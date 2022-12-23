Astro Bob: Venus, Mercury and moon kick off week-long planet fest

While we've been buying seasonal gifts and shoveling snow, Venus has quietly returned to the evening sky. The goddess always takes her sweet time when transitioning from Morning Star to Evening Star because she's on the opposite side of the sun from Earth and far away. The farther the planet, the slower it appears to move across the sky. On Dec. 23 Venus's tender light streams from 152 million miles (244 million km) away, almost three times the current distance of Mars.

Although the sky was hazy I was still able to see both Venus and Mercury with the unaided eye low in the southwestern sky at dusk on Dec. 18 over downtown Duluth, Minnesota. Contributed / Bob King

That's why it's been missing for so many weeks — Venus has spent that time slowly climbing away from the solar glow. I'm always glad at its return to the evening sky. Even Jupiter can't match its brilliance.

I first spotted the planet on Dec. 18 very low in the southwestern sky about 15-20 minutes after sunset. I cheated, of course, by using binoculars. Once it grew a little darker, I was able to discern Venus with the naked eye as well. It helps to know exactly where to look, the reason binoculars are so useful. Fainter Mercury appeared 5° to its upper left — a more challenging sight without optical aid.

A fingernail-clipping of a moon will join the two innermost planets on Dec. 24 to create a pretty piece of sky jewelry in the shape of an isosceles triangle. The moon should be obvious about 20 minutes after sunset (find your local sunset time here ) provided you have a reasonably open horizon to the southwest. Once you've spotted the crescent, use it to find Venus, located 7° or a little more than one binocular field of view directly to its right. Fainter Mercury dangles above the duo.

Venus slowly climbs up the western sky and gets easier to spot as we move through January. Along the way it has two amazing conjunctions — the first with Saturn on Jan. 22 and the second on March 1 with Jupiter. Stay tuned for details.

Back on June 24 all the bright planets and moon formed a line in order of their increasing distance from the sun at dawn. We get a replay in the evening now through the end of the year. Contributed / Bob King

Do you remember the dawn line of planets last June? For a short time, all the bright planets and moon lined up in a long arc across the southern sky in order of increasing distance from the sun. Starting low in the east and extending westward, we saw Mercury, Venus, Earth (represented by the moon), Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. For good measure the alignment also included Uranus and Neptune, both visible in binoculars.

This map depicts the entire southern sky about a half-hour after sundown on Dec. 24. Start early to see the moon, Venus and Mercury. As it gets darker you'll spot Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Binocular users can hunt for Uranus and Neptune. The ecliptic is the path that the planets, sun and moon follow as they cycle around the sky. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Great news! It's happening again. Through the end of this month the full octet is strung out across the evening sky. They're not in order, and the line they make is longer, but we have another opportunity to view all eight at a glance. Start with Mercury and Venus at dusk. As previously described, the moon joins them on Dec. 24 and then gradually works its way up into the sky, visiting every planet along the way.

Uranus is the brighter of the two outermost planets and very easy to see in most binoculars. It moves very little in Aries this month, so it should be easy to find and keep track of. I've created a couple of homemade patterns (called asterisms) you can use to help guide you to the planet. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

As it gets darker, you'll see Saturn low in the southwest. Jupiter and Mars are bright and easy to spot, while Uranus and Neptune require binoculars (7x50, 10x50, 8x42 or similar are best) and maps to help in locating. Mercury is reasonably bright but will probably also require binoculars for some observers depending on how clear the sky and how much light pollution is present. The innermost planet slowly sinks back toward the sun and will be lost in the twilight glow by month's end.

Neptune isn't far from the planet Jupiter, shown here on two dates: Dec. 21 and Dec. 31. To find the eighth and outermost planet, start at Jupiter and star-hop (using my asterisms if you like) to locate it. Neptune sits inside a small, diamond-shaped figure. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

This lovely arrangement is yet another happenstance cosmic gift and a chance for sky lovers to take in the grandness of the solar system. Clear skies and happy holidays!