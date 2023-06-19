Astro Bob: Venus falls back, moon springs forward

On a walk the other night, I noticed a fuzzy, circular glow around the planet Venus in the western sky at dusk. While I'm not exactly sure of the cause — whether water droplets in high clouds or smoke particles — I recognized it as a corona. Coronas are among the most colorful ways nature parses light. Unlike the big rings (called halos) we often see around the sun a corona is a small, bright disk centered on a bright celestial object, typically the sun and moon, and in rare cases the brightest stars and planets.

In a halo, light is bent as it passes through water-ice crystals and exits at a particular angle to sculpt a luminous ring. Coronas form when minute water droplets in clouds diffract or bend light that passes around them. Blue light gets bent the most and forms the pale blue inner ring around the moon, sun or a bright star. Red, bent the least, forms the outer ring. Think of how waves bend around a spit of land jutting from a beach to better picture the process.

The bright star Vega also displayed a corona that night. Less affected by low altitude reddening, you can better see the inner blue disk and outer red fringe caused by diffraction. Contributed / Bob King

Venus hovered low in the northwestern sky at the time so I had to make haste to capture a photo. I managed to take a half-dozen pictures before clouds engulfed the planet. I also noticed that other bright stars displayed coronas including Vega, the topmost star in the Summer Triangle.

Slip slidin' away

If you're a Venus-watcher, you may have noticed that the brilliant planet doesn't loom as high at dusk at is once did. Venus reached its greatest apparent distance from the sun June 4. Since then it's been slowly heading back toward the Mother Star as if returning home. At the same time its phase has changed from half to crescent.

Venus orbits the sun every 225 days. As it does, the planet ping-pongs from one side of the sun to the other from our perspective. It also shows phases just the moon before of its changing angle to the sun throughout its orbit. At the start of June, we saw the planet farthest from the sun in the evening sky. But it's now looping back in its direction, so the apparent distance between the two lessens each night. After Aug. 13, Venus again moves away from the sun and reappears in the morning sky. Contributed / Bob King (NASA image of Earth)

Since all planets keep to their orbits and only move in one direction we know there must be some trick here. As it often the case with planets it's a matter of perspective. Since we face inward toward the sun to see Venus, its entire orbit plays out directly in front of us.

When the planet is off to one side of its orbit it appears farthest from the sun. When it passes between us and the sun at inferior conjunction, it lines up with it and disappears in the solar glare. The same thing happens at superior conjunction when Venus lies on the opposite side of the sun.

Venus' true distance from the sun varies little around its orbit, but from our perspective the planet appears to bounce back and forth like a ping-pong ball. Its shrinking apparent distance this month and next means it's slowly coming between us and the sun. Inferior conjunction occurs Aug. 13. For a week or two around that time the planet will be lost to view. Then it will pop out the other side and shine in the morning sky.

Find a place with an unobstructed view to the northwest to see the June 19 crescent moon in Gemini. Venus and Mars will also be nearby. The moon will be just shy of two days old. Contributed / Stellarium

As Venus slowly departs, the thin lunar crescent returns at dusk and slowly distances itself from the sun in the coming nights. Look for it Monday evening, June 19, low in the northwestern sky starting about a half-hour after sunset. With binoculars you'll also see 1st magnitude Pollux 4.5° directly above it. Venus gleams higher up with dim Mars 5° to the bright planet's upper left. Watching the trio ornament the evening sky is a fine way to enjoy the final nights of spring. Summer and more wonders of the night sky will soon be here.