Bursting at seams, Duluth Folk School seeks land for rural campus

DULUTH — Carmel DeMaioribus recalls the early days of the Duluth Folk School , when springing for $35 a month on software and buying new pens felt unsettling.

“I’d bring them in from Holiday Inn and the credit union,” she said.

It’s the type of thoughtful prudence on par for a grassroots operation built — literally — from the ground up.

The Duluth Folk School and Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace are located at 1917 W. Superior St. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Since opening its doors in 2018, the entity that is Duluth Folk School and Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace has become a main artery in the heart of Lincoln Park Craft District.

The organization offers community-taught classes in everything from beekeeping to canoe-building . It hosts contra dances, open mics, cribbage and game nights, and has served as the origin locale to small businesses Great Lakes Gear Exchange (now Duluth Gear Exchange), K.O. Stringworks , Glorud Designs and many more.

'We’re alive to connect with other people'

Co-founder Bryan French looked into attending North House Folk School classes in Grand Marais, but he couldn’t afford the week away from family and work. From that, he wanted to help build a model for accessible classes and hands-on learning.

Bryan French of the Duluth Folk School laughs because he's still not quite sure what to do with half of an old voyageur-style canoe he acquired in 2017. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Duluth Folk School would be a place where people could rediscover, or learn fresh, a skill that piqued their interest. There are no grades, homework or expectations — just the joy of coming together and trying something new, said French.

“Why we’re alive isn’t necessarily to punch the clock or shovel the snow," he said. "We’re alive to connect with other people, find our joy and find our reasons for being the better versions of ourselves."

Bryan French, director and co-founder of Duluth Folk School, is pictured in 2017. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Without a brick and mortar location, co-founders Tim Bates, DeMaioribus and French taught bike maintenance and backyard chicken classes out of the Mohaupt Block building, 2022-2024 W. Superior St., as well as at Hartley Nature Center and from their cars.

In May 2017, they purchased the building at 1917 W. Superior St. on the strip that at the time housed Duluth Pottery, OMC Smokehouse and Hemlocks Leatherworks. (Love Creamery, Corktown Deli and Brews and Hotel Pikku followed close behind.)

Two of the co-founders of the Duluth Folk School, Carmel DeMaioribus, left, and Tim Bates, pose near the dovetail corner joint in the cabin at Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace on March 23. “There are so many people that have unique skills that I never realized existed prior to starting this project,” Bates said. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Built in 1915, the building had housed a call center, furniture stores and the Minnesota Tea Co. When the folk school took over, community crews tore off plaster and lath and painted and refinished the building.

Much of what’s seen in the building today is repurposed, including salvaged siding from the Duluth Rowing Club's 61-year-old boathouse and wood planks from the floor of an old Incline Station cable car. The cafe’s window wall dividers are from a dumpster dive; the office furniture, file cabinets, desks are secondhand; and the cafe’s pink and green chairs are from Hermantown Middle School.

“We scrounged a lot,” said DeMaioribus.

Gerry David demonstrates making a timber frame at Duluth Folk School while talking with visitor Terry McCarthy on Oct. 14, 2017. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

'A next generation of craft artisans'

Now, the marketplace sells goods from more than 100 regional consignors, and there’d be more if they had the space. The cafe offers handcrafted food, coffee and beer. And, the school’s classes run the gamut of soap making, spoon carving, forest bathing, beginner herbalism and digital photography.

In the Twin Ports, the talent and willingness to share it with others is outstanding, said Bates.

“There are so many people that have unique skills that I never realized existed prior to starting this project,” he said.

A group holds a meeting on the main floor of the Duluth Folk School and Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace on March 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Clancy Ward fits together pieces of a free-standing island in his workshop, Saltwood Furniture Co., in 2021. Ward is an instructor at Duluth Folk School. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The instructor roster includes Ann Klefstad, Clancy Ward, Bob "Astro Bob" King and Annie Dugan.

Theresa Hornstein has taught at North House Folk School, Yarn Harbor and Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. At the folk school, she instructs on natural dyes, rug crocheting and knitting. One of her latest was a Ukrainian egg decorating class. Seeing the light bulb go off for people is what keeps this lifelong educator teaching after retirement, and working with the students, who come with an air of self-sufficiency.

“‘I want to be able to do it myself, even if I do it once’ kind of mindset. It goes back to more of what we used to be,” Hornstein said.

And, Hornstein should know. She has taken folk school classes herself in wood carving and basket making and sausage making. Crafting fills a need, and for her, it’s seeing a product at the end. “It gives me satisfaction," she said.

Theresa Hornstein teaches a natural dye class in 2022 at Duluth Folk School. Contributed / Bryan French

Duluth was long overdue for a folk school, said Tari Rayala. The self-proclaimed “frequent flyer” has taken canoeing, birch bark weaving, tea ingredient foraging and she learned how to make a coat rack out of skis. (Her husband’s also an instructor.)

Rayala is drawn to the folk school’s no-judgment, social outlet with like-minded people — and, she’s learning tools she’ll carry long afterward. “It’s growing a next generation of craft artisans,” she said.

'Schools for life'

Victoria Gonzalez, 9, prepares to go canoeing with Erika LeMay, youth program coordinator at Duluth Folk School, on the St. Louis River on Aug. 31, 2021. Gonzalez and LeMay helped build the canoe. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Folk schools as an educational philosophy date back to 19th century Denmark, when educator, theologian and historian Nikolai Grundtvig determined these “schools for life” would bring dignity to rural areas and farmers, the country’s largest demographic at the time.

Jen Buseman, a kayak instructor at Duluth Folk School, paints a wall in one of the classrooms in 2017. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Grundtvig believed in the value of oral tradition, and that learning connects heart, hands and mind and inspires students and teachers.

Christen Kold used this philosophy to launch the first successful folk schools, and from 1850-1870, Denmark was home to nearly 50.

Today, there are dedicated folk high schools for youth in Sweden, Denmark and Norway . All-ages folk institutions have sprouted in Ontario as well as Fairbanks , Alaska, and Brasstown, North Carolina .

Closer to home, Wisconsin has folk schools in Viroqua and Dodgeville . Minnesota is home to organizations in Ely , Grand Marais , St. Croix and Avon .

The Duluth Folk School isn’t trying to be truly traditional, DeMaioribus said, but practical with offerings such as how to repair plaster and hang sheetrock.

The school is also looking to expand. Bates, DeMaioribus and French knew early on they’d need more room.

The building’s interior timber frame cabin built to house the Dovetail Cafe immediately could not contain it.

From the start, cafe seating and the marketplace wares flooded the main floor, pushing classes into a smaller room on the second floor. (To accommodate today, the cafe closes at 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays, allowing evening classes full reign.)

An illustration of the Duluth Folk School's dream campus. Contributed / Duluth Folk School

So, a land search is on in the hopes the school can find, buy and build an affordable rural campus within 30 minutes of Duluth. An addition allows breathing room at the Lincoln Park location and adds class options in blacksmithing, sheep shearing and tiny-home building.

There have been several possibilities, and a few close calls, but none have come to fruition.

In the meantime, the school's classes begin with land-search announcements, and planted around town are posters depicting an idyllic rural campus sprawling across land, water, a foundry, apiary and sugar shack.

The interior of Duluth Folk School incorporates a cozy cabin, made from white and red pine collected from trees downed in the Northland's July 2016 blowdown. This was meant to house the Dovetail Cafe, but business has expanded past the cabin. Contributed / Emerson Sloane

Reflecting on COVID-19, DeMaioribus said it was tough. They had to refund class registrations, the cafe closed, there were staffing shortages.

“We had many months of truly no income,” she said, but they made it through.

Tim Bates, a co-founder of Duluth Folk School, hand-sharpens a spokeshave March 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They shifted to nonprofit status two years ago, which opens the doors for fundraising and grant funding. DeMaioribus said if anything the pandemic slowed everyone down long enough to think and reevaluate how to move forward.

After some reevaluation, the board of directors and co-founders are looking ahead and have set a map for more financial growth and program expansion.

Sarah Erickson

Sarah Erickson, who accepted the role of executive director this month, will spearhead the next chapter.

On Tuesday, she recalled her long history with folk schools, teaching a friendship bracelet making class at age 8 or 9 at Gully Oven Folk School in New England.

“It's so beautiful and needed in our world right now — that recognition of each other’s humanity and skills, getting to create things that are joyful and interesting, making mistakes and trying again,” she said.