Astro Bob: Swoon to June's best astronomical sights

With the summer solstice arriving on June 21, we experience the shortest nights and longest days of the year along with the return of the hobby's greatest nemesis, the mosquito. When you're out stargazing be sure to protect yourself. I’d hate for you to miss all the wonderful things coming our way.

Venus, the brilliant planet in the western sky at dusk, chases fainter Mars all month but fails to catch it. On June 1 the duo will be 10.5° apart, the width of a fist held at arm's length. They'll be closest at month's end with the Red Planet just 3.5° to the upper left of Venus. As July opens, the two planets will slowly separate, with Mars continuing on its merry way east and Venus headed back toward the sun.

The planet Saturn is the only bright star in the bottom of the southeastern sky at the start of dawn. It appears in Aquarius the water-carrier constellation. If you look one outstretched fist above Saturn you'll spot the jumping-jack-shaped asterism called the Water Jar. Contributed / Bob King

Saturn brightens in June and climbs higher in the sky during the early morning hours in the constellation Aquarius. You'll see it best at the start of dawn. Look for a solitary bright star about three “fists” high in the southeastern sky around 3:30-4 a.m. local time.

A new planet joins the crew in June — Jupiter. At mid-month it shines low in the eastern sky in Aries the Ram during morning twilight. That brings this month's bright planet count to two in the morning and two in the evening. Mercury is also out there but stays fairly hidden in the solar glare.

Noctilucent clouds, which are so high up in the atmosphere they still reflect sunlight, reflect on a lake near Duluth, Minnesota on June 27, 2021. Noctilucent means "night-shining." Contributed / Bob King

June and July are the best months for observers in the northern states to look for noctilucent clouds. These blue-colored wisps and tendrils are visible very low in the northern sky from mid- to late evening twilight 1-2 hours after sunset (or 1-2 hours before sunrise). Here in Duluth, Minnesota, they first show around 10:15-11 p.m. local time when all the "normal" clouds are in shadow. Peak time is right around the solstice with displays occurring perhaps once a week.

The clouds are unique for two reasons: they form at an altitude of about 50 miles (80 km), much higher than familiar clouds, and they're composed of meteorite soot and water ice.

Events:

Mars gets in the Beehive's business on Thursday and Friday evenings, June 1-2. Because of the bright moon be sure to use binoculars or a small telescope to view this unique alignment. Contributed / Stellarium

June 1-2 – Mars meets the Beehive Cluster! The Red Planet, shining modestly at magnitude 1.6, appears at the cluster’s western border on June 1 and then slips inside of it the following night (June 2). Although you can see the Beehive with the naked eye as a faint, fuzzy patch from a dark sky you’ll need binoculars or a small telescope this time around because of the nearly full moon. Point your binoculars at Mars and look around it for a sprinkling of stars. The Beehive is in Cancer the Crab and located about 610 light-years from Earth.

June 1-2 – Venus forms a straight, nearly horizontal line with Gemini’s brightest stars Pollux and Castor. Pollux is one of the brightest stars in the night sky orbited by a planet. Named Thestias, it’s at least twice as massive as Jupiter and orbits the star every 1.6 years.

Moonrises are fun and inspiring to watch. They also illustrate how Earth's atmosphere bends the moon's light and distorts its shape. For Duluth, Minnesota, the Full Strawberry Moon rises at 9:03 p.m.— just six minutes after sunset — on Saturday, June 3. Contributed / Bob King

June 3 – Full Strawberry Moon. Watch for it to rise around sunset in Scorpius just a few degrees east of the constellation’s brightest star, Antares.

June 4 – Venus at greatest eastern elongation from the sun (45°). Sets around midnight.

June 10 – Last quarter moon.

June 12-13 – It’s Venus’s turn to visit the Beehive. The brilliant planet cruises less than a degree north (above) the cluster’s center on both nights. Use binoculars or a small telescope.

Are you an early riser? You won't want to miss the pretty pairing of Jupiter and the waning crescent on June 14 at dawn. Contributed / Stellarium

June 14 (dawn) – Waning crescent moon and Jupiter snuggle next to each other in a lovely conjunction low in the eastern sky during morning twilight. They’ll be about 3° apart. Find a location with a good view of the east and watch between 75 minutes and an hour before sunrise.

Mid-month to late June – Watch China’s Tiangong space station cross the southern sky during evening hours. It will look like a slowly-moving bright star traveling from west to east. For when and where to look, go to heavens-above.com , click on the blue link to add your observing location then return to the home page and click on the blue Tiangong link.

June 17 – New moon.

June 21 – Summer solstice at 9:57 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The sun reaches its highest point in the sky. Longest day and shortest night of the year for northern hemisphere residents. First day of winter if you live in the southern hemisphere.

Check out the planet-moon gathering in the western sky on the night of the summer solstice — a perfect naked-eye event and easily captured with a mobile phone. Contributed / Stellarium

June 21 – A thin, waxing lunar crescent will not only be in conjunction just 2.5° above Venus tonight, but Mars will shine nearby (4.5° to the upper left) in a picturesque threesome.

June 25 – First quarter moon.

June 30 – Waxing gibbous moon 2.5° to the right (west) of Antares in Scorpius.