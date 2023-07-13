Astro Bob: Why the sky is never really dark, plus an aurora watch and gobs of space station passes

When we think of light pollution we imagine the glow of city and yard lights blotting out the stars. Overuse of poorly-shielded electric lighting is far and away the chief reason so few of us get to experience a truly dark night. But there are other forms of natural skyglow that have been around since long before the dinosaurs. They include the aurora, volcanic eruptions, the zodiacal light and airglow.

Ultraviolet light in sunlight can break the bonds of molecules high in the atmosphere. When the atoms reunite they release a natural form of light pollution called airglow. Contributed / NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

During the day ultraviolet (UV) light in sunlight splits molecules of oxygen into individual oxygen atoms around 60 miles (100 km) up, the same altitude at which meteors typically flare. At night when the atoms rejoin to form molecules they emit jots of faint green light like submicroscopic fireflies. Higher up at altitudes of 90 to 185 miles (150-300 km) excited oxygen radiates red light. While the colors are the same as those commonly seen in the aurora — and caused by the same gas (oxygen) — their causes are different. An aurora occurs when particles from the sun are funneled into Earth's magnetic field and physically slam into and excite oxygen and other molecules and atoms. The break-and-recombine process that produces airglow is called chemoluminescence.

The Milky Way looks like a spine with airglow for vertebrae in this photo made on Monday, July 10 north of Duluth, Minnesota. Glowing oxygen is responsible for the green and pink colors, although I suspect there's a hint of high-altitude aurora in the deep pink glow at bottom left (north). To the unaided eye, airglow looks like faint, colorless streaks of cloud barely brighter than the sky background. It's best visible on the darkest nights from about a quarter to halfway up the sky in any direction. Contributed / Bob King

Although its brightness varies, airglow is typically so faint and feeble it's only visible from the darkest skies. Nights have been so smoky this summer I hadn't even bothered to look for it. Until Monday, July 10. That night the haze departed and stars leaped into view. I made the best of the brief window of transparency by observing comets and deep-sky objects through the telescope. Once twilight ended, I also took photos of the northern sky to see if any aurora lurked there. Instead I discovered snaky streaks of airglow. And not just in the north. Every direction I pointed the camera revealed dim, luminescent billows. To my eye the long, parallel bands looked like faint strips of clouds at the limit of vision. The camera clearly recorded shapes and colors.

Airglow of different colors, even an invisible ultraviolet variety, forms at different levels in the upper atmosphere called the ionosphere. Although oxygen is the primary contributor, nitrogen and sodium also contribute. Contributed / NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Oxygen isn't the only molecule responsible for airglow. When meteors burn up in the atmosphere they leave a soot of sodium atoms (derived from minerals such as plagiclase in meteoroids). Sodium reacts with oxygen atoms to produce a yellow-orange light. Excited nitrogen also adds to the mix. Airglow varies in texture, sometimes smudgy and diffuse, other times arranged in parallel bands or waves that drift and slowly change form over the minutes.

Raindrops on a lake create ripples that propagate outward. Similar ripples called gravity waves can rise upward from the surface into the atmosphere to imprint the airglow with a wave-like pattern. Contributed / Bob King

My pictures show multiple ripples, which are likely the result of a gravity wave near Earth's surface propagating high into the atmosphere. Gravity waves are similar to the waves produced when you drop a pebble in a pond but they originate when winds blow across a mountain range, during the passage of powerful thunderstorms or instigated by jet streams. Each produces waves in the lower atmosphere that rise up and affect the appearance of the airglow. The phenomenon is also more common around solar maximum — when the sun has lots of spots and produces frequent solar flares — than at minimum. We're on the cusp of maximum, predicted to occur in late 2024, so the next two years should offer some great opportunities to observe and photograph this dim but ubiquitous phenomenon.

An eggshell-thin layer of airglow sheathes the planet in this photo taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station. It differs from the aurora because it's faint, can appear year-round in any part of the sky and is visible everywhere on Earth. Contributed / NASA

If you've never seen it, bring your camera out to the country on a moonless, transparent night. Dial the ISO to 3200 or higher, set the lens at f/2.8 and use a wide-angle lens to shoot a series of 30-second long time exposures of the sky. Look at the camera's backscreen, and if you spot telltale green and red patches or stripes try to see them with just your eyes.

Aurora possible Friday night, July 14

A coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on July 11 is expected to arrive the night of July 14-15 and spark a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm. The best time to look will be from about 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the lower half of the northern sky. Assuming it happens, the aurora should be visible across the southern Canadian provinces and the northern reaches of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Dakota.

The space station will make an exceptionally bright pass over the Duluth, Minnesota region on Thursday night, July 13. For passes for your location, go to Heaven-Above.com, set your city and then click on the blue ISS link for a list of times. Then click on any date for a map showing the station's path that night. Contributed / courtesy of Chris Peat, Heavens Above

While you're out looking for aurora and airglow you'll probably see the International Space Station (ISS) blow by. It will make multiple passes (about every 90 minutes) throughout the night for the next week and then one or two passes a night for the remainder of the month. The ISS first appears in the western sky and travels east. At brightest it rivals Venus. A 4-inch or larger telescope magnifying 50-100x trained on the moving ship will reveal the outline of its solar arrays. Catching it takes a bit of practice but once you have it in view, hang on! Go to Heavens-Above for predictions for your city.