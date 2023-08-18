Astro Bob: Webb captures kooky cosmic question mark

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope just turned up a strange yet oddly familiar sight. In a recent image focused on a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, close study revealed a tiny object never seen before — a cosmic question mark. Could there be a more perfect image representing humanity's relentless curiosity to push the bounds of knowledge and space? Speaking of which, what the heck is it anyway?

Two close-bound, very young stars known as Herbig-Haro 46/47 appear at the center of the big pink diffraction spikes. They're surrounded by a disk of gas and dust that continues to add to their mass. Actively forming stars ingest gas and dust in their immediate surroundings, but when they "eat" too much in too short a time, they eject some of the material in high-speed jets. The two-sided pink-orange lobes so prominent in the photo were created by earlier ejections from these stars. The arrow points to the "question mark." Contributed / NASA, ESA, CSA

Webb turned its eye on Herbig-Haro 46/47 — two baby stars just a few thousand years old located 1,470 light-years away in the southern constellation Vela the Sails. Astronomers picked the pair to study how stars gather mass over time until they eventually they settle into stable lives like our sun. Stars grow by pulling in gas and dust from their surroundings, feeding on their birth cloud like calves suckling a mother cow. During the growth process a star can sometimes "eat" too much. It gets rid of that extra material by blasting it out into space as opposing lobes of glowing gas, exactly as seen in the photo. Over millennia, these ejections regulate how much mass the stars retain once they reach adulthood.

You can zoom in on Herbig-Haro 46/47 and see the question mark up close by going to this link ( tinyurl.com/m9vw8b6h) and clicking on "zoom image." Blue objects with diffraction spikes are stars, and the closer they are, the larger they appear. White-and-pink spiral galaxies sometimes appear larger than these stars, but are significantly father away. The tiniest red dots are often the oldest, most distant galaxies.

Zoomed in all the way we can see a little bit of structure in the question mark including a possible spiral shape in the "hook." The orange color indicates that the object(s) are extremely distant. Contributed / NASA, ESA, CSA

Although no one is 100 percent sure of the question mark's nature, astronomers strongly suspect it's 2 or 3 galaxies in the process of merging. The larger one that forms the question mark's hook looks like a spiral galaxy that's been bent of out shape by the gravitational pull of a smaller, more spherical galaxy.

The Antennae are a pair of galaxies in the process of colliding and merging into a single galaxy. They're located about 45 million light-years away in the constellation Corvus the crow. The spurts of gas and dust — "antennae" — are gas and dust ejected from each galaxy during the collision. Contributed / NASA, ESA, Hubble

There are some 2 trillion galaxies in the universe and it's not uncommon for some of them to cross paths. These cosmic encounters can result in either a galactic merger or a change in the galaxies' shapes caused by their mutual gravitational interaction. A once beautifully symmetrical galaxy can end up warped and twisted after a close brush. Passing galaxies can also trigger waves of new star formation in the other. Merging galaxies make for pure chaos until they settle into a single larger galaxy. Mergers with numerous smaller galaxies billions of years ago helped to shape our current Milky Way galaxy. And we're nowhere near done with the business. In 4.5 billion years we'll merge with the Andromeda Galaxy, making one of the grandest events to ever occur in this corner of the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing is more inviting that a question begging an answer. How wonderful that the universe has provided us with one that's literally staring us in the face!