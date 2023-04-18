'Buy' your favorite properties at Duluth Opoly fundraiser

DULUTH — If you ever wanted to get up close and personal with the local version of the classic board game Monopoly, now’s your chance.

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative is hosting a Duluth Opoly fundraising tournament from 6-9 p.m. April 28 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St.

A photo of the Duluth Opoly game box. Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

More than 40 Twin Ports businesses, organizations and attractions, including the News Tribune, are represented on the Duluth Opoly game board, made and released in 2016 by Wisconsin-based All Sports Marketing USA.

Game pieces feature a North Shore Scenic Railroad train, a Visit Duluth sign and a Jeff Foster Trucking Inc. truck (of Superior, actually). In 2016, the game sold in Duluth locations for $29.95.

The layout of the Duluth Opoly board. Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

Various businesses and attractions appear on the board as properties you can buy, including Sammy's Pizza, Great Lakes Aquarium and Fitger's Brewhouse.

Dungeon's End, The Exchange and On the Rocks Art Studio are among the now-closed businesses on the game board, offering a snapshot of Duluth at the time Duluth Opoly was made.

“We got what would be Park Place,” said Broadwell of the nonprofit’s location on Duluth Opoly.

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative purchased its spot on the board for a couple hundred dollars. The nonprofit launched its first tournament-fundraiser soon after receiving 12 Duluth Opoly games.

Game pieces for Duluth Opoly. Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

At this year’s event, there’s a maximum of 12 tables and 48 participants. Duluth Opoly games will be timed, and the three highest-scoring participants will receive prizes.

There will be raffle donations from Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants, Whole Foods Coop, Glensheen, Love Creamery and more. LPCFC will have cheat sheets available.

The Duluth board does make playing more fun, said Broadwell. “We recognize these places; we go to these places.”

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative connects families to resources, embraces their cultures and builds community through equitable leadership. Funds raised will support its programming, licensed family child care, Circle of Security parenting classes and neighborhood coalition work.

