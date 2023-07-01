Astro Bob: Starry sights for sultry July nights

With both feet firmly planted in summer, it's time to roam the night sky in search of our favorite stars and constellations. The Big Dipper slides down from its lofty perch near the zenith to a more comfortable viewing position in the northwestern sky this month. The “W” constellation Cassiopeia, which hid behind low hills and trees in June, pivots higher in the northeast. I always see its nudging back into view as a sign of fall even though summer is only starting to get underway.

This all-sky view shows the constellations in early July around 10:30 p.m. local time. The center of the map is the overhead point, the zenith. The outer edge represents the full circle of the horizon. Directions are shown around the chart's border. In this view, we face east, but if you're viewing the map on your phone, you can turn the phone and place any direction along the bottom. Then just face that direction and match the map with the real sky. Contributed / Stellarium

We welcome the Summer Triangle’s appearance in the east. Bright Vega in Lyra the Lyre (a small harp), Deneb in Cygnus the Swan and Altair in Aquila the Eagle outline a giant triangle four outstretched fists tall and more than two wide. On nights when the moon isn’t too bright (and the wildfire smoke parts), you’ll see the Milky Way cutting directly across the figure. The brightest part of the band, the Cygnus Star Cloud, is centered on Cygnus, better known as the Northern Cross. This rich region of the Milky Way gushes with stars when viewed through binoculars. It's one of my favorite places to visit.

When the bright moon is out of the way and the wildfire smoke has thinned, point your binoculars at the Cygnus Star Cloud. Located almost smack-dab in the middle of the Summer Triangle, it's one of the brightest and star-rich sections of the Milky Way. Contributed / Bob King

Perhaps it was here that Galileo first pointed his rudimentary telescope and made one of his most astonishing discoveries — that the Milky Way was made of stars. Here are his own words:

“I have observed the nature and the material of the Milky Way. With the aid of the telescope this has been scrutinized so directly and with such ocular certainty that all the disputes which have vexed philosophers through so many ages have been resolved, and we are at last freed from wordy debates about it. The galaxy is, in fact, nothing but a congeries of innumerable stars grouped together in clusters."

In the bottom half of the southern sky look for ruby-red Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion. Higher up in the southwestern sky Arcturus flashes orange and red. The fourth-brightest star in the nighttime sky, it gets its name from the ancient Greek words arktos for “bear” and ouros for “watcher.” Arcturus follows behind the Great Bear (Big Dipper / Ursa Major) and keeps an eye on his whereabouts.

Venus, Mars and the star Regulus hover low in the northwestern sky 80 minutes after sunset on June 29. Contributed / Bob King

Venus and Mars still light up the western sky at dusk early this month, but both will be lost in the solar glare by month’s end. While Mars won't return to view until next January, Venus quickly swings around to the other side of the sun and pops back up at dawn in late August. Saturn rises in the southeast in Aquarius before midnight local time followed by brilliant Jupiter about 2 hours later. By month's end Saturn pokes over the horizon just after 10 p.m. and Jupiter around midnight.

Nights are tightly compressed in July. Darkness gets underway well after 10 o' clock. Before you know it it’s dawn again. Summer sky-watching often means losing a little sleep, but the warm, fragrant nights, orange moon and star-soaked Milky Way conspire to make it all worthwhile.

Events:

The Full Strawberry Moon, colored orange from wildfire smoke, rises over a foggy Lake Superior in Duluth on June 3, 2023. Contributed / Bob King

July 2-3 – Full Buck Moon. Named for male deer which are growing their antlers this time of year. This full moon occurs a day before lunar perigee, when the moon is closest to Earth, so it will appear a little brighter and larger than usual. The reason for the double date is because full moon occurs early on the morning of July 3, so it will look a little "fuller" on July 2 compared to the night of July 3.

July 7 – Venus brightest of the year in the evening sky. Magnitude −4.7. In steadily held 10x binoculars it will look like a tiny crescent moon.

July 7 (early a.m.) – Waning gibbous moon and Saturn in conjunction 3.5° apart. Best from 12:30 a.m. till dawn local time.

July 9 – Last quarter moon rises around midnight in Pisces.

Mars and Leo's brightest star Regulus will be in close conjunction less than a 1/2° apart on the evening of July 9. Contributed / Stellarium

July 9 – Mars and Regulus in conjunction just 0.5° apart at dusk. Look 4.5° to the upper right of Venus to find the pair. Binoculars will help in case twilight or smoke interferes; they'll also clearly show their contrasting colors.

July 10 – In the first 10 days of the month the International Space Station will make passes in the early morning hours. Starting around July 10 we'll see it cross the sky up to five times a night from dusk till dawn.

July 11 (early a.m.) – Thick waning crescent moon shines about 5° to the right (west) of Jupiter this morning.

July 13 (early a.m.) – Early riser special! Thin crescent moon shimmers just 2° below the Pleiades star cluster. Best views from 3 a.m. local time till dawn. Binoculars will make this an especially beautiful sight.

July 17 – New Moon

A very young lunar crescent will help in locating Mercury shortly after sundown on July 18. Use binoculars. Contributed / Stellarium

July 18 – See the extremely young moon — just 1.3 days old — very low in the west-northwest sky 25 to 45 minutes after sundown. Mercury glimmers 5° to its left (south). You’ll need binoculars to nail the planet.

July 20– Waxing crescent moon in conjunction with Mars. Look about 3° to the moon’s lower left to find the fading planet.

July 24– Waxing moon 2° above and right (northwest) of Virgo’s brightest star Spica tonight.

July 25 – First quarter moon. Half-moon due south around sunset.

July 27 – Last sighting of Venus at dusk? Try looking with binoculars just above the western horizon about 20 minutes after sunset.