to paint your house. She would go home, paint a good-sized patch, and? It wasn’t right. Didn’t look like the paint chip. Back to the parking lot.

So many factors involved there: her computer, her printer, the surface the paint was going onto, the existing color of the trim next to the new color. Which way did that wall face: north, south, east or west? Was the sun shining, or was it a gloomy day? Even, what color was the house next-door and was there any reflection?

Quilters will often carry around minuscule swatches of fabric in search of the one they are looking to add to their project. They try to match the color exactly. Or they try to pick up that tiny dot of purple printed on the fabric that you can only see if you have your nose right on it.

I tell them: “Step away from the fabric! Stick it up on a wall and get at least 10 feet away from it. If you have a walk-out basement, go outside and look through the window. Put some other colors up there with it. See how it changes. Amazing, isn’t it?” That’s color for you.

I am not a scientist. You must have figured that out by now. The only reason I passed biology in eighth grade was because I could draw so well. All those body pieces and parts. A+. But I have a rather bizarre color theory. Honestly, I know it’s pure made-up hokum, really I do. I know it’s made up because I made it up. And even I don’t wholeheartedly believe it.

So, here it is: What if, when you were just a little child, you and your mother were both looking at, say, your blankie, and she told you that it was blue, because what she was looking at was what her mother told her was blue. But, what if it actually was green? What if the whole world saw green, but called it blue? I know — certifiable. But, what if I’m right?

In two of my worlds, quilting and the theater, people can get awfully wound up about color, no matter what they’re seeing.

In quilting, a good 25% of quilters are unsure enough of their color sense that they have someone else pick out their quilt fabrics for them. I know because I have helped many people make those choices. It’s my most favorite thing to do, actually. When we are finished, they almost always say, “I would never have put those colors and fabrics together.” Why not? “I didn’t think they would work,” they say.

Of course they work, because the person I am helping actually put them together themselves as we went along. I always have them go around the store or into their stash and pull out a piece of fabric that they just love. It doesn’t even have to wind up in the quilt. But it shows me their gut feeling about colors. Then, we work from that piece of fabric and gather our fabrics together.

People have a hard time getting beyond the idea that someone else has to approve of their color choices or they might make a mistake. If they are pleased with the fabrics and colors, then they are right. No report cards.

My first job was as an apprentice floral designer. We used to put together bouquets and put them in the cooler for the public to come in and buy. Uh-oh, here comes my boss. “All right! Who made the purple and orange arrangement, again? Claudia? C’mon, take it apart. Nobody will buy it. You never use purple and orange together! It’s a rule.”

So, I made a purple and orange quilt, so many years later.

Color can grab you by the throat and yell in your ear. Color can lull you into a deep snooze. Color can set off almost any emotion and it’s different from person to person.

I once made a light, but vibrant, blue Sugarplum Fairy tutu. Yeah, yeah, I know — she’s always in pink. But, my costume designs, my blue Sugarplum.

After watching the ballerina rehearse in it, seeing how it moved about the stage, I got a little teary. It was so pretty it almost made your heart hurt. In my mind, I named the color “Heartbreak Blue.” Nope, it’s not in your big, big box of crayons — not yet, anyway.

Next time: gift horses.

Claudia Myers is a former costume designer for The Baltimore Opera, Minnesota Ballet and has taught design and construction at the College of St. Scholastica. She is a national award-winning quilter, author and a local antique dealer, specializing in Persian rugs.