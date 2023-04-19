99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Beatrice Ojakangas column: Sunday mornings call for souffles

Don't be intiminated by this egg dish, and try it in basic cheese, mushroom, spinach or chocolate varieties.

a hand holds a spoon over a round ceramic dish containing a yellow, crusty food
Mushroom souffle.
Contributed / Susanna Ojakangas
By Beatrice Ojakangas
Today at 6:00 AM

To make souffle for Sunday brunch/lunch might sound like a daunting idea to some but it doesn’t have to be scary — a souffle is, after all, just a flavored, thickened sauce with egg whites whipped and folded into the mixture, then baked. You can even prepare the mixture up to two hours ahead.

Beatrice Ojakangas
Beatrice Ojakangas

Because this souffle recipe has eliminated the butter from the basic sauce, it rises higher and stays up longer after baking. This doesn’t, of course, change the old saying that the guests must wait for the souffle, not the souffle for the guests.

Because the mixture can be prepared up to an hour before baking, it gives you, the cook, added time for other preparations. The souffle will rise beautifully even if you keep it a little longer (up to eight hours ahead), but for food safety reasons, you will need to cover and refrigerate it. This is a handy technique when you have a dessert souffle on the menu.

Here are some helpful tips:

  1. Use a straight-sided souffle or casserole dish. Oil or butter the dish and sprinkle lightly with flour or with grated Parmesan cheese, then fit it with a collar to support the souffle as it rises over the top of the dish: Tear off a piece of foil or waxed paper 4-6 inches longer than the dish’s circumference and fold it in half lengthwise. Fit it around the outside of the dish and fasten with a pin, paper clip or string. Or, if you use foil, you can simply fold the ends together to secure the collar.
  2. Eggs are most easily separated when cold, but whites can be beaten to a great volume when they’re at room temperature. Remove the eggs from the refrigerator, separate the yolks from the whites. I usually like to set the bowl containing the egg whites into a pan of warm tap water to warm them up. This takes only a few minutes. 
  3. When separating eggs, make sure the whites go into a perfectly clean, dry bowl. The tiniest bit of grease, egg yolk or moisture will keep them from beating properly.

Mushroom Souffle

whole mushrooms lay beside a round dish containing a cheese food and wrapped in tin foil
Mushroom souffle.
Contributed / Susanna Ojakangas

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the nutritional value of mushrooms and how they can help restore the brain. This is especially related to the “lion’s mane,” or as the saying goes, “lion’s mane for the brain.” After some checking around, I found that the whole foods markets carry these special mushrooms, but you need to watch for them as they are sold quickly. They're grown in greenhouses both in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

I have always been a lover of mushrooms, especially wild chanterelles and boletus. They do have a definite growing season, and an avid mushroom hunter usually has a favorite hunting spot. When buying mushrooms the darker supermarket mushrooms (for instance, crimini) are more flavorful than the plain white button mushrooms.

Generally, however, I just love the earthy flavor of any kind of mushroom. So if you can’t find crimini, or if you don’t have lion’s mane or another variety, plain white ones are just fine in this souffle.

  • 1 cup (4 ounces) fresh mushrooms, preferably lions mane, crimini, or another variety, finely chopped
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 cup light cream or milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese
  • 6 eggs, separated
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar or vinegar or lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 1½-quart souffle dish or straight sided casserole and fit with a collar as described.
In a small skillet over medium heat, saute the mushrooms, onions, and thyme in the butter until all liquid has evaporated; set aside. In a medium saucepan, stir the flour with the light cream or milk until blended. Cook over high heat, stirring, until thickened and smooth. Cook for 1 minute.

Remove from heat. Add salt, cheese and the mushroom mixture; stir until the cheese is melted.

Beat in the egg yolks one at a time, mixing well to incorporate. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy, then beat in the cream of tartar, vinegar or lemon juice and beat until the whites hold short, moist peaks. Stir a quarter of the whites into the sauce to lighten it, then fold in the remaining beaten whites until the mixture is marbleized in appearance.

Pour into the greased and floured souffle dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes for a saucy center or 35 minutes for a firm center. Remove the collar and serve immediately.

Makes 4 main dish servings or 6 side dish servings.

Spinach Souffle

This makes an elegant side dish to serve 6 with fish or shellfish, or 4 as a main dish.

  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 3 tablespoons instant minced onion
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, cooked and squeezed dry
  • 6 eggs, separated
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar, vinegar or lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 1-quart souffle dish or straight-sided casserole and fit with a collar as described
In a medium saucepan, stir the flour with the milk until blended. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes to a boil and thickens. Cook 1 minute. Remove from the heat;and stir in the salt, nutmeg, onion, Parmesan and spinach. Beat in the yolks one at a time until incorporated.

In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the cream of tartar, vinegar or lemon juice and continue beating until the whites hold short, moist, peaks. Stir a quarter of the whites into the spinach mixture to lighten it, then blend the two mixtures together until almost completely mixed or are marbleized in appearance.

Pour into the prepared souffle dish and bake for 25 minutes for a saucy center or 35 minutes for a firm center. Remove the collar and serve immediately.

Basic Cheese Souffle

light-skinned woman with short, white hair smiles while holding a round dish containing a yellow, crusty food
Columnist Beatrice Ojakangas holds a souffle.
Contributed / Susanna Ojakangas

This is our favorite go-to for Sunday morning brunch. I add a fresh fruit salad to the menu for both breakfast and lunch. You can, of course, double the recipe for more guests, and the same make-ahead qualities apply.

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon dry mustard, or to taste
  • Pinch of cayenne or black pepper
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (Cheddar, Swiss, provolone or a combination)
  • 6 eggs, separated
  • ⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar or 1 teaspoon lemon juice or white vinegar

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Fit a 1-quart souffle dish with a collar; lightly butter and dust with flour, grated Parmesan cheese or panko crumbs.
In a medium saucepan, stir the flour with milk until blended. Stir constantly over high heat until thickened and smooth; stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute, stirring, Remove from the heat. Add the salt, mustard, pepper and cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Beat in the yolks one at a time, beating well after each; set aside.

In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add the cream of tartar or lemon or vinegar and continue beating until whites hold short, moist peaks. Stir a quarter of the whites into the sauce to lighten it, then pour the sauce over the remaining whites. Fold together until almost completely blended. The mixture may be slightly marbleized.

Pour into a prepared souffle dish with the collar; smooth the top and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 25 minutes for a saucy center, 35 minutes for a firm center. Remove the collar and serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Chocolate Souffle

Brown crusty food inside round ceramic bowl
Chocolate souffle.
Contributed / Susanna Ojakangas

Here’s a delicious dessert souffle that you can assemble ahead. The trick is to time the baking so that it is ready when you want to serve dessert. Add softly whipped cream to each serving.

  • 1 (4-ounce) bar sweet chocolate or 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon instant coffee granules, optional
  • ⅓ cup water
  • ⅓ cup flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • 6 eggs, separated
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar, vinegar, or lemon juice
  • ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • Powdered sugar for garnish
  • Softly whipped and sweetened cream for serving, if desired

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 1-quart souffle dish or straight-sided casserole and fit with a collar as described.
In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the chocolate and coffee granules in the water. Stir until smooth and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, stir the flour with the milk until blended. Stir constantly over high heat until thickened and smooth. Cook for 1 minute, stirring.

Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and chocolate mixture. Beat in the egg yolks, one at a time until incorporated.

In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy and add the cream of tartar, vinegar or lemon juice. Continue beating adding ½ cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture forms glossy, moist-looking peaks. Stir a quarter of the whites into the sauce to lighten it. Then pour sauce over the remaining whites and fold together until almost completely blended. The mixture may be slightly marbleized.

Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar into the mixture in a well-greased, prepared souffle dish.

Bake for 25 minutes for a saucy center or 35 minutes for a firm center. Remove the collar and sprinkle with the powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

Beatrice Ojakangas is a Duluth food writer and author of 31 cookbooks. Find her online at beatrice-ojakangas.com.

By Beatrice Ojakangas
