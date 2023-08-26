Barton Goldsmith column: 8 ways to make your relationship work better

Relationships that work are the ones that are worked on. If you are wondering where to begin, here are some areas that can always use a little TLC.

Barton Goldsmith. Contributed / Barton Goldsmith

Communication. Being able to share the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual aspects of your life, without feeling judged or devalued, is what good communication is all about. Neither you nor your partner is a mind reader, so you need to let each other know what you’re thinking and feeling. Remember that communication is the most important part of your relationship. Acknowledgment. From simply saying thank-you to expressing your appreciation on a deeper level, you need to let each other know that you are grateful for one another’s actions and efforts. Look for every opportunity to show your partner that you are receiving their positive energy and responding appropriately. Interdependence. Being truly interdependent means being involved with each other in a supportive manner without compromising your values or sacrificing yourself for the relationship. Interdependence means having time to yourself as well as time together. The key is finding the right balance. Playfulness. Have fun together. Whether it’s the tried-and-true or something new, being playful keeps your love growing. Every time you do something to make your partner smile, it creates chemicals like oxytocin, sometimes called the “cuddle hormone,” in both of your brains, which makes you feel closer.

More by News Tribune columnists



Acceptance. We all need to accept each other and our circumstances, so we can move forward in a way that enhances our lives and relationships. Make an honest assessment of where you are in your life right now, and accept it. It’s the only way you can move to the next level. Positivity. Make the mutual choice to maintain a positive attitude. Being positive may be the key to keeping harmony. You can control your behaviors and even your moods when necessary, and having a loving partner who is willing to be there for you, even when you are struggling, can’t help but make your relationship more positive. Reinforcement. Showering your partner with little gifts, staying in touch during the day if you’re apart, and being there for them, no matter what, are some of the ways you can reinforce your relationship. Be mindful of any actions or behaviors that might undermine your love, and change them ASAP. Honesty. Having a partner you can trust creates a buffer between you and the difficulties of the world. When you have a mate you can rely on, it’s easier to take those risks that help you grow. Always be honest with each other about your feelings and needs, and remember that you can tell the truth without being harsh.

Every successful relationship needs the care and nurturing of two committed adults, giving to each other in a way that creates a mutually beneficial connection. Giving your relationship what it needs to thrive is a truly loving gesture. Make the effort. You are both worth it.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with over 34 million readers. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

