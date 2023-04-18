99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'Buy' your favorite properties at Duluth Opoly fundraiser

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative will host a Monopoly-style tournament April 28 at Clyde Iron Works.

People gather around a table and play a board game.
Participants play Duluth Opoly at Clyde Iron Works during the 2019 Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative Duluth Opoly fundraiser. This year's event is April 28.
Contributed / Jodi Broadwell
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — If you ever wanted to get up close and personal with the local version of the classic board game Monopoly, now’s your chance.

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative is hosting a Duluth Opoly fundraising tournament from 6-9 p.m. April 28 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St.

Duluth Opoly cover.jpg
A photo of the Duluth Opoly game box.
Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

More than 40 Twin Ports businesses, organizations and attractions, including the News Tribune, are represented on the Duluth Opoly game board, made and released in 2016 by Wisconsin-based All Sports Marketing USA.

Game pieces feature a North Shore Scenic Railroad train, a Visit Duluth sign and a Jeff Foster Trucking Inc. truck (of Superior, actually). In 2016, the game sold in Duluth locations for $29.95.

Duluth Opoly board.jpg
The layout of the Duluth Opoly board.
Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

Various businesses and attractions appear on the board as properties you can buy, including Sammy's Pizza, Great Lakes Aquarium and Fitger's Brewhouse.

Dungeon's End, The Exchange and On the Rocks Art Studio are among the now-closed businesses on the game board, offering a snapshot of Duluth at the time Duluth Opoly was made.

“We got what would be Park Place,” said Broadwell of the nonprofit’s location on Duluth Opoly.

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative purchased its spot on the board for a couple hundred dollars. The nonprofit launched its first tournament-fundraiser soon after receiving 12 Duluth Opoly games.

Duluth Opoly game pieces.jpg
Game pieces for Duluth Opoly.
Contributed / Jodi Broadwell

At this year’s event, there’s a maximum of 12 tables and 48 participants. Duluth Opoly games will be timed, and the three highest-scoring participants will receive prizes.

There will be raffle donations from Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants, Whole Foods Coop, Glensheen, Love Creamery and more. LPCFC will have cheat sheets available.

The Duluth board does make playing more fun, said Broadwell. “We recognize these places; we go to these places.”

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative connects families to resources, embraces their cultures and builds community through equitable leadership. Funds raised will support its programming, licensed family child care, Circle of Security parenting classes and neighborhood coalition work.

If you go

  • What: Duluth Opoly fundraising event
  • When: 6-9 p.m. April 28
  • Where: Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth
  • Cost: $30 single ticket, $100 table of four
  • More info: tinyurl.com/mwbsrw8h
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
