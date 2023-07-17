Astro Bob: Venus shares a croissant; aurora poised to strike

With the the help of the free astronomy app Stellarium Mobile ( Android version ), I spotted Venus on July 16 in the middle of the afternoon.

Once I knew where to look, I swept the area with my 8x40 binoculars and eventually nabbed the planet. It was bright! Even when clouds passed by Venus remained in view, its pure white light hardly quenched. The best part was seeing its shape — a perfect croissant — with the convex side facing toward the sun. As long as the binoculars were in sharp focus, I had no difficulty seeing the crescent and encourage you to give it a try the next clear evening.

Try finding Venus with binoculars and the naked eye just before sunset as the sky is growing darker in the west. The planet is currently about 33 degrees to the upper left of the sun and about 15 degrees high in the western sky at that time — it will shine a little lower if you live in the northern U.S. and a little higher is you live in the South. Since one outstretched fist covers about 10 degrees of sky, Venus will be about one and a half fists above the horizon and a little more than three fists from the sun. Try spotting the planet with the naked eye first, then raise your binoculars, focus and look for the crescent shape. Contributed / Bob King

Later, toward sunset, I easily spotted the planet without optical aid about 15 degrees above the western horizon. This is a great week for Venus because lots of guests will be stopping by to visit. On Tuesday evening (July 18), the 1.3-day-old wispy crescent returns to the evening sky some 14 degrees to the lower right of the planet. One night later it stands above Venus and will be super simple to see. At the same time Mercury begins its evening apparition with a two-week stint low the west-northwest sky. I do mean low. It will only manage about 5 degrees altitude, so keep those binoculars handy. Look for a spark of light valiantly fighting to break through the twilight glow.

The moon joins the scene on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, July 18 and 19, while Mercury hangs around for a couple of weeks very low in the western sky at dusk. Contributed / Stellarium

If you can't find Venus around sunset, no worries. Just thought you'd enjoy the challenge. Otherwise it's easily visible from 30 to 45 minutes after sunset low in the northwest. As the planet prepares to slide between the Earth and sun the crescent will get thinner and larger. You can watch these changes through binoculars until month's end, at which time Venus will be too close to the sun to observe.

Aurora teasing us again?

Forecasting the aurora is a such a headache. But the anticipation of its appearance is half the fun. One of our readers, Dirgni, put it best when he wrote:

"Part of the experience is the anticipation and excitement, then the fulfillment when we finally see it. Likewise if we don't, the fact that we dedicate our time to something we love is mere contentment." Ride on, brother.

During solar storms the auroral oval, normally tucked up north in Canada, expands southward over the northern U.S. This was the oval forecast for the fine aurora seen on May 19-20, 2023. Contributed / NOAA

With that thought in mind, the latest aurora forecast indicates a minor G1 geomagnetic storm (with a chance for a G2 moderate storm) on Monday night, July 17 beginning as soon as the sky gets dark and lasting until dawn. The cause is a recent coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun.

G1 events typically mean that folks living in the northern regions of the Upper Midwest will see arcs and a modest display of beams and rays in the lower half of the northern sky. These shows are generally best between about 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. local time when the southern edge of the auroral oval crosses the Canadian border into the northern U.S. Should a G2 storm ensue, the aurora would be visible farther south into New York State and Idaho. Always remember that despite a favorable forecast the aurora may still now show or appear earlier or later than expected.

For a satisfying experience, find a location with a light-pollution-free view of the northern sky. Bring mosquito repellent, a star map or app to find fun sights in the sky in case you have to wait and a camera. Recent iterations of iPhones and Androids can now take decent handheld photos of the aurora. Just lift your phone at the sky with a steady hand and it will allow you to shoot for 3 seconds, long enough to register the northern lights.

I'll update tonight on my Facebook page if and when the lights show later Monday evening. Good luck!